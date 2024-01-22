Douglas Cliff

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), founded in 1962 and headquartered in North Bethesda, MD, is a REIT focused on the ownership and management of retail properties located in U.S. coastal markets.

The portfolio is well-diversified and this is a conservatively financed REIT with plenty of liquidity and a decent operating performance. However, the dividend yield is not high enough to be attractive these days and the shares are slightly overvalued; potential shareholders may want to wait for a better price.

Portfolio & Performance

As of September 30, 2023, the REIT owned or had a majority interest in 102 properties, aggregating about 26.1 million sq ft, spread across 9 first-ring suburban markets. More specifically, it owned properties in Miami, New York, Boston, Silicon Valley, Southern California, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Phoenix.

Investor Presentation

As you can see, the portfolio has the highest concentration in Maryland based on its property operating income as reported after the third quarter of 2023. Nevertheless, the portfolio seems adequately diversified based on geography and the same goes for the type of properties as it also has exposure to residential and mixed-use office assets:

Investor Presentation

The breakdown of contributions to ABR by the top 10 tenants is also very attractive as TJX is the biggest one and yet contributes only 2.7% to ABR; it's good to see that Federal Realty doesn't heavily rely on one or two tenants to remain profitable.

Investor Presentation

Further, the REIT's assets were 94% leased and 92.3% occupied on September 30, 2023. This isn't unusually low these days, but it sure leaves some room for improvement.

That said, the REIT's operating performance is decent, with revenue and FFO growing:

Data by YCharts

More recent results are even better. Below, I compare the average annual figures from the last 3 fiscal years with their corresponding ones annualized from the latest 10-Q:

Rental Revenue Growth 20.38% Cash NOI Growth 23.85% AFFO Growth 27.06% Click to enlarge

Unfortunately, the market hasn't appreciated this yet and if you go 10 years back it seems that FRT's price performance has been very poor even before 2020:

Data by YCharts

Leverage & Liquidity

One thing is for sure. It couldn't have been its solvency profile because it has been and still is excellent. With a bit more than half of its assets being financed with debt, a low debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.7x, and interest coverage of 2.9 times, this is easily a conservatively capitalized and highly flexible REIT.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, 85% of its debt is fixed-rate and 92% is unsecured, providing a more predictable cost and flexibility. And though 27% of the debt matures this year, half of that can be pushed out to 2026 if the company exercises its two one-year extensions. Besides that, maturities for 2025, 2026, and 2027 involve amounts that are 10% and less than FRT's total debt.

Dividend & Valuation

Federal Realty currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.09 per share, which suggests a forward yield of 4.33%. If you're mainly interested in FRT for the dividend, you'll be glad to know that it is safe from a cut/suspension. First, the payout ratio based on AFFO is 65.76%, leaving a great margin for dividend growth and business expansion. Second, there is a very long history of dividend hikes with this REIT; actually, this is an understatement:

Investor Presentation

In any case, the dividend yield currently offered by the market is too low within the context of other attractive options these days. The dividend will likely grow, but I doubt that it's going to do so at a meaningful pace. If it grows as much as it did in the last 10 years, you might develop a 6% yield on cost in a decade, but the difference isn't worth the wait in my opinion.

Moreover, such a low yield can often be accompanied by overvaluation and this is one of these cases, unfortunately. FRT is currently trading at a 5.78% implied cap rate, below the average 6.26% that is forecast for retail assets this year. Of course, Federal Realty leases office and residential space as well, for which cap rates are lower. So, I think that using 6% to value FRT is fair while still being conservative. Based on that assumption, NAV is at $94.62 per share, which suggests a 6.34% premium right now.

Additionally, FRT is trading at a premium on a peer-relative basis too:

Stock P/FFO FRT 15.36 NNN 13.15 BRX 11.09 SRC 11.84 ADC 15.47 Average 13.38 Click to enlarge

Risks

Therefore, the most important risk present is related to overvaluation. It's not uncommon for an investor to dump shares when their position has taken a hit if they start doubting the reasons they bought them for in the first place. Selecting a healthy business at a discount is a sound reason that is more difficult to doubt.

And this is also related to an opportunity risk here. With plenty of cheap stocks out there today, it's not difficult for a buyer to realize an opportunity cost as FRT's price performance doesn't inspire confidence and its dividend yield is unlikely to materially offset such a cost.

Verdict

Therefore, I am rating FRT a hold for now, and I'll take another look if it goes below $80. I am suggesting that you add this to a watchlist and take a look at my recent coverage of NNN (NNN) if you're primarily interested in retail REITs.

What's your opinion? I'm always interested to know your thoughts, so make sure you leave a comment, and I'll get back to you. Thank you for reading!