Buy The Plunge In Newmont: Get Gold Exposure And A Near 5% Yield

Hawkinvest
Summary

  • The price of gold has been rising but recently has pulled back, creating a new buying opportunity for gold miners.
  • Newmont shares have dropped from around $42 to just over $34 and now yield nearly 5%.
  • Gold could perform well as interest rates drop and as investors look for safety from money printing.
  • Newmont shares appear oversold and ripe for a short-term bounce and much higher prices in the long term.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM, TSX:NGT:CA) is a leading gold miner, and it operates in favorable mining jurisdictions which reduces potential risks for investors. It has operations in North America, Africa, Peru, Australia, and Latin America. Newmont is also known

Hawkinvest
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Jim in Hav
Yesterday, 8:41 PM
Gold doesn’t rise slowly but makes huge jumps after years of sliding or sideways. It is VERY difficult to time gold
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

