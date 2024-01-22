Visoot Uthairam/Moment via Getty Images

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is one of the largest providers of environmental services in the United States. Over the past few years, they have delivered solid yield and volume growth. I view the company as a high-quality, stable growth company. I am initiating coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a fair value price of $180 per share.

Healthy Volume and Yield Growth

Republic Services has demonstrated robust internal growth over the past decade, achieving an average annual growth rate of 4.5% from FY17 to FY22. This growth is attributed to a balanced mix, including both yield and volume growth, as illustrated in the chart below.

Republic Services 10-Ks

I believe there are several factors that contribute to Republic Services' consistent internal growth record. Firstly, their focus on securing long-term contracts for the collection of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials has been instrumental. These contracts provide a steady stream of recurring revenue, and the company has capitalized on this stability. The growth in market volume, closely tied to factors such as population growth and urbanization, has allowed Republic Services to achieve a volume growth rate ranging between 1-3% in the past, laying a strong foundation for overall growth.

Secondly, Republic Services exhibits pricing power, enabling them to offset any increased input costs. This ability to implement price increases contributes not only to their topline growth but also facilitates margin expansion over time. This strategic approach to managing costs and pricing positions the company well for sustained financial performance.

Finally, Republic Services has strategically developed its environmental solutions business, encompassing the collection, treatment, consolidation, disposal, and recycling of both hazardous and non-hazardous waste. This segment now contributes close to 10% of the group's total revenue. In the Q3 FY23 earnings call, the company highlighted the strength of pricing realization in the environmental solutions business. Furthermore, Republic Services has actively pursued growth through cross-selling initiatives, leveraging synergies between different aspects of their services to enhance overall business performance.

Acquisitions Generate External Growth

Over the past four years, they have spent $5.6 billion on M&A activities, and all transactions were in the recycling and waste space. They are utilizing acquisitions to enhance their internal growth and expand their scale in the U.S. market.

The major acquisition they made was the US Ecology deal. In May 2022, they acquired all outstanding equity of US Ecology in a transaction valued at $2.2 billion. US Ecology is a leading player in the environmental solutions market. Following the acquisition, they initiated a price review and achieved significant success in pricing realization, enhancing the profitability of the acquired business. According to their release, US Ecology's trailing twelve-month revenue as of September 30, 2021, was $968 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $156 million. Consequently, the EV/EBITDA multiple is around 14x, representing a reasonable price, in my opinion.

Due to the acquisition, their debt leverage rose to 3.4x, after which they began a deleveraging process, bringing it down to 2.9x. In Q3 FY23, their board authorized another $3 billion share repurchase program. Overall, I believe their capital allocation and acquisition strategy are quite consistent.

Financial Analysis and FY24 Outlook

Their operating margin has remained quite consistent over the past few years, consistently above the 17% level. Additionally, their operating cash flow margin is robust, approaching 24%. Overall, I believe they exhibit a very solid financial profile.

Republic Services 10-Ks

During Q3 FY23, they achieved a 4.6% internal revenue growth, and the adjusted EBITDA increased by 9% year over year. It's worth mentioning that the Environmental Solutions business contributed 0.4% to internal growth due to strong pricing realization. Year-to-date, they returned $671 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, while also allocating $947 million towards acquisitions. The capital allocation policy remains consistent with their historical record.

Republic Services Quarterly Earnings

The company expects FY23 diluted EPS to fall within the range of $5.30 to $5.33, with adjusted diluted EPS projected to be in the range of $5.46 to $5.49. The increase is primarily attributed to a lower-than-expected tax rate. Consequently, there has not been a significant change in their full-year guidance. Given their strong year-to-date results and the stable nature of their business, I do not anticipate any earnings surprises in Q4 FY23. The company is scheduled to announce its Q4 results after the market close on February 27, 2024.

Regarding FY24 guidance, there are several factors that could influence their growth. The primary growth driver is expected to be their Environmental Solutions business. During their Q3 FY23 earnings call, management indicated that they anticipate strong pricing realization ahead of underlying costs in this segment. Additionally, there are significant growth opportunities for cross-selling various services. The margin improvement in the Environmental Solutions business is anticipated to contribute to overall margin expansion in FY24. In Q3 FY23, the adjusted EBITDA margin for the Environmental Solutions business was 22.7%, representing a 390 basis points increase from Q3 FY22. The ongoing trend of pricing increases is expected to further expand the business margin in FY24.

In the earnings call, their management expressed that mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth could be expected in FY24, with a focus on growing profits and free cash flow at a rate faster than the revenue growth. I align with their management's initial guidance for FY24 growth, considering their track record of achieving more than 9% average organic revenue growth from FY21 to FY23. Additionally, they seem to be capitalizing on the current high inflationary environment, contributing to their positive outlook for the upcoming fiscal year.

Valuation

As discussed previously, I forecast the company to achieve mid-to-high single-digit organic revenue growth in FY24, with an assumed 8% organic revenue growth in the model. Additionally, I anticipate the company to persist in acquiring small regional recycling and waste management companies, with these acquisitions potentially contributing around 3.9% to topline growth.

For the normalized period when the inflation rate returns to a more typical level, I project the company to achieve approximately 6% organic revenue growth, in line with their historical average. On the margin side, I anticipate the company benefiting from operating leverage, strong pricing power over rising costs, and growth opportunities through cross-selling. According to my calculations, I expect they can deliver a 20 basis points annual margin expansion.

Republic Services DCF- Author's Calculation

I use a 10% discount rate in the model, maintaining the same level for all models. With these parameters, the fair value is estimated to be $180 per share.

Key Risks

Recycling Commodity Price: Republic Services is exposed to a basket of commodity prices as they sell recycled commodities, and these prices tend to fluctuate. For instance, their average commodity price was $112 per ton in Q3 FY23, and they anticipate a year-over-year increase of about $30 per ton in Q4 FY23. While this creates a growth tailwind for their Q4 results, it's important to note that the volatility in commodity prices can lead to fluctuations in their earnings from quarter to quarter.

High Capital-Intensive Business: Like other waste management companies, Republic Services is allocating more than 10% of total revenue to capital expenditures. This spending is essential for the growth of their business, involving investments in infrastructure and the establishment of new landfills. I encourage investors to monitor the company's debt leverage, acquisition spending, and related capital allocation policies regularly, as these factors play a crucial role in shaping the company's financial health and growth trajectory.

Conclusion

Republic Services appears to be a well-managed, stable growth company. The positive impact of environmental solutions pricing realization and cross-selling initiatives could create notable growth tailwinds in the near term. Consequently, I am initiating coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a fair value price target of $180 per share.