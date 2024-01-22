Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Upcoming FDA Decision: Heron Therapeutics' ZYNRELEF SNDA

SA Editors
Company: Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

SA Analyst Rating for HRTX: "Buy" SA Quant rating: "Strong Buy".

Seeking FDA Approval for greatly expanded use of ZYNRELEF for post-operative pain management in soft tissue and orthopaedic surgical procedures.

Type of Application: Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA).

FDA Decision (PDUFA) Date: January 23, 2024.

Drug Status: ZYNRELEF is now approved in the U.S. in adults to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after foot and ankle, small-to-medium open abdominal, and lower extremity total joint arthroplasty surgical procedures.

Drug's Mechanism of Action: ZYNRELEF is the first and only extended-release dual-acting local anesthetic delivering a fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine and a low dose of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam.

Drug's superiority over standard of care: ZYNRELEF is the first and only non-opioid dual-acting local anesthetic for post-operative pain. It is the first and only extended-release local anesthetic to demonstrate in Phase 3 studies significantly reduced pain and significantly increased proportion of patients requiring no opioids through the first 72 hours following surgery vs. bupivacaine solution, the current standard-of-care local anesthetic for postoperative pain control.

Market Potential: If the ZYNRELEF SNDA is approved, it would almost double the opportunity from ~7 million procedures covered by the current label to ~13 million procedures annually.

Revenues: For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, ZYNRELEF generated revenues of ~$12 million (representing ~13% of total revenues) vs. year-ago $6.3 million (representing ~8% of revenues).

Management Guidance in Q3 Call with respect to FDA approval: "First is the sNDA PDUFA Date scheduled for January 23, 2024. We anticipate a positive response from the FDA and are excited to offer ZYNRELEF to additional patients that may benefit from the added indications."

Recent Developments: Heron inked a 5-year distribution deal with CrossLink Life Sciences, LLC to expand the

