Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NYMT Pfds: FOMC Policy Has Shifted, But My Hold Ratings Stand

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • New York Mortgage Trust is classified as a Residential mortgage REIT, or mREIT.
  • This article briefly reviews the Issuer and the four preferred stocks investors can pick from: 3 fixed/floating and one fixed-rate issue.
  • NYMT has significantly increased its use of preferred stocks, while NYMT's financials show a deteriorating book value and a reduction in dividends starting in 2Q 2023.
  • In what I see a limited asset coverage for the preferred stocks, I will continue my prior Hold ratings.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Freedom Tower and Lower Manhattan from New Jersey

cmart7327

Introduction

At the end of the 3rd quarter, I evaluated all four preferreds issued by New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) in my NYMT: Trading Up The Capital Structure For Less Yield But Safer Assets article with

Alex Pettee is President and Director of Research and ETFs at Hoya Capital. Hoya manages institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities.  Alex leads the investing group known as the Hoya Capital Income Builder, which uses the investment knowledge of several Seeking Alpha analysts provide members with insightful articles covering mostly individual stocks or funds.  Occasionally an article cover will cover an investing strategy or other topic that investors need to be aware of, such as law changes that might effect their long-term strategy. 

For more information about this Investors Group, click on this link:

https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/1723581-hoya-capital/5350609-retired-investor-teams-up-income-builder

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
7.65K Followers

Retired Investor has been investing since the 1980s and has a background in data analysis and pension fund management. He writes articles to help others prepare for retirement by investing in CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, and REITs. He is a long only investor and shares strategies for trading options with a focus on cash-secured-puts.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. Hoya specializes in the portfolio management of publicly traded real estate securities and dividend ETFs. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PMT.PR.C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments (2.47K)
Thanks for update on the preferreds
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Today, 8:45 AM
Comments (8.2K)
@gastro4 Glad it was of value to you.
J
JWA77
Today, 8:20 AM
Comments (153)
I bought both the M and N issues last year totally expecting that both would be called soon after their call dates. I understand your HOLD call, and since I own them I most certainly will. So, it is no skin off my back if new money enters either. However, I believe anyone who does buy in now will fully capture the 16% and 12% YTC on both. Especially if rates drop.

I'm actually approaching these more like bonds than preferred shares. Not because they are higher on the capital recovery chain, but because of the new issue rates I am seeing on baby bonds these days. At worst, I think NYMT should easily be able to float new preferred shares, baby bonds, or even traditional make-whole bonds at lower rates to call these once they reach their call dates. Especially the Ms since they are now inside one year of their first call-date. Regardless which route they go, I think they should be able to get a lower rate than the initial fixed coupons they got on the M and N preferreds.

My only regret is that I didn't have the where withall to hold on to the M shares I purchased during the Covid drop around $5/share. I took the money and ran on that purchase once it doubled in a short period of time and will regret that move forever.
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Today, 8:44 AM
Comments (8.2K)
@JWA77 NYMT does have a history of selling new issue to redeem existing ones: nice YTC if they do though I don’t like rating pfds based on YTC. Thanks for the comment.
d
dean3084
Today, 7:53 AM
Comments (1.42K)
Nice coverage on the NYMT Preferred's. Unfortunately for me I own the common but no preffered's I couldn't help but notice that PMT.C is one of your holdings. It would have been nice if you had expounded on PMT.C. I do have PMT.C in my portfolio though, which I'm very pleased with. :-)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NYMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NYMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NYMT
--
NYMTN
--
NYMTM
--
NYMTL
--
NYMTZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.