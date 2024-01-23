PM Images

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is back to pre-pandemic levels, and despite appreciating by 35.47% ($37.08) since October 27th, I still think there is an opportunity here. While shares of SPG aren't as heavily discounted as they were in the middle of 2023, there could still be value to be extracted as SPG trades at 12.12x its funds from operations (FFO) per share and pays a 5.37% dividend yield. I believe that REITs could be a big beneficiary in 2024 due to a rate easing cycle as the worry about refinancing debt dissipates and investors looking for yield find a new home for capital sitting on the sidelines. The mall isn't dying, and shares of SPG continue to thrive. We're headed into earnings season, and SPG is coming off a double beat in Q3. I think the rally can continue, considering shares trade at a discounted valuation compared to other REITs, and they raised guidance on the Q3 earnings call, so an earnings beat would send an overly bullish signal.

Following up on my previous article about Simon Property Group

Since my last article on SPG (can be read here) was published, shares have appreciated by 33.09% compared to the S&P 500, climbing 16.03%. When SPG's dividend is factored into the equation, its total return has been 35.04% since October 31st, 2023. In that article, I discussed SPG's Q3 earnings and why I was still bullish. After the recent appreciation heading into earnings, I wanted to examine my investment thesis and provide an update due to SPG trading at a significantly different valuation than several months ago.

The narrative about e-commerce cannibalizing physical retail has been and will probably continue to be incorrect, which is bullish for SPG, and REITs in general

Understanding a sector and what the trends are is incredibly important to an investment thesis. The rise of e-commerce has changed the shopping experience as it's driven efficiency and allowed a 24/7 shopping experience. With the rise of social media, the combination of e-commerce and social media has allowed companies to forgo investing in a traditional footprint to grow their brand and expand their reach as far as the United States Postal Service (USPS) will deliver for them. Some individuals thought that just because items could be purchased with just a few clicks of the mouse, physical locations would have less to offer consumers. Some big box retailers that operated in both the physical and digital space battled cross-channel cannibalization as there was no clear differentiation between physical and digital channels.

With the rise of smartphones, mobile apps, and the normalization of ordering online during the pandemic, brands have seen online revenue increase, and institutions such as Bed Bath and Beyond have disappeared. The advances in technology have created an environment where physical stores need to create an added value proposition to get customers in the door rather than ordering from their website or a marketplace such as Amazon (AMZN). Many brands still find that physical retail is important to their overall sales mix, and many entities are finding a way to attract consumers to shop at physical locations in addition to digitally. Lululemon (LULU) has utilized its stores to build a community by turning locations into pop-up yoga studios that run complimentary classes. This has increased foot traffic, and created an experience that can't be replicated digitally while having a captive audience to introduce new product lines to. Big box retailers such as Nordstrom have taken a similar approach, utilizing their floor space to launch pop-up boutiques from trending brands and boosting traffic by leveraging in-store partnerships that can be blasted out throughout multiple social media channels.

E-Commerce sales in the United States are only expected to be 17.8% of total retail sales in 2024. When you put this into perspective, less than $20 from every $100 spent on retail is being captured by digital sales. In 2024, retail sales is expected to reach $7.43 trillion, and e-commerce isn't expected to account for at least $1.5 trillion until 2026. Over the next three years, e-commerce sales is expected to climb to 21.2% of total retail sales, but even though e-commerce will increase the amount of total sales it represents in the retail market, physical retail will still see an increase of $109.83 billion in sales over this period. Despite a narrative that has been supported by brand closures over the years, physical retail is still alive and well, and regardless of who the tenants are, physical locations will still be needed.

Why I am still bullish on SPG going forward

I like businesses with moats around them, and SPG is in an interesting position. Class B and C malls are not nearly as desirable as Class A malls, and that's where we are seeing weakness in the mall space. Class C malls are the weakest class, with sales of less than $250 per square foot. These malls are typically less desirable as they could have a vacant anchor location or be located at a less desirable location. Class B malls are the middle-of-the-road locations with tenant sales of $400 or less per square foot. Class A malls are the dominant malls in major metro markets that have the most sought-after anchor locations and generate at least $400 per square foot in retail sales.

SPG develops and manages premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations. These consist of primarily malls, and premium outlets. At the end of Q3, SPG owned or had an interest in 230 properties, which spans 183 million square feet across North America, Asia, and Europe. SPG also has an 84% stake in The Taubman Realty Group, which owns 24 regional, super-regional, and outlet malls in the United States and Asia. SPG is operating true class A locations with reported retailer sales of $744 per square foot over the trailing twelve months [TTM]. SPG also had a 95.2% occupancy rate at the end of Q3 2023, which was up from 94.5% YoY. In Q3 SPG generated $1.2 billion in FFO and $594.1 billion in net income, which brought their totals for the first 9 months of operations in 2023 to $3.3 billion of FFO and $1.53 billion in net income. SPG is running an incredibly profitable REIT, and when I look at the property closest to me, I don't see any other malls competing with them.

