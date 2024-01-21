Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of January 21

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 2/8 3/1 0.23 0.24 4.35% 3.30% 32 Fastenal Company (FAST) 1/31 2/29 0.35 0.39 11.43% 2.25% 25 Graham Holdings Company (GHC) 1/31 2/15 1.65 1.72 4.24% 0.97% 8 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 2/8 2/23 0.42 0.43 2.38% 0.87% 21 Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 1/30 2/15 0.4525 0.48 6.08% 3.93% 21 Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 2/29 3/13 0.34 0.35 2.94% 3.59% 13 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jan 22 (Ex-Div 1/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The Clorox Company (CLX) 2/9 1.2 142.22 3.38% 46 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 2/7 1.1 220.01 2.00% 61 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Jan 23 (Ex-Div 1/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) 2/5 0.48 63.58 3.02% 13 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 2/15 0.71 199.1 1.43% 14 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 2/23 1.38 CAD 99.62 4.10% 9 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Jan 24 (Ex-Div 1/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 3/1 0.42 28.28 5.94% Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) 2/1 0.36 31.31 4.60% Unum Group (UNM) 2/16 0.365 46.07 3.17% Click to enlarge

Thursday Jan 25 (Ex-Div 1/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 2/12 0.125 14.04 3.56% 10 South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) 2/12 0.13 27.83 1.87% 5 Click to enlarge

Friday Jan 26 (Ex-Div 1/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 2/14 0.25 53.5 1.87% 13 Bank of Montreal (BMO) 2/27 1.51 CAD 95.84 4.66% 9 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 1/24 0.236 0.7% American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 1/25 0.71 2.4% Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 1/29 0.26 0.5% The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 1/29 1.06 CAD 6.8% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 1/29 0.9 CAD 5.8% Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 1/24 0.29 2.7% Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 1/24 0.39 3.0% Dollar General Corporation (DG) 1/23 0.59 1.8% Danaher Corporation (DHR) 1/26 0.24 0.4% Amdocs Limited (DOX) 1/26 0.435 1.9% Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 1/23 1.275 1.5% First Bancorp (FBNC) 1/25 0.22 2.5% Humana Inc. (HUM) 1/26 0.885 0.9% IDEX Corporation (IEX) 1/26 0.64 1.2% Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 1/23 0.78 2.8% Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 1/25 0.33 2.8% OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 1/26 0.4182 5.0% Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 1/25 0.4 1.5% Bank OZK (OZK) 1/23 0.38 3.2% PSB Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:PSBQ) 1/29 0.3 2.7% Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 1/23 0.75 0.5% Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 1/25 0.27 0.6% Sysco Corporation (SYY) 1/26 0.5 2.7% Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) 1/26 0.31 1.8% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

