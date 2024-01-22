Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SPHQ: Quality Stocks According To S&P Global

The Barnacle profile picture
The Barnacle
414 Followers

Summary

  • S&P Global's Best Large Cap Index, the S&P 500 Quality Index, has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 since 1995.
  • The index performs well in both up and down markets, making it a promising investment option.
  • Invesco S&P 500 Quality Index ETF offers a way to invest in the index, with a reasonable expense ratio and decent yield.

Quality

pifoto

Introduction

I consider myself a growth at a reasonable price and value investor. I have developed processes that have been successful for me over two decades. I studied works by John Reese, was mentored by the late Ken Kam, and often I to

This article was written by

The Barnacle profile picture
The Barnacle
414 Followers
The Barnacle is a quantitative analyst and has been in and out of the investing business since 2003. He is a former member of Marketocracy's M100 Club. He has a degree in mathematics and believes that mathematics is the root of all success. If the numbers tell one to do something, then do it. When one reads his posts, one will realize that. Consequently, he does not put much stock in sell-side analysis, since most of it is pretty bad. he will share posts about value stocks that still have growth potential. This is not limited to large caps, but will also include midcaps, small caps, international stocks, gold miners, and REITs. He does invest in hedging strategies but defers to ETFs that meet those needs. Thank you for reading my work.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPHQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPHQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPHQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.