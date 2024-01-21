Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Spirit Airlines: Ch.11 Bankruptcy Could Be A Better Option To Save The Airline

Summary

  • After Judge Young's ruling enjoining the merger, some analysts were talking last week about a potential bankruptcy filing.
  • The parties appealed the judge's decision on Friday.
  • While a Ch.11 bankruptcy filing might be the better option to save the airline, it is expected that they fight to keep out of bankruptcy court.
  • They have $1.11 billion 8% secured notes due in September 2025, and they may have difficulty refinancing them.

Last week, some Wall Street analysts and members of the media were using Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and "bankruptcy" in the same sentence after Judge Young's decision to permanently enjoin their merger with JetBlue Airways (

B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in SAVE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Article Update Yesterday, 8:25 PM
Comments (8.75K)
Originally, I was writing an article that was very technical/legal - but I decided to switch to one that is aimed at the average Joe retailer investor.

I wonder if JetBlue decided to agree to the appeal partially because it may have to make a payment to Spirit and shareholders. According to their latest 10-Q:

QUOTE "Upon the termination of the Merger Agreement for failure to obtain antitrust regulatory clearance, JetBlue will be required to pay (i) to Spirit, $70.0 million, and (II) to the Spirit stockholders, the excess of (A) $400.0 million minus (B) the sum of the Approval Prepayment Amount and all Additional Prepayment Amounts previously paid by JetBlue to the Spirit stockholders."

I am not sure if the judge's recent ruling means that they failed to get antitrust regulatory clearance and would therefore trigger this potential payment. I also have no idea of the amount potentially payable to Spirit shareholders. At this point the merger agreement is not terminated - it is automatically extended July 24.
