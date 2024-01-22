Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Northern Oil and Gas: FY2024 Can Offer Solid Upside And Dividend

Value Quest profile picture
Value Quest
1.06K Followers

Summary

  • Northern Oil and Gas has achieved significant growth in the last three years, with a rise in oil and gas revenue and net income.
  • The company has expanded its production levels and made acquisitions to capture existing demand and sustain growth.
  • FY2023’s annual dividend of $1.49 represents a dividend yield of 4.43%.
  • The comparison of the forward P/E ratio of 4.86x with the sector median of 9.76x indicates that the company is undervalued.

Oil field in the desert at sunset, Drilling rig and pump operation, financial graph, statistics, rates, numbers, charts on the background

Svetlana Repnitskaya/Moment via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) deals in the upstream energy business. The firm has reported solid financial results in the last three years and started paying high dividends to its shareholders. I will be

This article was written by

Value Quest profile picture
Value Quest
1.06K Followers
I am a "Techno-Funda" Analyst with more than 5 years of experience in equity research. With my investment strategies, I have successfully managed to earn alpha returns in equity market and I want to share my investment recommendations with all investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NOG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.