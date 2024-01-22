New All-Time Highs, But There Is More Work To Do

8vFanI

Last week, the S&P 500 joined the Dow Jones Industrial Average in achieving a new all-time high. In June of last year, I advised investors to expect improving market breadth, disinflation, and a continuation of the expansion to result in a new all-time high for the S&P 500 within 6-12 months. It took just seven, but bears are still questioning the validity of this accomplishment, pointing to the fact that very few sectors of the index have achieved new all-time highs and that the renewed narrowing of breadth this year is a form of weakness or instability. That sounds like sour grapes. New all-time highs are typically a bullish sign, and breadth has improved dramatically since June. Another round of improving breadth is where the opportunities lie.

Edward Jones

Part of last summer's bearish narrative focused on the fact that technology stocks related to artificial intelligence (AI) were responsible for all the year-to-date gains in the S&P 500. At first blush, that sounded like a negative development, and it was raw meat for those looking to feed their confirmation bias that the bear market was not over. Yet history suggested this was not as ominous a development as bears would have us think.

Barron's

When the five largest companies in the S&P 500 outperform the index for five months or longer, as they had last June, the S&P 500 goes on to outperform for the following three-, six-, and 12-month periods. The S&P 500 is up approximately 11.5% since I shared the chart below with investors last June. The one anomaly was in the year 2000, but that was the exception and not the rule.

Bloomberg

Furthermore, the equal-weighted S&P 500 has improved its performance dramatically since then and now stands very close to its all-time high achieved in January 2022. This index eliminates the influence of the top five companies, as well as the Magnificent 7.

StockCharts

Granted, we are seeing technology dominate sector performance again on a year-to-date basis, but I expect the ongoing period of consolidation for the stock market, which is more visible in the S&P 500's equal-weighted version, to lead to another improvement in breadth.

Finviz

Last week's economic data moved us closer to the soft landing that risk asset prices have started to reflect over the past three months. The headline numbers for labor and consumer spending looked strong, which has raised doubts for some about the need for rate cuts by the Fed, but the finer details behind both show we are on track for decelerating rates of growth. We need a period of sub-trend growth in the economy to finally achieve stable prices. It is such a fine line between growth and contraction that the high-frequency economic data will continue to provide fodder for both bulls and bears. It is rare that we see one number that is pure Goldilocks, but last week's consumer sentiment report for January from the University of Michigan met that mark.

The index rose to a two-year high with consumers broadly more confident about their incomes, current financial situation, and their future financial situation. At the same time, their expectation for price increases over the next three years declined from 3.1% to 2.9%. This is a timely report in advance of the Fed's next meeting.

Bloomberg

Market pundits continue to assert, along with Fed officials, that the Fed will not start to ease monetary policy until it is very close to its 2% inflation target. This is as nonsensical as saying that the Fed should have waited until inflation was close to peaking at 9% before it started to tighten monetary policy, which it did. The first-rate increase was in March 2022, and the Consumer Price Index was 8.5% a month later. Today, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation (PCE price index) has fallen to 2.6%, and the core rate rose just 1.9% on a six-month annualized basis. I understand Fed officials espousing hawkish rhetoric to avoid fueling higher-risk asset prices, but I also think they don't want to make the same mistake twice when it comes to policy. The Fed should start gradually lowering rates in March.

Bloomberg

I think the major market averages will be range-bound over much of the next two months, churning within a channel, as investors rotate between sectors and stocks, and the gap between what Fed officials say they will do collides with investor expectations. The two are very far apart today. This Friday's PCE report will be critical in that equation. The expectation is that the headline number will be flat at 2.6%, while the core falls from 3.2% to 3%. The Fed is projecting both to fall to 2.4% by the end of this year, but we should realize that number well in advance.