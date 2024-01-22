Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Safestore: Strongly Positioned And Poised For Growth

Jan. 22, 2024 2:14 AM ETSafestore Holdings Plc (SFSHF) Stock
Retirement Pot profile picture
Retirement Pot
1.9K Followers

Summary

  • Safestore is benefiting from growing market demand and its strong brand in the self-storage industry.
  • The company has a pipeline of new developments that will expand its property portfolio by 18%.
  • The annual results showed weaker financial performance, including a small increase in dividends and an increase in net debt.

Exterior view of a branch of Safestore Self storage.

Yau Ming Low

European self-storage operator Safestore (OTCPK:SFSHF) has a prime position in its home U.K. market and is expanding in several European countries. It is set to benefit from growing market demand and a strong brand combined with its deep

This article was written by

Retirement Pot profile picture
Retirement Pot
1.9K Followers
I am a private investor based in the United Kingdom and most interested in equities in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Norway.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SFSHF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SFSHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SFSHF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SFSHF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.