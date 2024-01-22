Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SGOV: A Proxy For Cash Yielding 4.85% In My Dividend Harvesting Portfolio

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
29.92K Followers

Summary

  • The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has generated an 8.51% return on invested capital and produces a weekly dividend income.
  • The portfolio is increasing its cash reserves and plans to purchase the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as a proxy for cash.
  • SGOV was chosen due to its stability, modest yield, and low expense ratio compared to other Treasury bond ETF options.
Money on the edge

PM Images

I have been writing my Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Series (can be read here) on Seeking Alpha since the spring of 2021. This is a dividend strategy series where I am building a new dividend portfolio from the ground up. The objectives

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
29.92K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SGOV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Once the dividend is declared and shares drop, I will be moving the cash from the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio into SGOV Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

BuckingTrends profile picture
BuckingTrends
Today, 12:16 PM
Comments (1.18K)
Why not Treasuries?
dgifford profile picture
dgifford
Today, 11:57 AM
Comments (32)
SPHY
TobyWanKenobi profile picture
TobyWanKenobi
Today, 11:54 AM
Comments (182)
SGOV is a great parking spot. I put about 90% of cash in there, and the remaining 10% divided between JAAA & JBBB at a ration of about 3 AAA/2 BBB.
j
jazznut
Today, 11:37 AM
Comments (2.48K)
Your chart shows a 4.85% yield for SGOV. Why not grab a brokered CD instead, which is what I recently did through Fidelity-- 4.80% for one year. This is cash I've no desire to put at risk going forward, so liquidity is not a concern, but falling rates certainly are.
TobyWanKenobi profile picture
TobyWanKenobi
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments (182)
@jazznut Payout actually higher at about 4.88%. Plus you can buy and sell anytime with no penalty, and no state tax. Seems more convenient too, CD works too.
r
rchamp
Today, 11:32 AM
Comments (102)
SGOV is also state tax exempt. It's a large holding for me.
R
Rmehleck
Today, 11:22 AM
Comments (5)
Ah….my money market account is yielding 5.18%
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SGOV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SGOV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SGOV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.