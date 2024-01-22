Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

British American Tobacco Is A No-Brainer Dividend Stock At 9.7% Forward Yield

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.38K Followers

Summary

  • British American Tobacco's massive combustible write-down revitalizes its balance sheet while highlighting the management's confidence about its New Categories segment.
  • With the worst of the secular decline baked in and the October 2023 bottom holding post-write-down, we believe that current levels offer a highly attractive forward yield of 9.42%.
  • BTI already guides robust volume and revenue growth in the New Categories segment, with break-even margins by H2'23 and the company achieving the target two years earlier.
  • Dividend-oriented investors looking to buy and hold indefinitely may still buy BTI here, with its current yields well exceeding the US Treasury Yields of between 4.00% and 5.34%.
  • However, investors must also temper their expectations since the tobacco industry is inherently a declining business until new category products become mainstream.

casino jackpot. rich millionaire man winning with money gun in studio. money gun of millionaire man

photosvit/iStock via Getty Images

We previously covered British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in October 2023, discussing its great success in renewing its tobacco portfolio, with the New Categories segment boasting accelerated top-line growth thus far.

Combined with the excellent

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.38K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

n
nyle alexla
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (859)
Bti best tobacco industry. Mo must own.
josephaoppenheim profile picture
josephaoppenheim
Today, 9:07 AM
Comments (6.01K)
Which do you think is a better buy now, MO or BTI?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BTI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BTI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.