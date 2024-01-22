Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Boeing: 1, 2, 3 Strikes, You're Out

Jan. 22, 2024 8:35 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA) Stock5 Comments
Joseph L. Shaefer profile picture
Joseph L. Shaefer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Boeing's transparency and quality control issues, as well as its history of rushing products to market, make it an unattractive investment option.
  • I once wrote a Seeking Alpha analysis titled “I Won’t Be Buying Boeing,” about the original MAX 8 problems. I advised a SELL.
  • I wrote another after studying the massive problems Boeing was having on the too-little-discussed defense side of its business. I again advised a SELL.
  • It gives me no pleasure to again advise: SELL. I look forward to the day when I can say Boeing's myriad troubles are behind it.
  • This is not that day.

Airliners at gates and Control Tower at LAX

Airliners at gates and Control Tower at LAX

Michael H/Stone via Getty Images

"But wait," some will say. "(1) There are only two giant commercial aircraft manufacturers in the world. (2) Air travel will only increase. (3) Ergo, Boeing must benefit."

This article was written by

Joseph L. Shaefer profile picture
Joseph L. Shaefer
25.64K Followers

Joseph L. Shaefer is a geopolitical, economic, and resource analyst. He is a retired military Flag Officer with deep experience in Special Operations and Intelligence, a former professor, and is today the leader of the investing group

The Investor's Edge

His approach to investing is universal. " There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens." He does not blindly invest in Growth, Aggressive Growth, Value, REITs, Tech, or anything else. Those who "specialize" in a particular area will live and die (financially!) on that one approach. Instead, he reviews each of the 11 Sectors that comprise the S&P 500 to find the best investments across all sectors for a balance between Growth, Value, and steady Income. Features include the Growth &Value sample portfolio, 5 decades of experience, 3 to 4 articles monthly exclusively for subscribers, and access to Joseph and his community in a chat arena that is reviewed daily.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Unless you are a client of my wealth management firm, Stanford Wealth Management, I do not know your personal financial situation. Therefore, I offer my opinions above for your due diligence, not as advice to buy or sell specific securities. It is increasingly difficult and time-consuming to manage a portfolio in these turbulent times. You are always welcome to discuss your goals and priorities with our firm. Contact us at inquire@stanfordwealth.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

N
NeverStopLearning
Today, 9:04 AM
Comments (84)
Outstanding article. Thank you, sir, for both the article and your years of service to our country.
m
maotianming
Today, 9:01 AM
Comments (64)
As someone who is involved in the Quality dept of a major corporation, Boeing's issues do not surprise me. "Quality is no accident" (I took that from some safety poster) and the lack of quality is a total leadership issue. A lot of major corporations suffer from bureaucracy. that pushes short term gain over long term business reputation. My company is going through huge quality issues and my boss isn't allowed to do anything until a customer is about to send their own quality inspectors into the building at our expense. We thankfully don't have any scary headlines pushing us around.
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 8:54 AM
Comments (10.6K)
Fire Calhoun and shake up the board and the stock price jumps $30 before lunch.
M
Money 29
Today, 8:45 AM
Comments (5.77K)
New management and board are needed at BA.
Tim Dunn profile picture
Tim Dunn
Today, 8:42 AM
Comments (14.19K)
sadly, you are right.
There is a massive chorus of Boeing supporters on this site but you cannot deny that Boeing is nowhere near the pinnacle of American manufacturing success it once was.
Finances are deeply impacted and the stock price will take yet another hit as they fix the latest problems and certification of new products are delayed even further.
I deeply want to see Boeing succeed but you have to invest with both eyes wide open. Boeing's problems cannot be simply swept under the rug
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.