As I said earlier, I like businesses with moats, and it's next to impossible to build another Roosevelt Field Mall anywhere near the existing location. The Roosevelt Field Mall does almost $1,200 in sales per square foot, generates over $1 billion in sales annually, and spends more than $100 million on food and beverages throughout the location. All of the major brands have an established footprint, and it would be a losing proposition to buy up enough land to build a structure that could compete with Roosevelt Field, especially given its access to major roads and highways. Looking at the food and beverage aspect, with around 9% of total sales coming from this sector, it's clear that class-A malls are a destination in addition to a shopping experience. SPG does an outstanding job of blending the retail aspect with an overall destination experience that can cross-sell each other.

SPG is also getting the dividend back to its previous level. Prior to the pandemic, SPG was paying a dividend of $8.40 per share. During the pandemic, their 2nd quarterly dividend was delayed in 2020 and was reduced from $2.10 to $1.30. Since then, SPG has provided 8 dividend increases and has taken the quarterly dividend back to $1.90. I wouldn't be surprised if we get another dividend increase, considering the last time SPG paid 3 quarterly dividends at the same rate was from Q3 2020 through Q1 2021. Since then, SPG has only had 2 consecutive quarters of paying the same dividend. I think that SPG could surprise us in 2024 and bring the dividend back to pre-pandemic levels.

Even though Simon Property Group has appreciated sharply in value, it still trades at a discount to many other top REITs

It's hard to compare SPG to other mall REITs because they're the gold standard. When I look to compare valuations, I use Agree Realty Corporation (ADC), National Retail Properties (NNN), Federal Realty Trust (FRT), Realty Income (O), and Kimco Realty (KIM).

Despite the recent share appreciation, SPG is expected to generate 12.12 of FFO in 2023, which places their price to FFO at 11.68 times. FFO is the equivalent of EPS for REITs, and SPG is operating at the lowest price-to-FFO ratio in the peer group. I still think SPG is a worthy investment as I would have no problem paying 11.68 times its FFO when the peer group average trades at 13.71 times.

This may come as a surprise, but over the TTM, SPG has generated the most EBITDA from the peer group and has generated $4 billion compared to $3.44 billion from Realty Income. SPG is a profit-earning machine, and I always look at the net debt to EBITDA ratio to see how leveraged a REIT is. SPG has a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.17x, which is slightly higher than the peer group average of 5.93x. I am fine with SPG having a slightly higher ratio, especially given its profitability level from EBITDA all the way down to net income. They aren't operating outside of what I would consider a tight range, so there isn't much for me to worry about with this metric.

SPG has the 2nd largest dividend yield in the peer group at 5.37%, with the largest FFO coverage ratio at 1.59 times. Realty Income has the largest dividend yield at 5.45%, with the lowest coverage ratio at 1.33 times. SPG isn't sacrificing yield for retained FFO, and there is more than enough room in the retained FFO for future increases. SPG is also generating a dividend yield that tops the peer group average yield of 5.02%.

Risks to my investment thesis

While I believe there is a moat around SPG's locations, there are risks to my investment thesis. If the adoption rate of e-commerce increases more than expected, it could bleed into the forward growth of physical retail sales. If that occurs, foot traffic could be impacted, and sales per square foot could decline. This could impact the amount of rent SPG can charge at their Class A malls, and the willingness for brands to maintain physical locations. If unemployment increases, then our odds of a recession could increase, which would negatively impact the retail sector and food industries. A changing narrative on spending and consumers reducing spending levels could negatively impact SPG as investors could look to allocate capital somewhere else.

Conclusion

I still think SLG is undervalued, and while it isn't as good of a buy as it was back at $106.41, I still see further upside appreciation in 2024. Class A malls are more than retail centers; they are destinations, and I don't believe that humans will completely replace world experiences from shopping and dining with purchasing 100% of their goods online or ordering Uber Eats. I think there is a moat around SPG, especially since e-commerce doesn't even account for 20% of retail in the United States. SPG generates billions in profits, has arguably the most desired mall assets, and looks undervalued compared to its peers. Today, SPG trades at 11.68 times its FFO while paying a dividend yield of 5.37%, and I think there is more room for shares to run in 2024 while generating substantial income.