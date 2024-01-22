Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New All-Time Highs

The S&P 500 (SP500) closed at new all-time highs last Friday and extended the bull market since the bottom in October 2022, and now it's up by 1.46% YTD in 2024, after the lousy start. Obviously, once the price reaches a new all-time high, there is no natural resistance, nobody is in a losing position and all historical purchases are positive now, so nobody needs to sell to limit the losses. The only potential sales now are related to profit-taking.

So, can the bull market continue in 2024, and at what level are we likely to see the next resistance? Traders could be looking at the S&P 500 (SPX) chart, and targeting the top of the uptrend channel just below the 5,000 level. In fact, the consensus S&P 500 target for 2024 is right in the 5,000-5,100 area. However, we are not too far from this year-end target, and we are only past mid-January.

As I previously explained, my 2024 outlook for the S&P 500 is a so-called "pump" and "dump". I see the S&P 500 reaching the 5,300 level by May (that's a pump), and subsequently, the volatility is likely to sharply increase, which could result in a sharp pullback (that's a dump).

The "Pump" Phase

The pump phase is currently underway, with the S&P 500 (SPY) breaking out into the new high territory. The key catalyst behind the pump phase is the Fed's dovish pivot, or the expected interest rate normalization policy.

The Fed was implementing the monetary policy tightening from early 2022 to mid-2023 and indicated that it was willing to hold interest rates "higher-for-longer" until inflation returns to the 2% target, with the clear implication that a recession was necessary to restore price stability.

Then in December 2023, the Fed signaled that a recession might not be necessary to bring inflation back to the 2% target and that it's willing to cut interest rates to prevent the unnecessary recession. That's the Fed's dovish pivot.

As a result, my outlook for the S&P 500 changed from bearish to bullish, at least over the near term. Specifically:

The process of disinflation allows the Fed to cut interest rates, which by itself supports the high valuation multiples, and opens the possibility for further multiple expansion, especially if the process of interest rate normalization is as aggressive as the market expects. Thus, I expect the S&P 500 PE ratio to exceed 22x. In fact, the current rise in the S&P 500 is due to the PE multiple expansion, which is already at 21.47.

Further, interest rate normalization is designed to prevent an unnecessary recession. Thus, if the Fed cuts early and aggressively, the probability of a recession significantly decreases. As a result, the S&P 500 earnings growth for 2024 could reach the 11% consensus estimate. Even if the earnings growth comes in slightly lower, given the no recession expectations, it's unlikely to see a 15-20% surprise drop in earnings - which was the basis for my formerly bearish outlook.

In addition, given the no recession expectations and generally lower interest rates, the probability of a systematic credit event is much lower. This has to do primarily with the refinancing needs in the commercial real estate sector (XLRE) and the exposed regional banks (KRE).

Thus, the Fed's normalization policy is positive for the stock market, primarily due to the multiple expansion, as well as the expectations that the earnings growth will hold as estimated given that the recession is ruled out. Thus, the bull market is likely to continue.

However, the fact is that the bull market is based on the multiple expansion - and the PE multiple is already high. Thus, this resembles a bubble formation. Investors were generally negative and underweighted stocks in 2023, and the Fed's pivot is likely to cause the FOMO inflows, which supports the bubble formation. So, this is the basis for the "pump" phase.

The "Dump" Phase

So, what can derail the bull market and cause the PE multiple normalization (the dump phase)?

The bull market is still led by large-cap tech names, and the valuation bubble is mostly concentrated in these stocks. The PE ratio for the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) is above 30. The January 2024 selloff started with the Apple (AAPL) downgrade, and the breakout was triggered with the Apple upgrade. That tells you that the investors are still chasing the AI-theme, which is affecting the broader market, given the significant weight of big tech in the S&P 500.

Thus, the market is vulnerable to any firm-specific event related to these big-tech names, and specifically related to the earnings and earnings guidance. Note, the 2000 dot.com bubble busted with the Yahoo earnings miss. Similarly, an earnings miss for stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) could derail this bull market.

On the macro side, the bull market is entirely dependent on the Fed. The market is currently priced for a perfect scenario where the Fed brings inflation sustainably down to the 2% target, while the unemployment rate never exceeds 4.1%, and the GDP growth slows only to a still respectable 1.5%.

This "story" is likely to hold until June, which is when the disinflationary process is likely to stall, given the base effects, while the economic growth is still likely to stay above 2% - still supported by the last drops of the pandemic-related stimulus.

So, what happens during the second half of 2024? The bull market could get derailed either due to:

Unexpected recession. The lagged effects of the prior monetary tightening could start hitting the economy more forcefully, despite the Fed's cuts.

The return of higher-for-longer. The disinflationary process could stall at above the 3% level, and the Fed could be forced to pause the interest rate policy normalization at a still very high and restrictive level.

Implications

The outlook for S&P 500 is still positive, but the further price increase is based on a multiple expansion, where the market is already overvalued. Further, the positive outlook is based on an almost perfect scenario of a "soft-landing", which could hold for as long as the disinflationary process is in place, and allow the Fed to normalize interest rates.

However, even a slight deviation from the scenario, either via unexpected recession and more sticky inflation, could easily derail this bull market and cause a significant drawdown. There is no evidence yet of any of these macro risks, so the recommendation is to still Buy.

Yet, I see this more as tactical positioning, rather than a long-term buy and hold position. I do expect the macro environment to worsen, but I am not positioned for this scenario yet. Long for now.