Investment Rundown

Back in early August of 2023, I wrote an article on Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) and the position has not been doing that good after rating it a buy. The stock has fallen nearly 30% and during that period the US has also had some good news like lower interest rates most likely coming in 2024. Part of my thesis around the buy rating was that PLPC will benefit from increased spending from both governments and businesses on infrastructure. This I still think will be true over the long term. The last report didn't bring too much hope for me in all honestly. The primary reason for the EPS growing the way it did was higher interest income for PLPC. I don't necessarily see this as something that can persist over the long term. On top of this, the company still has quite high operational expenses and whilst lower rates will help alleviate some of that, I don't necessarily see the buy case being as strong anymore. Revenues need to start growing at a good rate again for the buy case to be made here. It's not often I downgrade a stock but I will be doing so here with PLPC. I don't think the stock is a sell by any stretch, but rather a hold and a hope that revenues can organically grow for the business as spending by communication network providers rises when rates decline.

Company Segments

PLPC is an interesting company that serves a slightly niche market. The focus lies on designing and manufacturing products and systems for both network and telecommunications companies. The surge in demand is notably driven by the capital-intensive expansion of the fiber network, an arena where PLPC can thrive. There is more and more spending going into this area and the fundamentals seem to remain strong still despite heightened interest rates weighing somewhat on spending capabilities. I think 2024 might be a difficult year for PLPC as the material costs have also risen and prices here seem sticky. This could be a factor weighing on the stock price of PLPC seeing as it is trading at a very low earnings multiple. The market may be anticipating higher costs which would push down earnings even more.

Market Overview (Soundingmaps.com)

The company's product portfolio includes optical ground wire offerings that play an important role in supporting, protecting, terminating, and splicing transmission and distribution lines. Additionally, PLPC provides a range of connectors for substations, featuring bolted, welded, and compressed options. The necessity of the assets and products that PLPC makes has made it the growth story it has been in the last 12 months. The map above here is a good depiction of how much coverage of telecommunications is in the US right now. PLPC has a massive market opportunity to cater to, but with spending being held off by customers the sales fell YoY as described in the last report by the CEO Rob Ruhlman released on November 1. The CEO also talked about the 21% reduction in orders that PLPC experienced last quarter, which further added fuel to the already downtrend the stock price was in. For coming quarterly reports this will be an important factor to look at. A recovery in orders will be one of the first signs of a comeback for the markets it operates in.

Earnings Highlights

Income Statement (10Q)

From the last earnings report released on November 1, it's clear that demand has been softer for PLPC. The sales fell by 3% YoY but with higher interest incomes the bottom line climbed 28% YoY along with strong “other income” for PLPC, around $2.3 million. GAAP basic EPS landed at the end of the quarter at $3.08 up from $2.41.

Company Margins (Seeking Alpha)

Margins for the business have continued to climb very well over the past few years, the FCF margin especially. With a nearly 7% FCF margin PLPC has been able to both buy back a good amount of shares but also keep capital expenditures at a good level and leave cash over to expand further. The company doesn't get a whole lot of coverage which is a shame seeing as they are growing at a very steady and strong rate. The assets for example which are largely made up of manufacturing facilities have grown roughly 5.8% annually in the last decade. To me, that indicates a strong level of conviction by the management at PLPC that the demand in the industry will continue.

To round off the earnings highlights, I want to include a comment made by the CEO,

“The soft demand in the communications market and inventory destocking across all markets resulted in lower order rates causing a 21% reduction of backlog during the quarter. We remain optimistic and excited about the prospects for both our communications and energy product end markets and are well positioned to achieve growth thanks to operational improvements, and new product introductions."

I think this comment quite well underscores the seasonality that the market may sometimes experience, but that over time the investments that PLPC is making into its product line and manufacturing capabilities will be paying off in due time.

Stock Multiples (Seeking Alpha)

Looking at some of the valuation metrics for PLPC we can see it trades at a P/S of 0.88 right now and a P/FCF of 5.7. Compared to where PLPC has been trading historically it exhibits a premium of over 25%. This number is discouraging me quite a lot here regarding whether to make it a buy or not. It seems PLPC has throughout the last quarters been rewarded a higher and higher multiple as the market seems to expect more growth ahead. On the bottom line, the company is looking quite appealing actually if it's something that can be kept up. The EPS has from 2018 at $5.28 gone to just under $15 putting it at a p/e of 8 right now. This is a significant discount to the sector which trades at 18x. I think the discount can be attributed to some of the risks carried with PLPC, like the low valuation and market size, but also some of the, in my opinion, quite expensive growth paths in the industry. Building and expanding telecommunications and network lines is expansive for example, and with higher interest rates, funding this is less appealing sometimes. In conclusion with the valuation, I do think PLPC looks solid on some points, and if the company can find a bottom here for the EPS generated and build efficiently upon that it may look undervalued even, but I am willing to be a bit more conservative here then in my previous article.

Risks

Navigating PLPC requires a keen awareness of the notable volatility that accompanies any significant news release. The most recent earnings report, resulting in a more than 10% drop in stock price, underscores the potential impact such events can have. While this fluctuation may not be a significant concern for those with a long-term investment horizon, investors prioritizing stability might find alternative options more aligned with their objectives. It's essential to weigh the potential short-term turbulence against the overall investment strategy when considering PLPC. The volume for PLPC is very low, and this is much of the reason for the large swings in share price that can occur in my opinion.

As far as risks financially facing PLPC there isn't a whole lot. I have to give credit where credit is due, and PLPC has done a great job of not overleveraging itself too much. The long-term debt position has declined to $45 million since last December and cash can almost completely cover this right now. Further risks will likely come from bigger competitors entering the space with more capital available to buy up market share and outmaneuver PLPC. To me, this seems still somewhat unlikely as the company has put a focus on diversifying not just its product line but also its geographic footprint, now serving over 140 different countries.

Final Words

I have covered PLPC before and my conclusion then was a buy rating. Since then, the stock has fallen quite far, nearly 30% since the release of the article. I’d like to think I know when to cut a stock loose and when to add more. This isn't either of those cases, since there are still strong tailwinds that support long-term growth for the business. Right now, I want to see the revenues tick up and there to be a little more optimism from its customers, which would be visible by increased order backlog. I don't often downgrade a stock, but I do so now in the hopes of improvement for the company and potentially better entry prices too. I am putting PLPC on a hold now.