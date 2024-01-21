Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Spire Inc.: Valuation And Yield Are Too Good To Pass On Here

Jan. 21, 2024 8:18 PM ETSpire Inc. (SR) Stock
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
981 Followers

Summary

  • There has been a lot of focus on the tech sector, a lot of growth opportunities at low prices, and valuations have appeared in sectors like utilities.
  • Spire Inc. is a utility company with a large asset base and low trading levels, making it a great buying opportunity.
  • SR operates in the acquisition, distribution, and sale of natural gas, with stable revenues and potential for growth.

Gas Storage Tanks On Sea Coast At Sunset

onurdongel

Investment Rundown

There has been a notable move from more traditional investment areas like utilities and industrials into tech companies, not only in the last few quarters but over the last decade, something that I think every investor can agree

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
981 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and industrial sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.