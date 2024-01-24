knapjames/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

A couple of years ago, we covered Athabasca Oil Corp, (OTCPK:ATHOF) with a positive review. The share price was sub $2.00 then, so the recommendation has aged well with ATHOF near multi-year highs. One of the things we have found recently is that the Canadian sector is typically undervalued relative to the U.S. sector, particularly as they are headed into their busy time of the year. The Canadian rig count has been on the rise, but dipped a bit last week. The brutal cold - if it's cold here, it's got to be crazy cold up there!

ATHOF price chart (Seeking Alpha)

Regardless, it's time to revisit the company to update the investment thesis. ATHOF is still in an attractive price range on an absolute dollar basis, but the slope of its ascent over the last six months is certainly eye-catching.

ATHOF will report its year end and Q-4, 2023 results in late Feb, if past filings are any guide. That gives us a little time to watch the company to see of this trajectory is likely to be maintained, or accelerate higher. Analysts are unanimous with their buy rating on ATHOF. Price targets range from $4.75 to $5.50, with a median of $5.25. That's a pretty good jolt higher for a company that badly missed EPS estimates for Q-3 last year. Estimates are lower for Q-4 at a consensus of $0.08, and still lower for Q-1, 2024 at $0.04.

With all of that preamble let's see what the company has to say for itself, and hopefully land on what has the analysts so bullish.

The thesis for ATHOF

The company is a small, but growing producer of heavy thermal oil coaxed out of the loosely aggregated rock via the SAGD, steam injection process - hence the "thermal." The advantages of this form of oil production are low declines that enable long well life, and no surface disruption in form of tailings ponds, etc. Water is recycled at the surface to minimize environmental impacts.

ATHOF Corp Snapshot (ATHOF)

The chief disadvantage is the cost of fuel-mostly gas to run the steam generators, with the attendant emissions issues. Currently ATHOF produces ~35K BOEPD of this oil and has 1.4 bn barrels of 2P reserves that could enable production for the next 40 years.

Then there is the Duvernay Kaybob. This light oil regime has languished for capital in ATHOF's portfolio until recently. In December of last year came the announcement that the company was teaming up with Cenovus, (CVE) to form a new company to be known as Duvernay Energy company. This gives scale and promotes a lot of cost efficiency. This is frac country-long 4.0 meter laterals, intense treatments, and the wells are expensive. Duvernay Energy is 70% owned by ATHOF and they are the operator. Currently ATHOF's Duvernay production is 2,000 BOEPD, but an intense $82 mm capital plan that will execute a twelve well 2024 program that will triple output by 2025 exit, and ramp to 25K BOEPD a few years hence - let's say 2028-9, is planned.

Duvernay Energy Footprint (ATHOF)

ATHOF intends to increase production to 70K BOEPD rapidly over the next several years which will have a knock-on effect on OCF and FCF. The company's assumptions are optimistic but reasonable for WTI over the next couple of years. If that $85-$15 WCS model holds true, ATHOF will see $1.0 bn in free cash through 2026. Their assumptions are contained in the slide below.

The bottom-line will be further enhanced by the $2.8 bn in tax pools, meaning their cash tax liability will be reduced for a number of years. Additionally a couple of their thermal projects are under pre-payout Crown Royalty schemes that reduce tax levies.

ATHOF FCF profile (ATHOF)

Most of their free cash will go to share count reduction in 2024. This could take the share count down 15% this year, and set the stage for the introduction of an enhanced dividend program in the years to follow.

ATHOF Return of Capital plan (ATHOF)

A Catalyst for ATHOF

Obviously the Duvernay Energy JV with CVE creates some cash flow torque that didn't previously exist. Splitting capex with CVE enables ATHOF to realize value some assets that were on its booking, but not competing for capital against the heavy oil projects. The JV takes the Duvernay off ATHOF's books through the creation of a separate entity to manage Duvernay acreage.

Duvernay Energy snapshot (ATHOF)

The macro thesis for heavy oil

ATHOF does a good job of talking their book in the slide below. New markets for heavy oil are on the horizon, and as with other Canadian companies the impending arrival of line fill and shipping on the TMX will stabilize prices. The differential to WTI should also be improved. That metric has stalled out in recent months with the delays on the TMX, but soon that's behind us, and the WCS discount should shrink into the single digits. A point worth making is the heavy crude from Canada is attractive for SPR refilling now underway as lighter crudes from shale are not useful to U.S. refiners.

ATHOF bullish oil thesis (ATHOF)

Risks

The key risk with ATHOF is the same as for other steam generator oil producers in Canada - thinking of MEG Energy, (OTCPK:MEGEF), Cenovus, and others we have discussed. These are energy intensive operations that are tied to gas prices. Hedging can control the worst effects but it should be noted that the low gas prices extant now are a blessing for ATHOF.

There is also political risk. When people talk about "Dirty Oil," oil sands are at the top of the list.

Finally, the reintroduction of Venezuelan crude creates competition for barrels into the GoM. It should be noted that this risk will be diminished when the TMX starts up.

Your takeaway

ATHOF trades at a free cash yield of 17.6% based on 2024 cash flow projections. That's kind of a no-brainer from an investment standpoint.

The company has very little debt, ~$134 mm, minimizing the risk of future default or excessive interest payments.

With the 1.2 bn bbls of reserves that provide decades of future revenue without further acquisition costs, the case can be made that ATHOF is significantly under-valued in today's market. A 10 year DCF estimate puts this point into the frame. Using a 6% decline and a very modest $38/bbl netback, we can see that at a capitalization of $1.9 bn, ATHOF will generate nearly 4X that amount in future earnings.

I think ATHOF makes a compelling investment case at current levels for risk tolerant investors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.