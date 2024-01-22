Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

On our last coverage of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSX:BCE:CA), we gave it a buy rating, recognizing the relative valuation of this telecom play compared to both TELUS Corporation (T:CA) and Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B:CA). At the same time, we refused a direct entry and opted for a covered call as part of our recommendation. We specifically identified the $55 covered calls as a superior investment to a straight buy.

While we will get rate cuts in a recession, the 0% era is likely behind us for the foreseeable future. So that gets us to a middling stance where we would like to buy here but not go crazy with our purchases. Another way to layer in positions is via covered calls near the $55 strike. We like the March 2024 calls for that purpose.

Author's App

The return profile is decent and gives us an effective entry price well over a 7% yield.

Source: For Whom The 7% Bell Tolls

Today we will update the trade performance and tell you how the defensive measure worked out. We will also look at the recently released Q3-2023 results and tell you what we are looking for in the Q4-2023 numbers to be released shortly. We go over the bull-bear debate on this and tell you where we land. Finally, we will suggest a covered call trade for those interested in getting exposure today.

The Trade

As shown in the covered call snapshot above, BCE was at $56.00 at the time. It is probably appropriate that we are writing the article today with the last close of BCE as follows.

TMX

So it would be fair to say that the price is flat. But investors have collected two dividends of 96.75 cents each. In addition, the covered call has reduced in value due to time decay.

TMX

So the covered call outperformed a buy and hold for two reasons. First, you got the same dividends with lower net capital being deployed. On a straight long your cost is the cost for 100 shares. For a covered call, your cost is net of the premium received. The second reason is of course the decay of the call value as of today. More importantly for investors, this trade has outperformed with significantly less volatility than a direct buy and hold.

Q3-2023

BCE's Q3-2023 numbers were slightly below consensus. While adjusted earnings per share came in line with 81 cents, the adjusted EBITDA was off by $3.0 million. The weakness was primarily in the mobile phone postpaid net additions which lagged consensus by about 22,000. Churn was also stronger than expected. This led to an average revenue per user (ARPU) of $60.28, down slightly year over year. Internet net adds also fell short with 79,000 net adds. Interestingly enough, BCE mentioned that it backed off from additional fibre investments in light of the recent regulatory changes.

Thanks, Drew. I'll go first. All right. I don't know -- I don't really -- I don't have much insight into when the TPIA or fiber access wholesale decision is coming out, Drew. But there's a sense that it's sooner rather than later, but I don't really know what the timing is. But more fundamentally in terms of implications. I've been doing this for a long time now. And I've always said because I fundamentally believe that three fundamental points are all related. Number one is regulatory uncertainty has impacts on investment. Two, regulatory decisions, which create this incentive to investment will obviously lead to a reduction in investment. And conversely, regulatory decisions that promote investment are going to lead to increases in investment. Certainly, that's how we behave. That's how I operate as CEO and how we're going to manage this company.

Source: Q3-2023 Conference Call Transcript

Outlook

We mentioned the bizarre promotions that we have started seeing for the Canadian telecoms and BCE was no exception. Competition is heating up and they are gunning for the marginal customer at all costs. In this backdrop, you saw one of the most intense price wars in a long time around Black Friday sales. With the lag of how the billing cycle goes and how these promotions are factored into accounting, we will see the full impact in Q1 or even Q2, 2024. So Q4-2023 will likely dodge this bullet but then we will start to see ARPU taper down. On the flip side, net adds will remain strong as Canada faces one of its worst immigration disasters in its history. The floodgates had been opened some time back and we are likely to see the telecoms keep the high net adds up all the way through 2024.

Globe & Mail

Even if we do hit a recession, adjusted EBITDA should stay quite strong as volumes beat margins.

Valuation

At 8.0X EV to EBITDA, BCE is not expensive. With its capex cycle past its peak, we are likely to see a meaningfully stronger free cash flow in 2024 and 2025. The dividend will finally be covered by that measure and likely by simple earnings as well. Of course, the better question is whether BCE is worth buying when you compare it to TELUS or Rogers? We think the valuation, overall, is indeed the best out of the three. On EV to EBITDA, BCE is lower (as in cheaper) than TELUS but higher than Rogers. But BCE carries way less net debt to EBITDA compared to Rogers, which is one whole turn higher. BCE also yields a lot, a lot more.

Data by YCharts

So when we balance the different valuation metrics out, we see BCE coming out on top, though it is not a slam dunk case. The US telecoms, AT&T Inc. (T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) trade much cheaper today. You can imagine how poor the 5-year total returns of BCE would be if it were rated to these multiples.

Data by YCharts

We still maintain our Buy rating here and continue to rate the other two (TELUS and Rogers) as a hold.

Verdict - How To Play?

While we are maintaining the Buy rating on the company, we don't see a lot of merit in a direct purchase. Valuations while nice are not extremely compelling unless you expect a return to the ZIRP (zero interest rate policy) era. The best play would be a covered call. The Jan 17, 2025 calls for $55.00 strikes would be our preferred play today.

TMX

This creates a solid return profile and we see little risk in the stock running away.

Author's App

A more bullish investor could choose to collect the big dividend and just supplement it with a $60 covered call. That one would create a lower "yield", but there would be good potential for capital appreciation.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.