IBM: Trading Like The Also-Ran It Isn't

Having taken a breather earlier, in December 2021 I began reaccumulating shares in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). I knew it to be a fine company from my days as one of its customers and later as a consultant to/with them (we haven’t done business together in over 10 years). That said, I struggled with IBM as an investor because they seemed to struggle with monetizing their assets. Indeed, I ended a 2017 SA article about the company stating that, “(I sure wish Michael Bloomberg were running the place.)”

Dr. Krishna

He isn’t Michael Bloomberg, but it looks as though CEO Arvind Krishna has what it takes to move IBM to the next level. Among other things, I resonate with his experiences in:

Driving, “the successful USD 34 billion acquisition of Red Hat – the largest software acquisition – that has defined the hybrid cloud market.”

“the successful USD 34 billion acquisition of Red Hat – the largest software Heading, “IBM Research and … innovation in core and emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, blockchain, cloud platform services, data-driven solutions, and nanotechnology."

“IBM Research and … innovation in core and emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, blockchain, cloud platform services, data-driven solutions, and nanotechnology." Leading, IBM’s “strategy for data-centric systems and the widespread industry adoption of open and collaborative technology standards.”

IBM’s “strategy for data-centric systems and the widespread industry adoption of open and collaborative technology standards.” Making, “scientific contributions in a number of technical fields, including wireless networking, security, systems, and databases.”

“scientific contributions in a number of technical fields, including wireless networking, security, systems, and databases.” Earning, “an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) and a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.”

“an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) and a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.” Serving, “as a member of the Board of Directors of the New York Federal Reserve Bank, and on the Board of Directors of Northrop Grumman.”

Dr. Krishna knows the pieces of the puzzle and, coming on 4 years since he took the helm in 2020, IBM has shown growth on the upper half of its P&L for which investors have long awaited. Now we expect that same improvement to find its way down to net income and over to operating cash flow:

(Per SA) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Total Rev’s $57.7B $55.2B $57.4B $60.5B Coming 01/24 Gross Profit $31.5B $30.9B $31.5B $32.7B “ Operating Inc. $7.5B $4.7B $5.8B $7.6B “ Net Income $9.4B $5.6B $5.7B $1.6B “ Op. Cash Flow $14.8B $18.1B $12.8B $10.4B “ Click to enlarge

CS-AI-QC

One only needs to tour IBM’s website to appreciate how multidimensional the company is. However, it’s way too much to tackle in one article (or in one book, for that matter). With respect to three key dimensions, however, IBM is among an elite few strategically positioned in: 1) cloud services (CS), 2) artificial intelligence (AI), and 3) quantum computing (QC). Here, on three credible lists, you will find their name in the top-ten, indeed among only four that are ranked thrice – Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and IBM – we own all four:

Cloud Services Top Ten – Technology Artificial Intelligence Top Ten – U.S. News Quantum Computing Top Ten – Forbes Amazon/AWS Microsoft IBM Microsoft Alphabet Alphabet Alphabet Amazon Amazon Alibaba (BABA) Nvidia (NVDA) Microsoft IBM Meta Platforms (META) Intel (INTC) Salesforce (CRM) Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) D-Wave (QBTS) Oracle (ORCL) Adobe (ADBE) Quantinuum (private) Tencent (OTCPK:TCTZF) ASML Holding (ASML) Rigetti (RGTI) Huawei (n/a) IBM Xanadu (private) Dell (DELL) Arista Networks (ANET) Atos Quantum (French) Click to enlarge

Why is this so important? Because later, if not sooner, AI AND QC will surround CS and come to dominate if we are to understand and manage challenges in our complex world. In the words of David Brummer writing for OurCrowd:

“The collision of these two groundbreaking technologies promises to reshape industries, disrupt traditional investment strategies, and create a brave new world for those who dare to navigate the quantum frontier.”

Or, in the words of Iain Brown, PhD, writing for Medium (you’ll need to subscribe to read his full article The Convergence of Quantum Computing and AI: Future Opportunities and Threats):

“Artificial Intelligence, through Machine Learning and Deep Learning algorithms, is transforming industries by improving decision-making, accelerating research, and personalizing user experiences. Meanwhile, Quantum Computing, although still in its nascent stages, is showing tremendous potential to solve problems that classical computers would take centuries to address.”

Convergence

Students in this space all have their favorites of where all this might lead, commercially. Mine include:

Rapid identification of disease causes – genetic or environmental – and development of new medicines such as typified by the work MIT is doing to find that needle/compound in a haystack of tens of thousands ‘straws’ to defeat the serious, and potentially deadly, antibiotic-resistant MRSA pathogen.

Improved real-time modeling of extreme weather events extending to their long-term implications for climate change, translating to the development of solutions to address such things as building construction, crop stress, and so forth. (IBM sold its weather unit last year while retaining access to those weather data for use in AI).

Global intermodal logistics management extending to responsive and effective management of “link breakages” that reverberate throughout demand/supply chains such as bridge or rail failures, rivers drying up and attacks on critical waterways, or air traffic interruptions.

Anticipation and remediation of proliferating cybersecurity threats – where quantum AI presents both a problem as well as a solution – that have the capacity to harm critical utilities and the organizations that support a broad range of economic locales and activities.

Must Equate

The value of IBM stock must equate to the reality of such potential and it doesn’t, yet. At current and forward P/E’s of 23x and 18x, respectively, its stock is not trading on par with the Dow Jones Industrial average and is significantly lower than its peers in the CS-AI-QC space. This reflects, in my opinion, a) past financial disappointments including IBM’s struggles with monetizing new investments including M&A, and b) their rap as a “big iron” provider whose solutions can be too far out ahead of its customers.

In contrast, take Microsoft ChatGPT in which many people, including me, are already somewhat experienced, if only narrowly. Copilot is approachable; not intimidating. Or take it one step further to Amazon whose AI is opaque to their zillions of customers who access their database with ease and pleasure (those tennis shoes I ordered last week that shipped via USPS, should arrive by the time SA publishes this article).

(As of Close Friday) AMZN GOOGL IBM MSFT P/E: Current (TTM) (1) 81.11x 28.06x 22.75x 38.61x Forward (2) 57.99x 25.48x 18.02x 35.57x Ratings: SA Analysts Buy Buy Hold Buy SA Quants Hold Hold Hold Hold Wall Street (1) Strong Buy Buy Hold Strong Buy # Buy 50 43 6 42 # Overweight 8 6 1 6 # Hold 1 10 9 4 # Underweight 0 0 1 0 # Sell 0 0 3 0 Median Target (1) $182.50 $156.00 $149.00 $421.00 Friday’s Close (1) $155.34 $146.38 $171.48 $398.67 Appreciation? 17.5% 6.2% (Negative!) 5.6% Dividend Yield (2) - - 3.98% 0.75% Click to enlarge

Sources:

Wall Street Journal Seeking Alpha

BlackRock (BLK) reports that AI really began to capture the attention of the investment community in 2023, let’s call it 01/01/2023 (QC is still an abstraction for most). From that date, three of these CS-AI-QC stocks have far outperformed all indexes. IBM has not, it's still running with the pack.

I expect that they will continue to perform well as these companies, and their suppliers and customers, leverage their AI to drive revenue/margin growth, synergies/cost takeout, and shareholder value. If IBM can catch up in driving its top line down to its net and beyond, it can match the stock performance of its peers. It will also position itself for even stronger growth in years to come based, not just on its enterprise CS-AI-QC but, rather, on global solutions requiring QC. I’m bullish but we'll see, IBM announces its FY2023 on Wednesday.