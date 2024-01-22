Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EWU Vs. EWUS: In The U.K., We Find Small Caps Much More Compelling

Summary

  • While UK stocks are currently valued lower than their U.S. counterparts, a closer examination reveals concerns such as stagnant financial and energy companies with limited growth potential.
  • In contrast, UK small and mid-cap companies show more promise, offering slightly higher valuations but with significantly greater growth potential.
  • Despite economic and political uncertainties in the UK, including the impact of Brexit and currency devaluation, there's potential for investment opportunities, especially in the small and mid-cap space.

Houses of Parliament, London, England, UK

Paul Panayiotou/Corbis Documentary via Getty Images

We are hardly the first ones to point this out, but UK stocks are looking very cheap, especially when compared to current valuations in the United States. Still, when we look under the hood, we don't particularly like

Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

