Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T: About 53% Undervalued, But Is It A Buy?

Jan. 22, 2024 12:39 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T) StockF, TMUS, TSLA, V
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
2.29K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T's refocus on its core telecom business has led to growth in wireless subscriptions and a robust expansion in the fiber segment.
  • Q4 earnings are expected to reflect a decline in EPS, but the company's strong momentum and low valuation make it an attractive investment for income investors.
  • AT&T's growing FCF and focus on deleveraging lower the risk on its balance sheet, and its dividend coverage of 2x is very safe.
  • At 6.85x blended P/E, 53% below its 20-year average, there's a margin of safety, though a return to the mean isn't assured.

SPAIN-TELECOM-TECHNOLOGY

PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) usually grabs the attention of investors looking for income. It's no surprise, considering the company is currently dishing out an enticing 6.66% dividend, drawing in investors hoping for

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
2.29K Followers
I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About T Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on T

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
T
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.