Live On Income Forever With Magnificent Dividends

Jan. 22, 2024 9:15 AM ETARI, NEP12 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Having income-based goals will help make your retirement income planning much easier.
  • Stop planning on saving $X for retirement and instead aim to earn $X annually.
  • It's great to be a visionary, but you must also be practical.
  • We present two +11% yields to help build a retirement income.
Successful couple making a toast with champagne glasses while having canapes aboard a private airplane

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER

Co-authored by Treading Softly

I've long been cursed with the inability to picture or visualize how something could look in the future. I'm highly practical and analytical, so my mind thrives on figuring out systems and conducting research. My wife, however, can imagine redesigning

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
111.03K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARI, NEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

M
MojoRisin1
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (2.04K)
Thanks Rida.
I took out a smallish position in '23 (1053 shares now) when NEP tanked and am looking forward to the share price rebound. When it does, I will trim the position. I own a similar position cost wise in NEE waiting for the rebound on it too.
m
mcilveenr
Today, 10:20 AM
Comments (39)
As always, I appreciate your insights, Mr. Morwa, but you appear to be in the minority of authors who are less concerned about defaults in the commercial real estate space. Soaring credit card debt, higher for longer interest rates and shrinking savings accounts all concern me. Diversification and dividend income growth are my personal, anxiety relievers. Wonder where those insights came from? 😊
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (34.44K)
@mcilveenr When everyone is concerned, it creates opportunities. Mortgages were a terrible investment when everyone "knew" they were the safest asset around. They were a fantastic investment in 2008/2009 when everyone was worried about them and defaults were in fact at all time historic highs. The investors who were backing up the truck buying mortgages did extremely well - PIMCO for example.

If ARI was trading at a 10% premium to book value, as was common in CRE mortgage REITs pre-COVID, it would be a terrible investment. We didn't hold any commercial mortgage REITs in 2019 because I thought they were unattractive. Today, everyone knows that commercial real estate is seeing higher defaults, and that knowledge is well reflected in the prices. So my primary concern is the balance sheet, and whether the company has a strong enough balance sheet to navigate this environment. The market tends to overreact in both directions, and I think it has clearly overreacted to the downside for CRE.
k
kb_ranch
Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (2)
@Rida Morwa
Great article, thank you. Can you tell me if NEP issues a yearly K-1's?
M
MojoRisin1
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (2.04K)
@kb_ranch - 1099 and not a K-1
G
GVbma
Today, 10:28 AM
Comments (1)
@kb_ranch I think it is 1099
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 10:38 AM
Comments (34.44K)
@kb_ranch NEP issues a 1099, the distribution is primarily ROC and NEP management has stated that they expect it to be primarily ROC for many years due to the tax credits they own.
M
Mike-SC
Today, 9:46 AM
Comments (592)
Thanks for a very timely article Rida. I think (hope?) you are right about NEP. I am still holding on to a very small position but I am down 60%. It's in an IRA which I realized later was a bit of a mistake because I did not initially understand that the dividend is primarily ROC. Shame on me...but lesson learned.

Given that the price has held since they refinanced their debt, I think I am going to sell the small position in my IRA and open a small position in one of my taxable accounts and watch.

My only concern is....if interest rates remain steady over the next 1-2 years...what happens to NEP?
Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (18.07K)
@Rida Morwa
Thanks for article, I never agreed with the million + goal.
We plan to have different "buckets" of income, so if some are down, others will be up.
For example:
Couple of rentals that we can handle easily with good tenants.
Some insured savings including IRAs- not in stock market.
High yield dividends- hopefully with increasing yields.
Continue good life time habits that both my wife and I have to reduce expenses
and our personal cost of living as much as possible.
cjherr58 profile picture
cjherr58
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (474)
@Chancer Right there with you. Main home and rental are 100% paid off, and we have a pension, ROTH (where our dividend producing investments are) , plus the SS when I retire in 1.5 years. We are reducing costs wherever we can, but still enjoy life at the same time.
M
Mike-SC
Today, 9:52 AM
Comments (592)
@Chancer We saved an invested for a long time. Both retired since 60 and living comfortably off SS, an annuity we purchased and plenty of interest and dividends from my self-made annuity . I sold my debt-free rental last year to "simplify my life". That money went into the annuity.

It helps tremendously to be debt free. As far as reducing cost...I always tell my wife..."I dont mind spending money and kinda like it. I just hate wasting it."
K
Keypounder52
Today, 10:35 AM
Comments (633)
@Mike-SC
Great post....same here on the waste of money
Still having trouble spending it after years and years of frugal living....
