XLI: Great Set Of Blue Chip Stocks, Sending Mixed Messages

It is time for a checkup on what I think is one of the most important sectors of the US stock market, yet one that gets lost in the excitement of a tech stock obsessed era. It is a $15 billion ETF that somehow gets lost in the shuffle.

The industrial sector is really the straw that stirs the drink, as baseball hall of famer Reggie Jackson once said...about himself. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) represents this part of the economy well, as one of the 11 sector ETFs from State Street that collectively represent the S&P 500 Index, as they have since their inception more than 25 years ago, just 5 years after the first ETF debuted.

My bottom line on XLI is that I love the portfolio, the construction of it, and the enduring nature of its component stocks. This is about as true blue American an ETF that you can get.

While I am a big fan of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, XLI is actually a better representation of "industrial America" than the Dow. My rating is Hold for now, which reflects my view this XLI will be a market-like performer over the next 6 months, give or take. But I do believe there will be an opportunity in the not too distant future to buy with "fresh money" XLI and/or select individual stocks from within this basket of veteran stocks.

XLI: not like those other sector SPDRs

XLI currently contains 79 stocks, but the upper end of the portfolio is much more equally weighted than many of the sector "spider" ETFs. Consider this about the 11 sector SPDRs, and the top-heaviness of most of them. Specifically, the 3 largest stocks in each of them:

5 sectors have at least 40% of assets in 3 stocks

4 additional sectors have at least 30% of assets in 3 stocks

1 sector (Healthcare) has 26% of assets in 3 stocks

So 10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors have more than one-quarter of their allocation focused on only 3 names. Now, I'm just fine with that because I like my ETFs concentrated, since I use them tactically, in rotation, and as such I'm looking for ETFs where I can get a good "look through" to know what I own. To me, any equity ETF is not about the fund itself, but about the stocks in it.

You can guess which S&P 500 sector SPDR is the only one not on the above list. XLI's top 3 stock holdings make up only 12% of assets. But the top 50% of assets contain only 16 stocks, which is a "happy medium" for me between the hyper-focused large cap sectors and the ETFs that are so diversified, they are really better described as "de-worse-i-fied" since diversification benefits do not continue if you just keep adding more and more stocks.

Here's a look at XLI's top 30 holdings, which account for 70% of this ETF. Normally, I would not keep harping on this point, but other than the fact that they are fairly sensitive to the broad direction of the economy, they are a great, diverse group of blue chip American companies. That doesn't make XLI a Buy for me right now. But it serves as an excellent watch list of stocks I'm ready to pounce on once they get far enough out of favor.

This all means that when owning XLI, I don't have to be too concerned about single stock blowups ruining the whole ETF's performance.

A model of profitability, but currently overvalued

This is a theme I see across the US market. This snapshot of the top 7 holdings in XLI, which represent 27% of the portfolio, is typical of what I see up and down the roster of current holdings. Those profitability scores are, for lack of a better word, "gorgeous" (don't tell my wife I said that!).

XLI sells at 20.5x trailing earnings and 2.2x trailing sales, so it's not scorching cheap. Projected earnings growth is low double-digits, so that helps. But its yield is mediocre at 1.6%. and the ETF's weighted average debt to capital is around 46%. Add it all up and it confirms my hold rating.

Here's the historical 12-month yield going back 7 years. I'd rather see that yield above 2% with the profitability grades still intact to really warm up to XLI as a buy rating.

The growth picture is mixed, but that is explained largely by how mature these businesses are. While healthcare and consumer staples are generally consider the "place to hide" when the stock market is weak, and technology is quickly being considered a third wheel in that conversation, I am not so sure. I think industrials could play that role if the economy gets rough but the infrastructure spending that is on tap for the next several years gets going in earnest. At the end of the day, it is about quality, valuation and technical/price strength to me. There are many mixed messages in the XLI stock universe right now, and I ultimately land on "great to follow, not the best time to make a ton of money on them." But I think that time will come.

Technicals: depends on the time frame (as usual)

Here's a chart of daily prices, and you can see that XLI has been what I'd call "well behaved in a trend range" and that range is up. That's good, except for 2 things. First, it is toward the top of that range. And the PPO pictured at the bottom, my favorite confirming indicator of a price trend, is toppy. So, while there's always potential for more upside here, the downside risk is greater, and that tilts me toward a hold, not a buy.

TC2000

That view is confirmed when I take a longer-term look, using the weekly price chart below. XLI has travelled well up that lower border line, and like the major market indexes, it recently popped up to a new high after staying below it for years. But I've seen way too many "fakeout breakouts" the past couple of years to conclude this is a new era for these stocks. I can see a temporary "pop" here and in the whole US stock market, but for how long is the issue.

TC2000

I also included (below) a snapshot from the premium research deck from ETFYourself.com, which is the set of data and analytics I've created over the years to track ETFs and stocks in ways that make my own investing more efficient. A few thigs to point out here:

Short term technicals (red) indicate a struggle to move higher, beyond a very near-term bounce, which might have started with last Friday's sudden up move in the broad market. But this is a trader time frame, so let's move ahead.

Long-term technicals are neutral (grey) which is what I'd expect, and confirms a lot of what I noted above.

XLI is a "subset" of the S&P 500, so keep in mind that it will not likely benefit from moves driven by small caps. That said, there is a decent amount of non-US revenue in this basket of stocks, so that's something I'm watching. It has been a long time since we've been able to say good things about US stocks due to their foreign revenue and earnings exposure, since the US market has been a big winner globally.

The ROAR Score volatility factor simply means that I expect XLI to generally perform in a manner strongly correlated to the S&P 500. There will be periods of outperformance and underperformance of course, but this sector is not like microcaps or bonds, of course.

The "support" role grade for XLI and the weightings on the far right imply that this is not typically the biggest holding in an ETF portfolio I run for myself. Rather it is part of the next "tier" under a broad market ETF. In other words, I'll look to XLI and/or other sector and industry ETFs when I see intermediate-term or longer-term potential to outperform my "core" portfolio. But again, the more I look at this sector, the more I see the potential...not the likelihood, but the potential...for it to be a key piece of my portfolio, either as a collective (owning XLI the ETF) or by pruning the best names from it. This sector will again have its day

Finally, the chart above shows that while XLI is, as noted earlier, a market performer much of the time, there are phases where it can exhibit noticeable variation in return from the S&P 500 SPDR (SPY). For instance, over the last 12 full months, it underperformed by 8%. But there are spikes in that history that have greatly favored XLI.

XLI: one to watch, in more ways than one

My conclusion is that XLI fits well into my tactical ETF portfolios, but it is not a "long-term hold" very often. However, I am enamored with that collection of great American companies, which are so varied in the part they play in the broader industrial complex, this sector will have as many names within my individual stock watchlist as any.

I rate XLI a hold for now, but hopefully, this article helped Seeking Alpha community members understand what's "under the hood" a bit better.