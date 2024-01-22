Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wall Street Breakfast: Full Throttle

Jan. 22, 2024 7:30 AM ET5 Comments
Survey Monday

While mortgage rates are still at more than decade highs, they've just dropped to their lowest level since last spring (30-year fixed rate at 6.6%). Will 2024 be a good year to buy a home?

· Yes (prices are getting more expensive and rates will continue to come down)
· No (need to wait for things to normalize and for clearer economic conditions)

Take the survey here and don't forget to share your thoughts in the WSB comments section.

Full throttle

Buckle up for the next chapter of earnings season. Tech will take some of the spotlight this week as investors get quarterly results from Magnificent 7 member Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX), as well as a snapshot into the semiconductor industry with figures from ASML (ASML) and Intel (INTC). More sectors will also be on display with industry heavyweights disclosing their performance: Defense - Lockheed Martin (LMT) and RTX (RTX); Telecom - AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ); Financials - Visa (V) and American Express (AXP); Consumer Goods - P&G (PG); Healthcare - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Travel - American Airlines (AAL) and United (UAL); Real Estate - D.R. Horton (DHI); Industrial - 3M (MMM), Caterpillar (CAT) and General Electric (GE). See Seeking Alpha's earnings calendar.

Snapshot: Earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to rise 4.4% Y/Y in the fourth quarter, according to data from LSEG, which should provide additional optimism for the market. The S&P 500 (SPX) even hit a new all-time record high on Friday, with things looking good for the economy. Solid profits and margins are being driven by strong spending, AI is boosting valuations, unemployment is low, rates are starting to come down, and many geopolitical tensions on the world stage have so far not directly impacted the American consumer.

"At the end of the day, it appears that if corporate earnings keep up with expectations in 2024, the market could continue to rally, or at worst, trade sideways," wrote SA analyst Andrew Prochnow, cautioning that risks could materialize if "earnings guidance starts to waver." Remember, it's hard to trade earnings, and sentiment can disappoint. Beats and misses may not be as indicative as guidance, while knee-jerk reactions can quickly reverse. It's better to dive deeper into the financials or the extended commentary on conference calls to get a broader take on any given company.

Macro front: Investors have been hanging on to every word from central bank policymakers as the traditional blackout period goes into effect before the Fed's upcoming policy meeting on Jan. 30-31. There will also be two noteworthy pieces of economic data this week that could help set the tone for the future path of interest rates. GDP growth for Q4 will be published on Thursday and is expected to expand by 2.0% (vs. 4.9% in Q3), while the Fed's favorite inflation gauge, the core PCE price index, will be released on Friday.

Going hostile?

It's no secret that legacy department stores are struggling, but Macy's (M) just rejected a $21/share takeover offer from Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital, citing valuation concerns and the ability of the buyers to finance the deal. Not taking "no" for an answer, the private equity firms threatened to go directly to shareholders with their $5.8B buyout offer. "We see the potential for a meaningful increase to our original proposal if we are granted access to the necessary due diligence and have offered to sign a mutual non-disclosure agreement," said Arkhouse. Last week, Macy's announced it would cut around 13% of its staff and close five underperforming stores. (26 comments)

New world order

Russia and North Korea will work towards establishing a “new multi-polarized international order" to defend their interests, amid efforts to build a united front against the United States. The deepening of ties follows North Korea Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui's meetings with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and follows similar efforts by China and Russia. Tensions have been escalating in the Korean Peninsula, with Kim Jong Un ramping up weapons tests, and the U.S., South Korea and Japan responding by strengthening their combined military exercises. The moves also come a week after U.K. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps declared the end of the era of the peace dividend. (4 comments)

Crypto casualty

The cryptoverse is witnessing yet another failure, with Terraform Labs - the company behind the collapsed cryptocurrencies TerraUSD (UST-USD) and Luna (LUNA-USD) - filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. TerraUSD, along with its sister token Luna, failed in 2022 after the stablecoin lost its peg to the dollar, wiping out an estimated $40B in market value. Terraform Labs, which is already facing fraud charges brought on by the U.S. SEC, is also expected to face a class-action lawsuit in Singapore. While the company has repeatedly asserted that TerraUSD and other tokens it issues are not securities, the SEC, as well as a judge in a recent ruling disagree. (3 comments)

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan +1.6%. Hong Kong -2.3%. China -2.7%. India closed.
In Europe, at midday, London +0.2%. Paris +0.4%. Frankfurt +0.5%.
Futures at 7:00, Dow +0.2%. S&P +0.3%. Nasdaq +0.6%. Crude +0.5% to $73.63. Gold -0.1% to $2,026.90. Bitcoin -2.3% to $40,764.
Ten-year Treasury Yield -5 bps to 4.10%.

Today's Economic Calendar

10:00 Leading Indicators

Companies reporting earnings today »

What else is happening...

DeSantis drops out of 2024 presidential race, endorses Trump.

Red Sea crisis more damaging for shipping than early pandemic.

New ADHD drugs could pay off for pharmaceutical companies.

Warren Buffett wants Citigroup (C) CEO to keep overhauling bank.

SolarEdge (SEDG) to cut 16% of workforce as revenues slide.

SEC probing B. Riley deals with client linked to defunct hedge fund.

Sony (SONY) shelves $10B deal with Zee, legal action to follow.

Cruise sector navigates out of rough seas more popular than ever.

Beverage buzz: McDonald's CosMc's concept starts off strong.

U.S. election is another major wildcard for the automobile sector.

s
sdavid04191
Today, 9:06 AM
I weighed in on the survey "no need to wait". Decades ago I made the mistake of waiting and wasted 5 years that I could have been paying down the higher loan, building up equity, and possibly refinancing when rates finally became more attractive. During each of those 5 years I had to eat a rent increase. I've owned MDC for quite a while now and they have been financing their own homes at below market rates to qualified buyers. The current rate is not HIGH it is higher than people think it should be because they weren't around when the rates were the 21% that I paid. Compared to that the current rates are cheap.
b
ble373
Today, 9:01 AM
Crazy people eventually crack up, without clothes.
Smalltownbanker profile picture
Smalltownbanker
Today, 8:50 AM
Survey Monday did not have a response I could agree with. Rates should stabilize within a range of 5 to 7%. Home prices should level off and if we hit a recession they will fall by 10-20% at least in the lower end of the market. This will vary based on regional market conditions.
f
fujilomi
Today, 8:43 AM
Don't become a crypto casualty. If you insist on gambling there, at least do it smartly, buy low and trim high, don't be the ones left holding the bag at the end. Be careful risking lots of money unless you have lots and lots of money to risk, especially eventually buying one imaginary magic bean coin for $1 million or more lol. Cathie Wood would probably gladly sell you some at that price. Be careful of the hype pump and dump. And any crypto crash will just be a flesh wound if you gamble smartly.
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
Today, 8:30 AM
Dear Readers,

We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here - seekingalpha.com/... - to join the separate political discussion.

Purely political comments on this Wall Street Breakfast article will be removed by moderators.
