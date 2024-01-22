contrastaddict

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR), founded in 1993 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, is a REIT that owns, develops, and leases healthcare facilities like Medical offices and outpatient/inpatient buildings all over the country.

Its portfolio is well-diversified, and its operating performance has been decent; along with a conservative use of leverage and strong liquidity, this REIT would be a great pick if only its dividend was safer and its stock price lower.

Since valuation is my main concern, I think HR deserves only an addition to a watch list for now. But you may find the context in which I see the stock as unattractive irrelevant to your temperament so keep reading.

Portfolio & Performance

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, Healthcare Realty owned 697 properties, aggregating 41 million sq ft, spread across 35 states.

Moreover, 72% of them were located on or close to hospital campuses. As you can see above, the portfolio doesn't have more than 10% exposure to any state based on gross leasable area, which is a breath of fresh air; many REITs are diversified across multiple states, but if you look more closely they often concentrate in a few key markets. Keep in mind, though, that the company's properties averaged an 87.6% occupancy rate lately, which leaves a great margin for improvement.

When it comes to its long-term operating performance, the REIT has marked a steady growth over the years with a more rapid growth recently:

More recent results seem to reflect that recent change well. Below, I compare the increases between the average annual figures from the last 3 fiscal years with the ones reported in the last 10Q annualized:

Rental Revenue Growth 108.33% Cash NOI Growth 22.47% AFFO Growth 76.03% Click to enlarge

However, we need to note that the price performance of HR has shown much uncertainty regarding the business in the past:

Leverage & Liquidity

Moving to the solvency profile, I like HR's conservative use of leverage and high liquidity. It is currently financing only ~40% of its assets with debt, while its debt-to-EBITDA ratio sits at 7.12x.

Its interest coverage is negative as you can see above because of the net loss it experienced recently. Though the above graph helps us understand how this is trending, it's not exactly accurate regarding the company's liquidity level; its interest coverage based on EBITDA was 3.6x during the third quarter of 2023 and 4.7x for the year 2022.

Additionally, the weighted average interest rate of its long-term debt was 5.08% based on data from its last 10Q which is decent these days. There are also no significant maturities until next year and the amounts coming due from 2025 to 2028 are not substantial against the ~$5.2 billion debt; they also don't average a much lower interest rate than 5% which in conjunction with the expected lower interest rates in the next couple of years doesn't present a threat to HR's cost of debt in my view.

Dividend & Valuation

The REIT currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share which suggests a forward yield of 7.38%. This is very attractive, but I believe we have a case of "too good to be true" here.

First, the recent payment record depicts instability; while the distribution has been increasing from 2012 to 2021 every year, there was a cut in 2022. Both increases and decreases are minimal, but that doesn't change the fact that it's difficult to rely on this REIT for your income. Another factor here is the very high payout ratio of 97.18% based on AFFO.

Usually, such a dividend yield is accompanied by a low valuation. From a peer-relative angle, HR appears undervalued:

Stock P/FFO HR 11.09 WELL 25.34 DOC 13.64 PEAK 11.7 OHI 10.97 VTR 16.53 Average 15.63 Click to enlarge

However, I am concerned about the MOB market. HR is currently trading at a 6.51% implied cap rate, while the average MOB cap rates have been in the range of 5.9%-6.7% for the last 8 years. In other words, even if we are optimistic about interest rates falling in the next couple of years, and we assume that the low of 5.9% is the appropriate one for valuing HR's assets, the discount to NAV ($19.95) would be 15.78%. And if we act conservatively and assume the most recent average cap rate of 6.5%, the shares are fairly valued.

Risks

The lack of a margin of safety at conservative assumptions presents a risk, which is, however, manageable in this case if you're not me. Let me explain.

This is a financially healthy enterprise, and it's unlikely the market price of its shares is going to suffer a severe loss for long. But I can only handle the volatility when I have conviction in a trade, and I have conviction in a trade if I have bought with a margin of safety. I think I'm not alone in this as the scenario where investors dump the shares at the first sign of trouble is a well-known one that leads to realizing losses and mainly has a chance of being prevented if conviction is present. But for some, such a conviction may not be based on a margin of safety, so make sure you understand how you develop it.

Another risk has to do with a potential dividend cut. With the payout ratio so high and the payment record exhibiting no confidence at all, you just can't be sure how safe your yield on cost would be given enough time.

Verdict

All in all, I prefer REITs that appear undervalued using conservative assumptions, which is not the case here. And with better options out there, I don't see a reason to invest in HR today. For this reason, I rate HR a hold for now.

If it reaches anywhere around $13 per share, however, I will have to revisit my thesis. Such a level would imply a 22.77% discount to NAV and a 29.48% upside based on a 6.5% cap rate assumption.

What's your opinion? Do you own HR or intend to? Why or why not? Leave a comment below and I'll get back to you soon. Thank you for reading!