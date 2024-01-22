Buy Alert: S&P 500 Reaches An All Time High

JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

In a remarkable display of market resilience, the S&P 500 has soared to unprecedented heights, closing at 4,839.81 last Friday.

Bloomberg

This not only surpasses the previous record close set on January 3, 2022, but also shatters a 512-day streak without a record high—a noteworthy event given the historical significance attached to such milestones.

History has often seen the S&P 500 climb after setting new highs. In fact, in the year following new highs, the index has risen 13 out of 14 times, with a median increase of 13%.

Ned David Research

Despite facing the most significant European ground war since World War II, the steepest inflation since the 1980s, and the highest borrowing costs since the new millennium, the S&P 500 has demonstrated remarkable tenacity, rebounding from a bear market in mid-2022.

In October 2022, we suggested that the bear market was already over and that the S&P 500 could start a climb to above 5,000. I said:

The vast majority of economists expect a recession in the first half of next year. Maybe they're right. Maybe they're wrong. Everyone was wrong about inflation (well not everyone, but I'm not gonna gloat, again) (oops just did it). The truth is you don't know what you don't know. But if inflation has peaked, that the consumer remains resilient (two contradictory forces that need to coexist) then there might be a case for the worst to ALREADY be behind us. If the market has already bottomed, then we must proceed with the final decade of the super cycle, and will likely see the S&P 500 go above 5,000.

This wasn't viewed as very likely by many readers who commented?

There are months to come which will get worse than we saw.

The silliest idea ever proposed: You can predict the future.

I decided to stop reading. Do you really believe that sometime over the next 12-24 months the S&P will rise by > 25% AND nearly 10% > it’s peak in Jan 2022?

That last one is my favorite. Discarded our proposition because he couldn't fathom it, yet here we are.

At the turn of the year, when I published my prediction for the index for 2024, I offered two courses of action:

This is a set-up which is quite bullish for the first half of the year, which could see the S&P 500 break new highs and reach 5,200, before reversing back down on the back of a rate cut, maybe new conflict wild cards, and election volatility. The other option I see, is that we barely break a new ATH, get to 4,800 to 4,900 and have a sloppy year, which bottoms out in August once again around 4,500-4,600 and rally again into the election and beyond, once again providing 4,850 as a fair target.

Which of these two roads will we venture down?

Two roads diverged in a yellow wood, And sorry I could not travel both And be one traveler, long I stood And looked down one as far as I could To where it bent in the undergrowth; -Robert Frost

Robert Frost's poem, the road not taken, reminds us that the market could very well retreat now after having timidly gotten an all time high, after all this happened in 2007.

Especially in the 30 days and 60 days following the new all time high, choppiness can be expected, which you'll notice if you take a second look at the table included above.

The other road, the one most taken, suggests that the market is going higher.

The savvy investor would look for stocks which are still undervalued, yet are trending.

We're clearly seeing that dividend stocks (the only ones we have any expertise on) which have taken part in the November and December rally are now trading above their bear market ranges, and either breaking new highs, or have no real support towards returning to all time highs.

Blackrock (BLK) is such a stock. We don't rate it a buy at the current price of $800. In October, when the stock was trading at $626, we highlighted to members on our weekly buy list:

BLK's stock price is a high beta proxy for the S&P 500. As such it should be understood that index performance will influence share price. It should also be understood that index performance will impact Blackrock's revenues. Half of its fees come from equity products, and if equities rise, then BLK's fees rise.

And since then BLK is up 27% vs the SPY's 10% climb.

BLK vs SPY (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

We highlighted it again in late October as one of the best Dividend stocks to buy when it was down to $608. We did it again in December when it was highlighted as a great trending stock to buy at $750.

Today it's a hold.

If the market goes up more, BLK can be expected to go up even more, and has 20%-25% upside in this cycle.

BLK DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

We're holding our BLK position but not buying more shares because of the lackluster dividend growth in past years. When the stock breaches $900, we will start off loading our position gradually.

The same can be said for Home Depot (HD), one of my favorite businesses. I love how the company is run, I love the industry, and I have a penchant for DIY.

But that doesn't mean I get emotional about the positions. The transactions below show how we built and offloaded and built our position in HD over the past 3 years in our Low Yield Model Portfolio.

Dividend Freedom Tribe

We bought shares in January 2020, more in January 2021 and sold some in November 2021, then offloaded the position entirely in December 2021 at $400, quite close to the ATH.

Then as the pendulum swung back during the 2022 bear market and the lingering 2023 market, we had opportunities to add back at $305, $301 and $290.

HD DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Now HD is at $360, above our buy below target of $330, which also coincided with long term resistance. There should be very little resistance to HD challenging its ATH and even increasing as high as $450-$480 in this cycle. It should be noted that the pending dividend increase could also lift our target price to $360.

So while the stock is above our current target and 20% higher than where we bought in this cycle, it could still be a nice addition for those of you late to the party.

Simon Property Group (SPG) is now slightly above our buy below price, and stands at a crucial level: it's prepandemic price of about $140.

The 5.4% yield is still attractive, and you could easily argue that our buy below target was conservative in relation to SPG's real value.

SPG DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

But how could it not be? The stock has been stubbornly undervalued but is now trending. I believe it is highly likely we will see the stock go back up to its 2021 high of $170, and if it breaches it has upside at $180-$190 and above.

SPG can be lumped in with a dozen other REITs which I believe will have phenomenal upside this year.

I've written about this extensively in January so I won't do any more.

The last stock I want to highlight, which is an absolute bargain, and could give you yield, capital gains, and downside protection is Verizon (VZ).

The stock has been performing better than many have expected and the business results have been entirely acceptable.

VZ DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

As rates come down this year, VZ will correct the absurd prices it has been trading at recently. I think we'll reclaim $50 in upcoming months, and then $60 through the rest of the cycle.

Where else do you get such a conservative stock with a 6.76% dividend yield and up to 50% upside?

Conclusion

We'll get more comments about the fed, the consumers, this that and the other, but we've done well in positioning ourselves in this cycle, and investors would be well served by buying high quality stocks when they are low, yet trending, hold them and get paid to wait, and then 180 and sell them when they're high.