Plus500: Incredible Cash Yield That Is Hard To Ignore

Jan. 22, 2024 5:33 AM ETPlus500 Ltd. (PLSQF) Stock
Summary

  • Plus500 has faced difficulties in recent periods, owing to a decline in market volume and softening investing activities as rates have risen.
  • The company has been quietly investing in its global expansion strategy, positioning it well to experience an improvement in growth in the coming years.
  • We expect the company’s performance to be muted into late 2024, followed by a clear improvement in the years following as its new markets ramp up and market conditions improve.
  • Management has aggressively distributed to shareholders historically, with this primed to continue due to its strong cash flow generation and market-leading position.
  • We continue to rate Plus500 stock a buy due to its distributable potential and undervalued share price.

500 plus, Polish social program supporting financially citizens raising children, a five hundred zloty banknote and a children"s wooden block with the sign +

Andrzej Rostek/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • If Plus500 can maintain its current trajectory, its cash-distributable potential is significant. The company has limited overheads and no real capex requirements, allowing for substantial cash generation. The route to growth

Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

