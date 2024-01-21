Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMC Entertainment: Better 2024 Movie Slate Gives Hope

Geoffrey Seiler
Summary

  • AMC Entertainment generated positive operating cash flow in Q3 and has a more promising movie slate for 2024.
  • The company's large debt load remains a challenge.
  • The company is a high risk, high reward stock, but the 2024 analyst consensus numbers look too low.

Tyler, TX - November 10, 2018: AMC Movie Theater located on South Broadway in Tyler, Texas

Marti157900

Back in October, I said I thought it was possible that AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) could de-lever if movie attendance returned to pre-pandemic levels. That hasn’t happened yet, but the company did generate positive operating cash flow

Geoffrey Seiler
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Jamie Samans profile picture
Jamie Samans
Yesterday, 10:01 PM
Interesting. I think this is the first source I've seen to call the 2024 slate an improvement over last year. Most coverage has focused on the movement of a number of high-profile movies into 2025. In fairness, that coverage has typically dealt with 2025 as the year that we will see a return to pre-pandemic revenues, which the author here does not dispute.

"Dune: Part Two" in particular seems likely to be a big hit, although it's legitimately hard to guess, since its predecessor led the way down the path to setting billions on fire with direct-to-streaming debuts. I'm looking forward to "Inside Out 2," but there too, there is some uncertainty: Disney has managed to draw a whole lot of negative sentiment towards itself from its primary movie-going audience, and I'm not sure if that has abated. Maybe this release will pave the way towards a new chapter; maybe not. One thing that's certain is the number of people waiting to watch it at home will not help theaters even if it's huge.

"A Quiet Place: Day One" seems likely to draw fans who wonder how things got to where they began in the original movie. Prequels are a coin flip, though, and it remains to be seen whether "Deadpool 3" can avoid the lower returns that superhero movies have recently pulled in. "Ghostbusters: Frozen Kingdom" is a sequel to a movie that made about $130 in North America -- not bad, certainly, but I suspect it will reach $200M there and no more.

None of this necessarily contradicts the author's thesis, and while my theatrical holdings are in Cinemark rather than AMC, I'd certainly welcome performance at the box office that surprises those who've written down top-line estimates on both companies. To my mind, AMC's problems are in its debt levels and interest payments; I see nothing wrong with cinematic exhibition, especially now that the studios seem to have grasped that trying to bypass their main source of revenues was a bad idea. I'm guessing that CNK won't have another chance at $20 until next year. It'd be nice to see the share price stay comfortably above $14, though.
