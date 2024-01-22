Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Higher For Longer? Insights From The Copper/Gold Ratio

SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.41K Followers

Summary

  • There are unique dynamics at play between these two metals, with copper being an industrial necessity and gold serving as a stable safe haven.
  • During the third quarter of 2022, a substantial divergence emerged. Yields started moving higher, while the copper-gold ratio moved lower.
  • For those still undecided on the trajectory of interest rates, the historical reliability of the copper/gold ratio suggests a strong signal—a downward trajectory in the coming year.

Gold bars on US dollar banknote money, finance trading investment business currency concept.

manassanant pamai

By SchiffGold

In the realm of institutional asset management, the copper/gold ratio (blue line) has served as a key indicator for some, providing insights into the potential trajectory of 10-year Treasury yields (red line).

Link to live

This article was written by

SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.41K Followers
SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
VGLT--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
VLGSX--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Inst
VUSTX--
Vanguard Long Term Treasury Fund Inv
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.