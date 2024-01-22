Exchanges Do Not Compete - How To Change That

gerenme

Introduction

This article explains why existing securities exchanges fail to compete. It examines new tactics and products that would make inter-exchange competition a reality. Finally, and most importantly, it shows why an ambitious broker-dealer might be motivated to build a new exchange that might be called ENEX.

Why Securities Exchanges Do Not Compete

The three exchange management firms (EMFs) that own the lion's share of securities exchanges (NYSE -- a subsidiary of ICE, NASDAQ, CBOE) do not compete, to the SEC's chagrin. The SEC's objective is to ensure that each investor gets the best prices available. The SEC's method for achieving this goal is to inspire inter-exchange competition.

The end of inter-exchange competition was a shocking negative side effect of electronic trading that nobody could have foreseen. It came to pass in several phases.

The emergence of high-frequency traders (HFTs). Extreme electronic transaction speed split the investment community with the emergence of high-frequency traders (HFTs). The HFT computers trade as quickly as the speed of light over distance traveled (speed x distance = time) from one exchange to the next. Extreme electronic transaction speed divided traders into two classes - HFTs and everybody else. Since HFTs' colocated computers can react to price changes thousands of times faster than remotely located slower humans, they excel at simple interexchange arbitrage transactions. So much so that they have monopolized the use of securities exchanges. The explosion of HFT arbitrage profits. Frequency x arbitrage spread = profit. Exchange management firms (EMFs) added as many new exchanges as the SEC allowed. More exchanges mean more arbitrage. This was mutually beneficial to HFTs and exchanges since it meant exponentially more profitable arbitrage transactions. ((# of exchanges)! - 1) = arbitrage opportunities.) Thus, the added exchanges increased the profitability of both EMFs and HFTs exponentially. Increased colocation fees. But the EMFs got greedy. They realized that they could capture much of the HFTs' profits for themselves by increasing colocation fees. This was great for the EMTs but disastrous for HFTs. Moreover, one can argue that this increase in fees might have reduced the EMT's profits as well since the number of transactions might have declined with arbitrage spreads. But that is what greed is. A simple-mined profit grab. HFTs become wholesalers. The broker-dealers always find a way. In this case, they fell upon investors like wolves on the fold. Investor orders bounced from the exchanges and fell into the welcoming grasp of HFTs who became investor order wholesalers, executing investor trades themselves OTC (over the counter). This made the broker-dealers well again at the cost of poorer investor prices. It was the broker-dealers' good fortune that investors' brokers were being squeezed to eliminate commissions by market competition from Robinhood. The wholesalers offered to pay brokers for their unfilled investor orders - an arrangement called payment for order flow (PFOF). Investor capture by wholesalers. The disastrous result of extreme speed was to turn investors into outsiders doomed to receive poorer quality prices than those available to wholesalers. This was problematic for the SEC because the agency is responsible for assuring that investment brokers show investor-outsiders the best prices market-wide, called the National Best Bid and Offer (NBBO).

The SEC rule that requires brokers to provide investors with prices no worse than the best bid or offer turns out to be unenforceable in a world where HFTs/wholesalers rule the inside market. By simply waiting for the exchange prices to travel from the exchange computers to the SEC computer, the SEC can only evaluate investor fairness using obsolete prices.

Most brokers then eliminated their commissions in favor of PFOF but continued to thrive that way, hiding most of the cost of investor transactions by failing to mention PFOF payments generated by customer orders.

The "somewhat?" competitive financial markets can sustain wholesalers' and brokers' anticompetitive behavior longer than you might think, thanks to silent insiders and chronically apathetic investor-outsiders. The wholesalers can thus resist the pressure created by their obvious greed. They can also resist the anger over their negative effect on investors' savings return and the slower growth of the economy.

But not forever. A more enterprising broker-dealer will see the opportunity to seize a major portion of the markets for herself while simultaneously returning the NMS to an investors' service.

How Can ENEX Compete?

New Tactics

For tactics by which a hypothetical new exchange, ENEX, could turn this situation to its benefit and those of investors, read my most recent post, especially the section called "New exchange value added."

To summarize that post, the exchange can use tactics borrowed from the futures markets, including

Creation and origination of traded instruments; Cheap safe self-clearing, Limitation of trading to the exchange only, Escaping inter-exchange arbitrage.

The weakness of futures trading is its insignificant role in economic growth. Rather than increasing the capital stock as securities IPOs do, futures listings only provide a way to place a wager on the future value of a commodity price or a financial index.

By combining futures tactics for matching and clearing with security origination, ENEX could offer a competitive alternative to both securities and futures exchanges.

New Products

This post focuses on the important reality that other exchanges might well have tried these new tactics had there not been easy money in simply cloning the old exchanges. In other words, the question is "If investors are apathetic and existing EMTs professionals are profiting from laziness, how can market structure be shaken from its inefficient state?"

ENEX could add value with new investment products. This article may be seen as a template. ENEX might originate and list a form of asset-backed security. The art of this process would be to convert existing corporate issues into more attractive ones from an investors' point of view. Why?

ENEX's Motivation

ENEX will be motivated because all else has failed since the advent of electronic trading.

ENEX might learn from the mediocre fate of the three recently created exchanges, IEX. MEMX, and LTSE, exchanges that could not attract new corporate listings and hence, failed to generate substantial trading volume. The exchange, having no constituents among corporate listed companies, will seek to attract investors instead. If the reasons above are insufficient for ENEX's success, ENEX might be able to convert its ownership form to mutual as does Vanguard. Then ENEX will be obliged to respond to investors.

What Listings Could ENEX Offer? A Commercial Paper Bellwether Instrument

The idea is to achieve these objectives.

Increase the capital stock. Reduce risk throughout the financial structure. Add value.

In other words -- contribute to stable economic growth while getting rich.

Like a doctor, ENEX should first look for injury or illness. In financial markets, ENEX should seek markets that are not available or poorly provided -- instruments that once were successful but failed. The most visible example is the now defunct Eurodollar market, cash and futures. The regulators' diagnosis -- they thought that the spot market was illiquid.

This market is important. There are four major liquid markets globally - short-term debt, long-term Treasury debt, equity, and foreign exchange. Only short-term debt has no bellwether investment/index.

How will ENEX provide an answer - a single liquid bellwether - where others have failed? This market is made-to-order for applying the tactics above and originating an instrument as described here.

Briefly, ENEX should change the mistakes of Eurodollars' creators by originating a bellwether version of commercial paper. If this new spot security were used to settle a liquid futures-like market, as with Treasury when-issued trading, read here, the market before settlement would be liquid despite the illiquidity of the bellwether instrument. The bellwether need not trade at all after settlement. That is the rule, not the exception, in most futures markets.

Conclusion

This post explains why the existing securities exchanges do not compete. It describes a way to establish a new exchange, ENEX, that might compete with the old-guard EMFs - including possible tactics and products. It provides an example, commercial paper.