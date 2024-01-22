photosvit/iStock via Getty Images

We previously covered British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in October 2023, discussing its great success in renewing its tobacco portfolio, with the New Categories segment boasting accelerated top-line growth thus far.

Combined with the excellent capital allocation across deleveraging, dividend increases, and investments in growth drivers, we had rated the stock as an opportunistic dividend buy, thanks to its oversold status then.

In this article, we shall discuss why BTI's massive combustible write down revitalizes its balance sheet while highlighting the management's confidence about its New Categories segment.

With the worst of the secular decline baked in and the October 2023 bottom holding post-write-down, we believe that current levels offer a highly attractive forward yield of 9.42% for dividend-oriented investors looking to buy and hold indefinitely.

The BTI Dividend Investment Thesis Remains Robust

For now, BTI has reiterated its FY2023 guidance in the recent Trading Update Conference Call, with "+3% to +5% percent organic revenue growth and mid-single digit adjusted diluted EPS growth."

While this is all good and well, the management has also delivered a shocking impairment charge of £25B in the H2'23 earnings call, or the equivalent 17.1% of its overall asset value, reflecting an updated market valuation of its US combustible brands.

While we may have been taken by surprise then, BTI's write-down is not unexpected in hindsight, with the conventional tobacco industry already in a secular decline since 2000, declining at a CAGR of -3.30% through 2020.

This also brings to us another point, in which we may see other tobacco players, such as Philip Morris (PM) and Altria (MO), engage in similar adjustments in the intermediate term, especially since their new categories have yet to balance the declining volumes sold thus far.

BTI 3M Stock Prices

TradingView

Either way, with the worst already behind us and the BTI stock supported at the October 2023 bottom post-write-down, we believe that its prospects may rise ahead as bullish support starts to materialize since December 21, 2023.

This also indicates the management's determination to bring the tobacco company to a Smokeless World, with early signs being highly positive thus far.

For example, BTI already guides robust volume and revenue growth in the New Categories segment with break-even margins by H2'23, with the company achieving the target "two years ahead of its original timeline."

This optimistic development is not surprising indeed, seeing that Vuse commands the leading market share of the e-cigarette market at 42% by December 2023, with Juul relegated to a far second at 24.2%.

The New Categories already comprises 12.2% of BTI's revenues in H1'23 as well, consistently growing by +1.8 points from 10.4% in FY2022 and by +2.3 points from 9.9% in H1'22. This implies that the management's 2035 target of 50% revenue share is not overly ambitious indeed.

Most importantly, with declining debts of £37.14B (-6.4% YoY) and stable cash/ short-term investments of £4.13B (inline YoY), BTI remains well poised to weather the transition ahead.

BTI Valuations

Seeking Alpha

For now, BTI's FWD P/E valuation of 6.46x and FWD Price/ Cash Flow valuation of 5.02x are still impacted compared to its 1Y mean of 7.59x/ 5.50x, 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 13.02x/ 12.51x, and sector median of 17.92x/ 13.10x, respectively.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

As discussed above, the tobacco industry is inherently a declining business until new category products become mainstream and replace the conventional smokable products' top and bottom line contributions.

As a result, it is apparent why the consensus forward estimates for BTI are underwhelming, with it expected to generate a top/ bottom line expansion at CAGRs of +2.6%/ -2.2% through FY2026.

This is compared to the previous estimates of +4.26%/ -2.6% and historical growth at a CAGR of +11%/ +6.3% between FY2016 and FY2022, respectively.

Then again, BTI's Free Cash Flow generation remains impressive, with the management guiding FY2023 "operating cash flow conversion close to 100%" and the consensus' optimistic estimates through FY2026, implying its ability to service its annual dividend obligation of £4.97B.

The same has been suggested by the Seeking Alpha Quant, with TTM Interest Coverage ratio of 7.61x and TTM Dividend Coverage Ratio of 1.56x, compared to its 5Y historical average of 6.57x and 1.55x, respectively, suggesting the safety of its dividends moving forward.

Combined with its decent 5Y Dividend Growth Rate 5Y of +2.46% and expanded forward dividend yields of 9.42%, compared to the sector median of +5.06% and 2.63%, respectively, BTI's dividend investment thesis is a no-brainer indeed.

So, Is BTI Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

BTI 5Y Stock Price

TradingView

For now, BTI has continually lost much of its value since the June 2017 peak, with the stock now trading near its 2006 support levels.

Depending on individual investor's dollar cost averages, it is undeniable that many shareholders who bought in over the past few years may have been underwater by now, with the dividends unable to cover the stock losses thus far.

Then again, depending on an individual investor's portfolio allocation and investing style, it is also important to note that gains and/ or losses are only realized if the stock is sold, with the logic applicable for both growth and dividend stocks.

Therefore, dividend-oriented investors looking to buy and hold indefinitely may still buy BTI here, no matter the noise in the stock market and the stock's volatility thus far, with its current yields well exceeding the US Treasury Yields of between 4.00% and 5.34%.

At the same time, while we may rate the BTI stock as a Buy, the stock is only suitable for investors with higher risk tolerance.

This is because the transition from conventional to new categories' tobacco products may be full of challenges, with Mr. Market likely to be convinced only when they see growing tobacco volumes and top/ bottom line expansions.

Most importantly, with tobacco stocks momentarily left behind by the lifting market sentiments and generative AI hype, anyone who buys in here also tempers their expectations.