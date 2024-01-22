PM Images

Has technology run too far too fast? For some investors who were buying up tech assets during the downturn in 2022, it can't run far enough, while others who are risk-averse may be feeling left out. Technology fueled the rally in 2023, and in the first three weeks of 2024, companies such as Nvidia (NVDA) have appreciated by 20.13%, and Meta Platforms (META) has increased by 8.33%. Nobody can predict the future, while geopolitical or macroeconomic events can pop up unexpectedly, causing volatility and shifts in the market at any point. We could very well be in the beginning stages of a multiyear bull cycle where technology continues to thrive, but there are other factors to consider. By 2030, all baby boomers will be 65 or older, placing the entire generation within the typical retirement age of 65-70. As of Q3 2023, the baby boomer generation had amassed 51.3% of the nation's wealth.

I believe the combination of more individuals leaving the workforce and a Fed easing cycle will create a newfound desire for income-producing assets. I think that Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings will increase in popularity as investors in their golden years look to generate supplemental income from companies that have established business longevity and the longest track records for paying dividends. After trading sideways for the past year, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) looks enticing with a 2.55% yield. I am considering starting a position in PG because its revenue should grow as the population expands, and we could see additional capital flow directly into PG and indirectly through ETFs as money comes off the sidelines and investors go hunting for yield.

Seeking Alpha

Procter & Gamble's product mix has allowed them to generate dividends for a lifetime and I think a looming rate cut is bullish for them

Many companies don't last a quarter century, and even fewer celebrate their 50th anniversary. PG can be considered a foundation in American business as its operational history spans more than 185 years. There is a high percentage chance that when an individual goes to the grocery store, products from PG will find their way into their shopping cart. One of the secrets to PG's success is being able to acquire future customers at no additional cost. Children grow up using the products their parents purchase, and for some, they become accustomed to seeing Tide detergent in the laundry room, or brushing their teeth with Crest. Old habits are hard to break, and when children grow up, there is a strong chance that they will defer to the products they grew up using, which spans PG's entire portfolio from home care to personal care.

PG isn't a tech company grabbing headlines, but they have generated over $80 billion in revenue, $40 billion in gross profit, $19 billion in operating income, and $15 billion in net income over the trailing twelve months (ttm). PG is operating at a 49.25% gross profit margin while its operating income margin is 22.39%, and the bottom line profit margin is 18.3%. This is a highly profitable business that continues to expand its footprint and provide its shareholders with an enticing share of the profits on an annual basis. There are only 51 companies that have been crowned a Dividend King, and PG's ability to generate large levels of profitability is why this trend can continue to span an individual's lifetime.

Proctor & Gamble

While 50 years isn't a lifetime, 133 years is, and this is exactly how long PG has paid dividends. Currently, 51 companies have been crowned a Dividend King where they have raised their dividend for at least 50 consecutive years, but even fewer companies are part of the Century Club, where they have paid dividends for more than 100 years. Generating income from assets becomes increasingly important during retirement because you're truly surviving on a fixed income. PG has provided shareholders with 67 years of consecutive dividend increase, their most recent increase of 3%. Over the past decade, PG has increased the annual dividend by 61% ($1.39) from $2.29 to $3.68 on a per-share basis.

The next Fed meeting occurs in just 9 days, and CME Group is projecting that there is a 2.1% chance that a rate cut of 25 bps occurs. Looking out to March, CME Group is factoring in a 46.2% chance of a 25 bps rate cut, and a 1% chance rates will have declined by 50 bps. May is the critical month as they are indicating there is only a 15.2% chance that rates remain where they are, and at the June meeting, there is only a 0.6% chance that rates are expected to be at these levels. Sometime during the first half of 2024, rates are expected to ease, and this sets up well for PG. As the risk-free rate of return declines, the free ride of generating substantial income from risk-free assets will continuously decline. As this occurs, capital is likely to flow into the capital markets from the sidelines, and investors who were utilizing money markets and CDs as a proxy to generate yield will need to find a new vehicle to allocate their capital toward. I think PG will be a direct and indirect beneficiary of a repositioning of capital. While the 2.55% yield may not be the largest, PG's track record and dividend growth rates should attract investors. Indirectly, investors are also likely to allocate capital toward ETFs that are focused on yield so they can buy a basket of income-producing assets, and PG is a core holding of many popular income ETFs such as the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (VYM).

