Novo Nordisk At a Glance

Since my initial assessment and "Buy" recommendation of Novo Nordisk (NVO) in May, Novo's stock has nearly doubled the performance of the S&P 500 with a 31% return. Novo Nordisk weight loss drug, Wegovy, continues to rack up billions amidst substantial demand. Wegovy earned $1.38 billion last quarter, for a total of roughly $3.1 billion in the first nine months of '23. Importantly, Wegovy was recently discovered to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events (heart attack, stroke, and death), which is expected to spark increased interest and use. Following this discovery, J.P. Morgan analysts revised their market projections for GLP-1 medicines, including Wegovy and Eli Lilly's (LLY) Zepbound, from $34 billion to $71 billion by 2032. Novo is projected to share a large piece of that.

The following article assesses the weight-loss market outlook for 2024 and where Novo Nordisk fits in.

Market Dominance and Challenges: Novo Nordisk's Wegovy in 2024

With the discovery of Ozempic (semaglutide), Novo Nordisk has long been at the forefront of diabetes care, initially aimed at treating type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), but now expanding into the field of weight loss. Rebranded as Wegovy for obesity, its approval in the USA and Europe marks a milestone. The data reveals its efficacy: an average 16% weight reduction over 68 weeks. However, post-treatment weight rebound looms large, indicating both a persistent market need and the requirement for ongoing treatments. Recently, Wegovy's U.S. shipments have resumed after a shortage, highlighting robust demand.

2024's weight-loss drug sector forecasts robust growth yet grapples with hurdles. Lifelong GLP-1 treatments' affordability and ongoing necessity raise concerns. Thus, the push for cost-effective, sustainable alternatives gains momentum. The industry is pivoting to diverse strategies: intensive behavioral therapy, non-invasive techniques, surgical options, and scalable coaching.

Eli Lilly, a major competitor, is advancing with Zepbound, approved for obesity in November, which enhances market competition. Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, which is approved for T2DM, has previously been used off-label for obesity, so this is not entirely new to the market. In response, Novo Nordisk has formed strategic relationships with American biotechs, focusing on cutting-edge obesity solutions.

To summarize, Novo Nordisk, with its Wegovy and similar offerings, figures to maintain market dominance in 2024. However, the sector is evolving: heightened competition, cost and sustainability issues, and diverse treatment explorations shape the landscape. Market leadership will hinge on providing affordable, lifelong care solutions, robust support systems, and a versatile treatment portfolio.

Novo Nordisk Q3 Earnings

Novo Nordisk's Q3 quarter performance, announced on November 2, 2023, surpassed expectations. The company reported a normalized and GAAP EPS of $0.71, beating estimates by $0.05 and $0.04, respectively. Revenue was strong at $8.36 billion, exceeding forecasts by nearly $197 million. According to Seeking Alpha, Q4 earnings will be announced pre-market on January 31, with EPS projections of $0.66 (GAAP) and a predicted sales of $8.8 billion.

Investors should continue to monitor Wegovy's progress and any updates from the company on full-year outlooks.

Market Sentiment

According to Seeking Alpha data, Novo Nordisk has a market capitalization of $476.93 billion, reflecting significant market confidence. Its growth prospects are robust, with analysts projecting an increase in sales from $33.45B in 2023 to $48.19B by 2025, indicating sustained revenue growth. The stock shows positive momentum, outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) in the 6, 9, and 12-month timeframes, though it underperforms on a 3-month basis.

Short interest is relatively low (0.17% of the float), suggesting limited bearish sentiment among investors. Institutional ownership dynamics show an influx of new positions (13,269,570 shares) and fewer sold-out positions (1,092,542 shares), with significant holdings by Jennison Associates (23,419,405 shares), Renaissance Technologies (16,229,476 shares), and Fisher Asset Management (14,748,083 shares). Insider trade data indicates no recent activity, suggesting stability in insider confidence.

Given these factors, the company's market sentiment can be classified as "Robust".

Peer Comparison

Novo Nordisk stands out in a field with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Eli Lilly, and others, per key metrics and Seeking Alpha Quant grades.

Valuation Metrics:

NVO's forward P/E of 33.06 implies a growth-focused premium. RHHBY and AZN, with lower P/Es (12.44 and 15.80), suggest cautious market views. NVO's Price/Sales at 15.81 overshadows JNJ’s 4.24 and MRK’s 5.09, indicating superior growth expectations.

Growth Metrics:

NVO leads in revenue growth (YoY 28.29%, forward 23.97%), showing strong market dominance. EPS growth rates (44.27% YoY, 27.09% forward) highlight operational efficiency.

Profitability and Momentum:

All firms score A+ in profitability. NVO and LLY excel in price returns, with NVO’s 1-year return at 54.02%. In dividends, NVO’s 0.82% yield focuses on growth, while JNJ and MRK attract with higher yields.

Quant Ratings:

All companies hold a "HOLD" rating, indicating no significant quantitative edge.

In summary, NVO's high valuation and strong growth metrics reflect investor confidence. Its strategy focuses on growth over dividends. Rivals like JNJ and MRK, with higher dividend yields and moderate valuations, appeal to those seeking stability and income.

Is NVO Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

In conclusion, Novo Nordisk is riding quite the wave in Wegovy. Its stock momentum is certainly justified. Is Novo Nordisk an expensive stock? Sure. It figures to be for some time. This should not dissuade investors. This is a long game. Novo Nordisk remains a "Buy," and I can see it becoming one of the first two or three $1 trillion pharmaceutical companies within the next few years. However, investors looking for a quick buck may be disappointed. It wouldn't surprise me to see the stock take a breather in the short term.

However, Novo Nordisk cannot just stand idly by on the shoulders of Wegovy. The billions made from Wegovy must be reinvested in a wise manner. Novo Nordisk appears very aware of this. The company's recent partnerships focusing on obesity and other chronic, prevalent conditions, like liver disease, signal their interest in remaining innovative and competitive.

There are notable risks here, too. Novo Nordisk is increasingly dependent on Wegovy's success. Any safety concerns could derail this train. While Wegovy has been studied extensively in thousands of people, side effects associated with long-term use (e.g., five years) may surprise. Furthermore, while companies such as Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have been pioneers in weight loss therapies, they will face increased competition, and other classes of drugs may prove more effective, convenient, and safe than theirs. It is also possible that drugs such as Wegovy will suffer if and when a recession occurs, because, while they are beneficial to health, people are primarily paying for the aesthetics. Unlike insulin, which is used to treat type 1 diabetes, drugs like Wegovy are not necessary to treat obesity.

So, as usual, investors should maintain a diversified portfolio to cushion any downside. However, Novo Nordisk's current success in an expanding obesity market is expected to last for the next decade, making it an essential stock in forward-looking investment portfolios.