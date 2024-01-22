Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal: This Could Be The Game Changer

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Over the past 5 years, investors have had a tough time with PayPal Holdings, Inc.: the stock is down 27% vs. the S&P 500 Index's total return of 97.31%.
  • But I believe January 25, 2024, when the company says it will announce a new strategy, is going to change the game for PayPal Holdings.
  • The company is still in great shape financially, planning to spend $5 billion in FY2023 on buybacks. That's 16.9% of FY2023 consensus revenue and ~7% of total market capitalization.
  • Based on my calculation, PayPal has a growth potential of 53.8% by the end of 2024. The technical picture agrees with this finding.
  • I rate the PayPal Holdings, Inc. stock as a "Strong Buy."
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

:Silhouette of upset Australian woman over PayPal logo

chameleonseye

My Thesis

Over the past 5 years, investors have had a tough time with PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock: compared to the S&P 500 Index (SP500), which gained 97.31% (total return), the stock has declined ~27% over the

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
3.42K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PYPL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

dlevine007 profile picture
dlevine007
Today, 9:42 AM
Comments (1.52K)
I have been buying pypl when I can - it’ll be interesting to see if this announcement on the 25th really cements the bottom. Its gotten so cheap - right now its multiple is comparable JPM - and to me that seems nuts for a fintech that should grow much faster in the long term.
The Diligent CPA in NJ profile picture
The Diligent CPA in NJ
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (2.57K)
Nice article. PayPal is ubiquitous for online payments. As former treasurer for non-profit… PayPal had the lowest fees and easiest setup amongst everyone… given PayPals ridiculously low p/e… I’m predicting buyout (e.g., Apple, Google or any of the bigger players trying to get establised in the online payment space)
BrandanS profile picture
BrandanS
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (778)
@The Diligent CPA in NJ the new, young CEO Alex Chriss would never. Watch what he has to say on the 25th
B
BobDub
Today, 9:34 AM
Comments (89)
A growth of 50% is miserable compared to where PayPal was (300$) and where it should be (top payment company with the current valuation is hilarious).
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PYPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PYPL
--
PYPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.