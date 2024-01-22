PM Images

I have been writing my Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Series (can be read here) on Seeking Alpha since the spring of 2021. This is a dividend strategy series where I am building a new dividend portfolio from the ground up. The objectives are simple. I am focused on generating an ongoing stream of dividend income while mitigating downside risk. Capital appreciation is a secondary goal, as I am not focused on replicating the annualized returns of the market. The portfolio has been funded with $100 per week, and I am documenting everything on a weekly basis, from the purchases to the dividends received. After 150 weeks, I have allocated $15,000 to this series, and the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has a balance of $16,276.84, which is an 8.51% ($1,276.84) return on invested capital. The more important aspect for me is that the forward projected dividend income is $1,322.77, and the portfolio produces dividend income on a weekly basis.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has lived up to my expectations as its mitigated downside risk through rising geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainty while producing a reliable stream of ongoing income. Throughout the series, I have been focused on building out the portfolio rather than stockpiling cash, but that's changing. Instead of trying to allocate as much of the weekly investment as possible, I am starting to build the cash reserves in case an opportunity presents itself that I want to take advantage of. There have been plenty of opportunities that I wanted to pounce on, but I have stayed true to the series and only allocated $100 per week to replicate, continuously investing with a fixed budget in mind. After my latest investments were made, there was $203.76 or 1.26% of the account sitting in cash. Rather than sitting in cash, I have decided that I will be purchasing the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV). When there was less than $10 sitting in cash, this was never a concern because I wasn't missing out on much yield. Now that there is $203.76, and I plan on growing the cash reserves, I need a proxy for cash that will generate income until I am ready to deploy it. After looking into several options, I feel SGOV is the best option for me.

My rationale for moving the idle cash into a Treasury Bond ETF

Now that the cash allocation has become a larger percentage within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio compared to many of the individual positions, I need to put it to work. Like other investors, I wasn't receiving an enticing amount of interest on cash. Since I am planning on increasing the amount of cash held in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, I would rather get paid a strong yield on my cash than earn the low-interest rate I am currently receiving. Since I wanted the cash to be as liquid as possible, I was left with two options, a money market account or treasury bills. Either choice would have fulfilled my need to have on-hand liquidity while generating a larger yield.

I would consider both CDs and short-duration Treasury Bonds, specifically 0–3-month duration bonds, a low-risk option to park cash for a period of time. Both have their pros and cons. Money Markets are very liquid, while 0-3-month Treasuries could experience a slight fluctuation in price if the underlying bonds are sold prior to their maturity date. The main reason I am going with the 0-3-month Treasury bonds over a money market account is that we're heading into a Fed easing cycle in 2024, where interest rates will start to decline. Money Markets will see their yields fluctuate with rates, while 0-3-month Treasuries provide me with a guaranteed fixed interest payment. When the Treasuries mature and roll, I expect that the forward interest will decline, but I should be able to squeak out a bit more income by having the fixed duration rather than a money market fluctuating as the Fed reduces interest rates.

Rather than purchasing bonds directly, I will be utilizing an ETF. This will allow me to hold a basket of bonds with various maturity dates. If you have read my Dividend Harvesting Series, you know I am a fan of diversification, and holding a bond ETF rather than bonds directly should reduce the impact of interest rate fluctuations. The ETF will also provide me with enhanced liquidity because I can sell the entire basket of bonds with the click of the mouse. SGOV has one of the lowest expense ratio's at 0.07%, and I am more than happy paying iShares 0.07% for them to manage the basket of short-duration Treasuries, so I don't have to.

Why I am deciding to park my cash in SGOV

There were five Treasury ETFs I was considering, which include SGOV, Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL), iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV), iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO), and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). Since this is a proxy for cash, I want stability, a modest yield, and low expense ratio. I charted all five ETFs and built a table to look at these factors. TLT was immediately thrown out as its long-duration bonds are too volatile during changing rate cycles. This left me with SGOV, BIL, SHV, and TFLO. I ultimately went with SGOV because it has the second-lowest range between its 52-week high and the 52-week low, a 4.85% yield which was 0.06% lower than the largest yielding ETF in the group, and the lowest expense ratio at 0.07%.

SGOV is an ETF comprised of Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 0–3 months. The Treasuries held within the ETF must have at least $1 billion or more of outstanding face value, excluding what the Federal Reserve System Open Market Account holds. SGOV will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the Underlying Index, which is constructed of 39 components. In its totality, at least 90% of the fund's assets will be allocated toward U.S. Treasuries while no more than 10% will be utilized for futures, options, and swaps contracts. All the distributions from SGOV will come in the form of ordinary income or capital gains, unless SGOV is purchased through a tax-deferred account. If SGOV is purchased in a 401K or an IRA, then the distributions will generally be taxed when withdrawn.

Over the past year, SGOV has generated $4.88 in distributed income. Shares of SGOV traded for $100.33, so any cash that was held in this account over the past year would have seen $0.25 of appreciation and generated a 4.85% yield on capital. I am not sure how long I will hold capital in SGOV for, but I am interested in generating monthly income that is protected from rate fluctuation due to the short duration maturities. This is simply a proxy for cash, and based on the chart, I will be waiting until the next distribution is paid before purchasing shares. This will allow me to lower my cost prior to shares rebounding, assuming they follow the same trend.

Risks to investing in SGOV

While SGOV is a basket of Treasuries, they still come with risk. Opportunity cost is at the top of my list, as the cash will not be deployed to an asset that has the potential for significant capital appreciation. There is U.S. Treasury obligation risk that could be impacted due to changes in the financial condition or credit rating of the U.S. government. SGOV is also subject to interest rate risk, as the value of fixed-income securities or other instruments held by SGOV could decrease if rates rise. While longer-dated maturities are more sensitive to interest rate fluctuation, it's still a risk for shorter-duration bonds. We're headed into an easing cycle from the Fed, so the amount of income that SGOV generates will decline as SGOV will be investing in lower-yielding bonds as bonds in its portfolio mature.

Conclusion

I am bullish on SGOV as a proxy for my cash in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. I am generating an insignificant amount of interest, so it's time that I find a proxy as I build the cash reserve. As the Fed is at the end of its hiking cycle, I believe the risk of the underlying assets declining in value within SGOV's holdings is mitigated. I will probably be able to take advantage of the current rates for a bit longer, and the short-duration bonds should allow me to benefit from higher rates rather than allocating the capital to a money market that is subject to fluctuating rates. The main idea is to still have liquidity if I decide in a month or two to deploy the capital, and by investing in the SGOV ETF rather than buying bonds directly, I can move out of the investment immediately if needed. I think that SGOV will be a good proxy for my cash while helping to increase the amount of monthly income I am generating in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio.