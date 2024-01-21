Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Disney: Iger Board Nominees - Old Wine In New Bottles

Howard Jay Klein
Summary

  • Walt Disney's board of directors remains largely unchanged, which is concerning for shareholders and potential investors.
  • The board's lack of major changes or recognition of the need for a pivot in the business model is not reassuring for the stock price.
  • Activist investor Nelson Peltz has challenged the board, alleging that they have not shown a believable pathway to increasing the company's valuation.

Film Producer Walt Disney, 1951

FiThe Disney that was is not the Disney that is--investors need a new vision going forward.

Hulton Deutsch/Corbis Historical via Getty Images

Last week, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) CEO Bob Iger announced the company's candidates for the board. Surprise. The surprise, it turns

This article was written by

Howard Jay Klein
Comments (4)

M
MFGM
Today, 1:50 PM
All the talk of DIS needs to change out Board members - what companies of DIS size and prominence "change out their Board members" en mass - answer is pretty close to zero - so while it may be the topic of the day me thinks DIS Executive Chairperson / President /CEO may have a better understanding as to the longevity to the current Board members and typically Board members are selected for their contact list... so changing Board members frequently or allowing someone like Peltz can lead to a mess over the next few years
L
Larry Ev
Today, 1:54 PM
@MFGM Not as big a mess as not changing them. Either deliver or hit the road, period!
D
Delray Al
Today, 1:13 PM
Thanks for the well reasoned commentary. Having been a Disney shareholder for thirty years, with many fewer shares at this point than ever before, I have lived through many ups and downs. I agree something needs to change, but in listening to the Peltz CNBC interview, I failed to hear any concrete proposals for the future other than elect two different board members. I would like to know why I should vote for the two new people, not just throw out the current rascals. Maybe, other readers know what Peltz proposes to do to increase shareholder value.
Howard Jay Klein
Today, 12:53 PM
NOTE: Apologies, we reference in this article that as with Paramount, "the whole is worth more than the parts". Due to transitional error between drafts that is wrong. What we meant was as with Paramount "the parts are worth more than the whole".That is our belief re: DIS.
