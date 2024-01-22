Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500: The 'Pump' Is Underway - Watch Out For The 'Dump'

Jan. 22, 2024 9:44 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SPX, SPY, QQQ1 Comment
Damir Tokic
Summary

  • The S&P 500 reached new all-time highs, now up 1.46% YTD in 2024.
  • The bull market continues due to the PE multiple expansion - but the valuations are already stretched.
  • There is a potential for a sharp pullback in the second half of the year.

Stocks In U.S. Slump On European Debt Concern

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New All-Time Highs

The S&P 500 (SP500) closed at new all-time highs last Friday and extended the bull market since the bottom in October 2022, and now it's up by 1.46% YTD in 2024, after the lousy start. Obviously, once

This article was written by

Damir Tokic
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

AJ111
Today, 10:19 AM
I find it genuinely amazing that people keep referring to 3 stocks as “the market”!

The S&P 500 is up 69.98 points this year, or 1.47%. Most of those gains can be attributed to three stocks: Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta. Nvidia has accounted for 29.3 points, Microsoft has accounted for 20.0 points, and Meta has accounted for 7.8 points. That means that 57.1 points, or 80%, of the roughly 70 points gained in the S&P 500 are from just three stocks.

Meanwhile, 2 of the former Magnificent 7 stocks, Tesla has taken 11.95 points away from the S&P 500, and Apple has subtracted 1.7 points from the S&P 500 in 2024. Only 193 stocks in the S&P 500 are up for the year, 308 are down for the year, while two are unchanged.
