William_Potter

Investors in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) have experienced the worst slump over the past two years, as SQM fell nearly 40% on a 1Y total return basis. However, underlying lithium prices have done far worse, as they recorded a plunge of about 80% over the past year, as a supply crunch turned into a supply glut. As a result, leading lithium miners like SQM felt the brunt of the market collapse, hurting late investors who chased SQM at its 2022 highs.

I last updated SQM investors in November, noting that its price action could form a long-term bottom. That thesis panned out through December, as SQM dip buyers returned with conviction. However, the recovery hit a snag as intense selling pressure returned in January 2024. During this period, SQM reached an agreement with the state-owned company Codelco to extend its lease in the Salar de Atacama through 2060. Both parties have agreed to form a new joint venture or JV, with Codelco owning "50% plus one share," giving the state-owned company slight majority control. As a result, the JV will also see an increased production quota for a total of 300K MT on an annualized basis. The new JV is expected to take effect in 2025, providing clarity for SQM investors anxious about the lease expiry in 2030. However, SQM must transfer its "mining assets in the Salar de Maricunga to Codelco at no cost."

In addition, SQM must also give access to Codelco its accumulated "30 years of industry know-how and technologies for future projects in Chile." In other words, investors must weigh whether the extended runway could lead to a dilution in its inherent competitive moat, as Codelco could also extend partnerships with other keen players, with Chile increasingly losing its mining market share on the global stage. Moreover, Deutsche Bank (DB) analysts don't believe the new structure is constructive for SQM, "perceived as unfavorable to SQM in the medium to long term." In other words, it's possible that SQM could continue to trade at a discount to its leading peer Albemarle (ALB) to account for geopolitical risks with the Chilean government.

Despite that, SQM last traded at a forward EBITDA multiple of 4.7x, well below ALB's forward multiple of 11.1x, as Albemarle was also hurt by the reduction in its forward earnings estimates. Moreover, SQM's robust dividend yield of 8.5% could mitigate potential downside risks, attracting income investors looking for an appealing opportunity. As a result, I gleaned that the battering in SQM could bolster the appeal from value- and income-seeking investors, ready to partake in SQM's potential recovery, notwithstanding the regulatory risks.

However, with underlying lithium prices still lying in the doldrums as they last traded below $15K per MT, could it fall further? Let me be clear here. I don't think anyone can accurately forecast whether the downward bias in lithium prices could still persist. Analysts haven't been able to agree (see here and here) about whether we are at/close to the bottom.

In addition, some investors could point to the ongoing EV growth normalization phase in 2024 as implying more downside risks for SQM and its leading lithium mining peers. However, it's also important to note that commodity players like SQM could also benefit from a potential demand recovery in EVs as TCOs fall due to the reduction in battery costs. With the significant decline in lithium prices over the past year, it should also help bolster the affordability challenges that have affected a more robust adoption of EVs to mainstream customers. However, the resurgence of hybrids to the fore of the market suggests that this thesis could still take a while to play out. As a result, investors looking for near-term catalysts on SQM could be disappointed, suggesting much patience is required to partake in its recovery thesis.

After experiencing significant growth through its cycle peak in 2022, SQM is expected to post an adjusted EPS decline of 44% in 2023. Analysts' estimates suggest we could see the cycle bottom out in 2024, with a further decrease in SQM's adjusted EPS by 20% YoY. However, a growth inflection is anticipated in 2025, suggesting we shouldn't expect a structural impact on SQM's earnings capabilities. Seeking Alpha Quant's sector-leading "A+" profitability grade corroborates SQM's robust competitive moat, positioning it well for a medium-term recovery.

I believe the market has attempted to price in a relatively weak 2024, as SQM attempted to bottom out in November 2023. Dip-buyers staged a momentary recovery in December, before intense selling pressure returned in January 2024. I assessed that the resurgence in worries culminated with the ongoing EV market weakness. As a result, investors likely de-rated the EV value chain, including companies specializing in auto chips like onsemi (ON) and Mobileye's (MBLY) recent downcast guidance. However, with SQM already battered into peak pessimism in November, could dip-buyers hold out decisively to prevent a breakdown of the $44 level?

SQM price chart (monthly, long-term) (TradingView)

SQM's price action suggests that the collapse in January 2024 didn't invalidate the bottoming action in November 2023. Consequently, dip-buyers could still return to defend the selloff, notwithstanding the steep decline this month.

Therefore, I assessed that investors who missed buying at SQM's November lows at the $44 level have been afforded another fantastic opportunity to buy into its peak pessimism zone.

However, if you are looking for clear near-term catalysts before considering buying into its thesis, given the media negativity, I'm pretty sure it would be challenging to glean any. With underlying lithium prices still on a downtrend, analysts are expected to remain cautious about their reversal calls for now.

Despite that, I also want to remind you that SQM topped out in March 2022 at the $116 level. Further attempts to lift its buying momentum over the following six months proved futile as sellers held that level with conviction. Consequently, the market astutely priced in SQM's top even before weakness has set in on the underlying lithium prices. To make my point crystal clear, consider this report from S&P Global Commodity Insights in December 2022:

Lithium prices will likely see strong support in 2023, with supply expected to remain tight amid bullish demand from the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles across the globe, though some price correction could be expected, led by a slowdown in the Chinese market, market participants told S&P Global Commodity Insights. "While some normalization of current high spot prices is possible, on the contract side, we believe that the market will remain tight in 2023, with insufficient supply coming on stream," Vulcan Energy Resources CEO and Managing Director Francis Wedin said. - S&P Global Commodity Insights

You can see that the market topped out based on price action insights even before analysts could recognize it. Note that lithium prices were still close to the 2022 highs when this report was published. Hence, I believe we can better assess the potential cycle bottom based on SQM's price action than commodity analysts could envisage with their models. Remember that the market (through price action analysis) is always forward-looking.

Therefore, stay strong, stay invested, and don't react to fear-mongering in the market. If this is SQM's potential cycle bottom (corroborated by its earnings estimates and price action), you probably don't want to bail out at the lows.

Rating: Maintained Strong Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!