Introduction

There are times when Exchange Traded Funds, ETFs, present attractive options to leverage an entire sector of the market. It's not an area where I've spent much time, as I am a stock picker, as are most members of my investing community on this platform. Active portfolio management only makes sense if your hope is to beat the market.

We spend our time reading articles on focus companies, pouring over SEC filings, listening to expert podcasts, scouring the news for tidbits, going to government sites for macro data, etc., we are putting in "the work" and doing all of this the hope of outperforming the general market. It's a lot of work and there is some appeal to plunking down a chunk of money in a sector ETF and letting it ride.

Given that, two questions arise. Why look at an energy-oriented ETF like the Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL)? And, if we are going to take that step, is DRLL our best choice for ETF exposure to upstream/midstream equities?

DRLL is a recently launched energy ETF that has as its primary holdings, shares of the larger multi-national energy companies as shown below. Its performance thus far is uninspiring, but as we have noted, the same could be said of the performance of the underlying commodities for the same period.

DRLL's "schtick," or angle, is to be the anti-ESG fund. It intends to use its punching power at shareholder meetings of its constituent companies, to ensure they maintain their focus on maximizing value from their core asset base-oil, gas, and NGLs. Something they refer to as "focusing on excellence."

While that may have some visceral appeal to meat eating, beer-swilling, growth and income carnivores like us, who love the smell of gasoline in the morning as we fill up our SUVs before heading off into the trackless wilderness - where there are no charging stations, in search of adventure, big game, and chigger bites... the question doth arise... so what? In this article, we will examine the thesis for DRLL and attempt to answer the two questions posed above.

Why an ETF?

One answer to our questions is that an ETF, in theory, shields us from single stock downside risk. That's a valid point, but the history of large-cap energy stocks, like the ones that make up DRLL's holdings, is that they rebound over time from adverse news or events. Fundamentals drive the values of big energy companies like Chevron (CVX) more than anything else. Somewhat diluting the rationale for avoiding single-stock risk. If the two commodities that drive most of its revenue are doing well, historically CVX's stock will track that performance. So, in theory, we should see shares of DRLL oscillate in line with oil and gas.

In actuality, the ETF class seems to outperform oil on the downside and underperform the commodity in periods of higher oil prices, as evidenced by the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (UCO). You can make arguments for and against ETFs using the graph (Fig-1) below. The key is timing, which of course certainly applies to single stock investments. Ok we've run around this tree enough; you get the idea.

Why DRLL?

That's a tougher question. Compared to other popular energy-oriented ETFs like the Energy Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLE), or the Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (VDE), DRLL... just compares. That's about it. As you can see the three funds march largely in lock-step with each other.

There's no surprise there really as there is considerable overlap in their holdings, over an 80% overlap to put a fine point on it. That leaves us with

another couple of questions as we evaluate DRLL. The first is that while we may like the fund's focus on excellence, we all like excellence, right? But, will any of this matter? The answer to that question is probably not much. With its diminutive capitalization, just over $300 mm, it is the Minnie Mouse in this fund class. It is very unlikely Mike Wirth, CEO of Chevron (CVX) sits around worrying about what Vivek Ramaswamy, CEO of Strive Asset Management thinks. Or if he does, it has very little to do with DRLL remaining a shareholder. Just guessing there.

Then there is the fact that ESG is receding from the front lines of the consciousness of the typical, non-Davos attending, corporate chieftain. It's back to making money for these good folks. Diversity VPs are hitting the bricks. The energy transition funds, such as the Invesco Global Clean Energy Fund (PBD) that were such high flyers a couple of years ago are down by half or more. The green in "Green" Energy is beginning to look like wilted lettuce.

And to put a cap on this notion, last summer the ESG slates at two of the biggest international oil and gas companies shareholder meetings was crushingly defeated, and smashed to pieces on the rocks of fiscal sanity, as shareholders said in unison, "Aw... heck no." Yay, the good guys finally won one. Returning to the thesis for DRLL as an anti-ESG crusader, the air's been largely let out of that bag.

Your takeaway

ETFs may very well fit into your portfolio, that's for you to decide. In the case of the midstream sector, I have argued recently for the Global X (MLPA), and hold a position in that ETF. In the case of DRLL, there are better options if you want access to the upside in upstream oil and gas, without the headaches or risk of single stock picking. Either of the two comparisons we used as examples would fit that bill fairly well. As we have noted, DRLL is just too small to register on the radar of large holdings.

DRLL's yield is not a key interest driver either. At 4.0% it is just ahead of VDE and the XLE, but not enough to make up for its small size.

The final argument against DRLL is its 0.41 expense ratio. Both the VDE and the XLE have a much larger impact potential with core holdings and feature a far lower expense ratio of 0.10%.