Introduction

At the end of the 3rd quarter, I evaluated all four preferreds issued by New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) in my NYMT: Trading Up The Capital Structure For Less Yield But Safer Assets article with two Buy ratings geared toward different risk levels investors have. Since then, the "Higher for Longer" thoughts around what the FOMC might do with the Federal Funds Rate seems to have been assigned the trash bin. Stocks and interest-rate sensitive assets rallied strongly off the October lows. While the rally might be in pause mode as the "experts" reevaluate whether the projected 75bps cuts for this year will happen.

This article updates the NYMT financials and will compare all four available preferreds:

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. 6.875% PFD SER F ( NASDAQ: NYMTL

( New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. 7.875% SER E PFD ( NASDAQ: NYMTM )

( New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. 8% RED D PFD ( NASDAQ: NYMTN

( New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. 7% SER G PFD ( NASDAQ: NYMTZ

While each issue has pluses/minuses, overall, I am most comfortable maintaining and expanding my Hold rating for each NYMT preferred stock.

New York Mortgage Trust review

Seeking Alpha describes this mREIT as:

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. NYMT started in 2003.

Capital allocation is split 65% supporting single family loans, 31% for multi-family, with 4% in cash. Their $4.7B total investment portfolio is backed by $1.2B in market capitalization.

Except for the Balance sheet, all the following are from the NYMT 3Q report, starting with the key developments over that quarter.

Under Stockholder value, NYMT lists they "retired" over 500k of their common shares and over 60k in preferred stock shares. The next table shows that the book value continues to deteriorate.

The table also shows the dividend was reduced to $.30 starting in 2Q of 2023. On the brighter side, the Net Interest Margin was the highest for 2023 last quarter.

As a preferred stockholder, an important data point is NYMT's ability to redeem all shares if the "worst case" scenario occurs. For that, I compare the value of the Preferred stocks to Total Common Equity (TCE).

Since 2016, NYMT has increased its use of preferred stocks by a factor of over 3X. In the meantime, TCE is up only 50% after taking big hits over the last two years. That is not a picture of confidence for preferred stockholders as I see it!

Comparing the preferred stocks

Since bottoming in late October, all four have rallied, with L & M up about 9%; N and Z up 15+%.

Factor NYMTL NYMTM NYMTN NYMTZ Issue date 6/28/21 10/10/19 10/15/17 11/17/21 Issue size $125m $150m $125m $75m Coupon 6.875% 7.875% 8.00% 7.00% Call date 11/15/26 1/15/25 10/15/27 1/15/27 Price $19.43 $23.06 $21.71 $17.98 Yield 8.83% 8.52% 9.16% 9.81% YTC 20.7% 16.4% 12.4% 19.6% Floating formula 3mo-SOFR+6.13% 3mo-SOFR+6.791% 3mo-SOFR+5.956% NA Floating rate 11.35% 12.11% 11.26% NA Click to enlarge

According to this SEC filing, NYMT expects the LIBOR to be replaced by the SOFR in the original floating formula. NYMTL showed it was designed to use the SOFR and the risk-adjustment factor was not listed. This could mean they built that into the spread since this preferred was originally based on SOFR. For M and N, I added the 26.161bps to the original spread as that is common practice.

All are cumulative which was activated post-COVID when the two existing issues at that time skipped their March payment. None are eligible for the 15% tax rate.

Here is my current evaluation of these preferreds.

As I discussed in a prior article, NYMT successfully Called two preferreds in 2021, replacing them with lower coupon issues. As this set approach their respective Call dates, that should be considered a high possibility regardless of where rates are, especially if they can issue a new preferred with a smaller spread.

For locking in today's yields, I would use Z even though it is Callable sooner than N because of N's floating-rate feature.

Next January, I would expect M to be called. If so, new investors would see about a 16% CAGR. That possibility could help explain why only N has a lower YTC.

N having the lowest YTC, in my view, could be reflection that it is the last of the three floaters that would get Called, being that its spread is the smallest.

L's values make it the best choice for current yield and YTC as I suspect M to be gone by then, making it next in line for both Call date and spread size.

With its fixed coupon, I would rank Z as the least likely to be Called unless rates tank and the required spread narrows for new preferreds. Saying that means investors should ignore the juicy YTC it currently shows.

Portfolio strategy

mREITs are unique in the REITs market segment in that both their cost to float new issues and the value of the mortgage portfolio are directly affected by where interest rates are, the slope of the yield curve, and future expectations. The mREITs I have recently covered come with varying levels of risk when measured by the assets backing the preferred in case a Chapter 11 filing is needed, and this is reflected in the differences in the yield their preferreds are offering. PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) preferred (and Note) are showing yields slightly less than what the NYMT's are (article link). Whereas Chimera Investment (CIM) has set of preferreds at or above most of what NYMT's yield (article link). Of course, there are many others too as the Hoya Capital Income Builder database contains 15 Residential mREITs (42 pfds) and another 11 Commercial mREITs (16 pfds).

Final thoughts

Being on the conservative side myself does influence how I rate things and leads me to continue to give the New York Mortgage preferreds a Hold rating due to what I see as a weakening financial picture. Others might read the same statements and form a different opinion even if they invest using a conservative allocation approach. If I did decide to add one NYMT preferred to my fixed income ladder, it would be NYMTZ as I have a preference for fixed-rate issues, especially when I feel we are near the peak in the current interest-rate cycle.