NN Group: Unit-Linked Settled, Buy Confirmed

Jan. 22, 2024
Mare Evidence Lab
Summary

  • NN Group's settlement of unit-linked mis-selling claims removes a significant overhang and is positive for the company's re-rating.
  • NN Group shareholders will benefit from the company's payout policy: higher dividend and opportunistic buyback.
  • Compelling valuation compared to its closest peers versus its five-year historical average. Our buy rating is confirmed.

Here at the Lab, given our investment in Aegon, we usually check the Benelux insurers, and we believe the sector is inexpensive. In aggregate, the companies trade on >6x 2024 estimated P/E, and we believe they are set to outperform in an environment

Mare Evidence Lab
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

