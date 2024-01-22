onurdongel

While Symbotic's (NASDAQ:SYM) business is going from strength to strength, the stock has done little over the past eight months, which is reflective of the excessive optimism embedded in the company's valuation. As I have previously pointed out, Symbotic is currently benefitting from a one-time infrastructure build out. As this process matures, it will become apparent that the market isn't large enough to support Symbotic's valuation.

Symbotic

Symbotic had 12 fully operational systems and 35 systems in the process of deployment at the end of the fourth quarter. The number of operational systems increased by five over the past year, with the number of systems in the process of deployment doubling.

Symbotic’s technology now serves over 3,000 customer stores and is moving goods at a rated capacity of more than 400 million cases per year. Including the systems currently being deployed, this figure expands to two billion cases annually, compared to an estimated US addressable market of 500 billion cases per year.

Including the GreenBox JV, Symbotic’s backlog was 23.3 billion USD at the end of the fourth quarter. The validity of close to half of this backlog is questionable though, as it is not clear that the GreenBox backlog is backed by any end market demand. Regardless, the 11 billion USD GreenBox backlog is a noncancelable commitment backed by SoftBank, meaning Symbotic will benefit either way. Symbotic's backlog ex-GreenBox has stagnated in recent quarters, but this could be due to the fact that Symbotic is supply constrained and hence isn't focused on acquiring new customers at the moment.

Symbotic is currently standardizing workflows and investing in its supply chain to remove bottlenecks. These efforts are slowly paying off, with system deployment time down from around 2.5 years to 2.0 years. For new systems, this figure is expected to decline to around 22 months. This will contribute to more operational systems and more systems in deployment, but ultimately Symbotic must scale its supply chain.

Walmart

Symbotic currently only has nine customers, meaning its revenue is highly concentrated and dependent on large customers like Walmart (WMT). While this is currently providing a large source of demand and minimizes the resources Symbotic needs to dedicate to attracting customers, it is also a risk.

Walmart's supply chain is central to its business as it enables its low-price business model. The company's recent shift in focus to ecommerce and its marketplace are changing supply chain demands though. Third party supply increases volume, variety and the number of suppliers and ecommerce requires the creation of small and diverse baskets of items.

Walmart is currently in the process of re-engineering its supply network so that its four assets (distribution centers, fulfillment centers, stores) work together. This process aims to create a flexible, connected, omnichannel network enabled by data.

Figure 1: Walmart's Supply Chain (source: Walmart)

Walmart is using Symbotic to improve its supply chain from the distribution center to stores. By automating the storage and retrieval of inventory, Walmart can store twice the amount of merchandise in a distribution center and double the throughput, with a 30% efficiency improvement. While these investments are likely economically sensitive, Walmart has suggested that it is investing for the long term and that IRRs are strong (~20%).

In addition to automating distribution and fulfillment centers, Walmart is also automating its stores. This includes automating pallet storage and the movement of pallets to particular aisles. Walmart is also looking at what it refers to as market fulfillment centers, which refers to automated storage and retrieval appended to stores. While this currently only covers a fraction of SKUs, Walmart estimates it covers roughly 80% of customer orders. Walmart has 4,700 stores in the US, giving the company a presence within 10 miles of 90% of Americans. By using stores as fulfillment centers, Walmart can dramatically reduce last-mile delivery costs.

There is obviously an enormous opportunity for Symbotic beyond what it is currently doing, but it is not clear the company has the capabilities to seize on this opportunity. A large part of the Symbotic narrative revolves around technology (AI, robotics, autonomy). While the company has clearly developed a functioning system that creates value for customers, the company's technology leadership is less clear.

Warehouse automation is a far more constrained problem than many other automation use cases. As a result, Symbotic hasn't had to develop the capabilities in areas like computer vision and AI to the extent that many other companies have. Symbotic's bots are currently centrally controlled, and the company is only now in the process of enabling computer vision and more autonomy. This will allow Symbots to perform tasks that are less well defined, opening up new opportunities. Computer vision should also allow bots to identify and handle damaged packages, preventing them from becoming stuck.

Financial Analysis

Symbotic's revenue in the fourth quarter was 392 million USD, up 60% YoY. This was ahead of my projection for 350 million USD revenue and well in excess of Symbotic's 290-310 million USD guidance. As a result of timing, some revenue was pulled forward into the fourth quarter though.

Symbotic expects 350-370 million USD revenue in Q1 FY2024, although this guidance is likely extremely conservative. I expect revenue to be in excess of 400 million USD, which would be close to a triple digit growth rate YoY. Symbotic remains supply constrained, meaning growth will continue to be governed by how quickly systems can be deployed.

Figure 2: Symbotic Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Symbotic)

Symbotic's system gross profit margins have been fairly consistent in recent quarters, although software and service gross margins continue to decline. Symbotic has reiterated that this is due to innovation projects and still believes that recurring gross margins will eventually be in excess of 60%.

Figure 3: Symbotic Gross Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Symbotic)

Symbotic's operating profit margins continue to improve, driven largely by rapid revenue growth. The burden of Symbotic's R&D expenses continues to decline, while SG&A costs have remained more constant. Given Symbotic is supposed to be a tech company, and the fact the company's customer base is extremely small, this is somewhat surprising. Unless Symbotic's gross profit margins begin to improve materially, I expect breakeven to still be around three years away.

Figure 4: Symbotic Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Symbotic)

Conclusion

I continue to believe that the size of the warehouse automation market does not support Symbotic's valuation, although this will likely take several years to become more apparent. It is also not really clear that there are any meaningful barriers to entry, although Walmart's commentary and actions certainly suggest Symbotic has a solid solution.

Despite the recent share price drop, Symbotic's EV/S multiple is still in excess of 20. While a revenue multiple alone is somewhat meaningless, this type of valuation is typically reserved for companies with high growth, high margins, recurring revenues and a strong competitive position, and Symbotic only offers one or two of these.

Symbotic's growth rate is likely to remain high in the near term, which will support the company's stock. At the first sign of weakness, Symbotic's revenue multiple is likely to compress significantly though.