Seeking Alpha

Procter & Gamble has outperformed the market for the past 3 decades and is still attractively valued for future growth

There is a famous interview with Warren Buffett where he discusses his feelings that trying to pick individual securities is a mistake for most people. I know a lot of people that would disagree with him, and on the other hand, some of the most intelligent people I know swear by just investing in the S&P and allocating your time to other things. I love index funds, but I also love investing in individual equities. PG has stood the test of time, and regardless if the dividends were reinvested or not, PG has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) going back almost 3 decades.

Since 8/1/95, shares of PG have appreciated from $17.19 to $147.57. Along the way, they have generated $53.16 of dividend income, which is 309.24% more than what the original shares of PG had cost. If someone had purchased $10,000 of PG on 8/1/95, they would have collected $30,924.77 in dividend income while seeing their underlying investment appreciate by 1,067.69%. The amount of annualized dividend income would have also increased by 944.44% as there is now $2,187.30 of dividend income being produced from the original 581.73 shares compared to $209.42 in 1995. Thinking about all the macroeconomic and geopolitical events that have occurred in the past 3 decades, this is certainly a bullish story for PG. If someone had reinvested all the dividends along the way rather than taken the dividend income, their investment would have returned 1,639.73%, and their share count would have increased to 1,178.92. The combination of PG's dividend growth and the accumulation of additional shares would have placed their annualized dividend income at $4,432.74. These statistics are compelling for income investors looking to redeploy capital as the Fed enters into a rate-easing cycle.

Dividend Channel

I compared PG to Colgate Palmolive Company (CL), Kimberly Clark (KMB), and Church & Dwight (CHD), as these are some of their main competitors in the household supply sector. PG is trading at 24 times their 2023 projected earnings, 23 times 2024 earnings, and 21 times 2025 earnings. These are the 2nd lowest valuations of the peer group, and PG is expected to generate 13.67% of EPS growth over the next 2 years. I also look at the price to Free Cash Flow (FCF) because I want to see how expensive a company trades to its overall profitability. FCF is my favorite metric because this is the pool of capital companies pay down debt from, make acquisitions, pay dividends, or buy back shares. PG is generating 567.07% more FCF than KMB over the TTM, and while KMB has a lower valuation in both P/E and P/FCF, I like PG more because of its level of profitability. I think it's completely reasonable to pay 24 times PG's FCF, especially since the annual dividend payments are only eating up around 61% of the FCF generated. PG has 2.36 billion shares outstanding, paying $3.76 per share, placing their annual dividend payments at $8.86 billion. PG has $5.72 billion in FCF left after paying dividends, which is more FCF than its peers produce and leaves PG retained profits for buybacks, paying down debt, or making a strategic acquisition.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Risks to my investment thesis

While PG has a long-term track record of success, there are still factors that can impact its value. Like its peers, PG is subject to commodity and raw material pricing. If we enter into a global recession or if the supply chain is impacted by rising geopolitical tensions, then PG's cost of revenue would likely increase and impact margins, which would probably correlate to declined profits. PG is as recession-proof as you can get, but it's still subject to market dynamics. If we aren't entering into a bull cycle and we enter into a period where unemployment and inflation both tick higher, we could see a significant hit to the markets, and PG could be dragged down with it.

Conclusion

Despite tech starting strong in 2024, I think we're going to see a broad market rally where income-producing assets in the consumer staple, consumer discretionary, utility, and energy sectors participate more than they did in 2023. As the Fed enters a period of rate easing, capital will flow back into the markets, and I think a portion of investors will be looking for quality companies with expanding dividends. I think that PG is positioned well for a breakout in 2024 as it is fairly valued, has provided annual dividend increases for 67 years, and has paid a dividend for 133 years. PG could be a candidate for both capital appreciation and income generation in 2024.