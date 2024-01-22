Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Uranium After The Melt-Up: How Long Can The Bull Market Last?

Summary

  • U3O8 spot prices and investment vehicles Yellow Cake plc and Sprott Physical Uranium Trust are up 125% since my first article in June 2022.
  • The uranium spot market is tight, miners are acting out on large price incentives, and nuclear sentiment is as positive as it gets.
  • Supply is increasing, signaling a potentially topping market, but Uranium-specific frictions and geopolitical tensions outweigh the current supply increases.
  • Investors should be prepared for a 2007esque price spike, but should hope for gradual price hikes.
Uranium concentrate, commonly known as U3O8 or yellowcake, s

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Since my last article about Yellow Cake (OTCQX:OTCQX:YLLXF) and Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCPK:SRUUF) in late September of last year, the U3O8 vehicles are up around 40% on average. During the same time, the spot price of U3O8 moved roughly 50% to

Tax & Audit Consultant from Germany with interests in philosophy and finance.

