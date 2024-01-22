Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VTI: Not The Best Way To Fund Your Retirement For FIRE

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
1.13K Followers

Summary

  • Index funds offer a passive investment approach, broad market exposure, and low fees, but may not be the best approach for early retirement or sustainable income to match your needs.
  • Here we compared the strategy between index fund investing versus a portfolio of dividend stocks to fund your retirement.
  • A dividend approach offers growing income, the potential for higher total return, and the advantage of never having to sell shares for income.
  • While VTI offers 22 consecutive years of dividend raises, it still doesn't pack enough bill-paying power unless millions are invested.

Retirement, fitness and walking with dog and couple in neighborhood park for relax, health and sports workout. Love, wellness and pet with old man and senior woman in outdoor morning walk together

PeopleImages

Overview

After years of dedicating time, energy, and dollars to the pursuit of wealth building, I've come to the conclusion that cash flow is what I prioritize most from my investments. Now, while that might be my priority, it certainly doesn't have to be yours. Index

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
1.13K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Today, 7:05 AM
Comments (8.18K)
Curious what you think of ETFs like JEPI that give diversification and yield?
dwtaylor1055 profile picture
dwtaylor1055
Today, 7:04 AM
Comments (26)
for me I also go back and forth between VTI and VOO. VOO offers better returns, however, you get access to more than just large caps via VTI. I currently am in VTI for my roth but with 25 years left of investing I might make the switch to VOO to capture more capital appreciation and total return.

Let's say history somewhat repeats itself for the next 10 years, VOO has returned approx. 19% more in total return and 13% more total price return. Just typing this out makes too much sense not to make the switch.
caaaad profile picture
caaaad
Today, 6:53 AM
Comments (961)
Honestly I feel like you’re looking over my shoulder. Very helpful and spot on. Took away my confusion. I worry a little about MLPS and BDCS as they seem to not grow much. When to buy seems to be a key because of range bound. I will do my homework. Thank you for the great research.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VTI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VTI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VTI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.