Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) presents a conundrum. It offers a relatively rich dividend (6.6% annualized). Indeed, for short-term traders, the company's quarterly $0.36/share dividend is payable February 8, 2024, to stockholders of record January 25, 2024.

However, most of its equity (68%) is held by insiders or private equity companies, leaving third-party investors with little control. Three of the company's six executive positions-including CEO and CFO-are held by Riley family members and its audit governance sub-score is a relatively poor 9, with 10 as the worst.

Despite having Permian in its name, the Riley Exploration Permian is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, not Midland or even Houston. It drills horizontal wells but in conventional formations rather than shale formations; however, its production is relatively large (70%) oil by volume.

The area of the Permian it explores is the small Northwest Shelf; not the better established, better-known, more built-out (gathering and processing) and more economically prospective Midland or Delaware sub-basins.

Investors should also be aware that Riley Exploration Permian has a Seeking Alpha quant sell rating due to negative EPS revisions and decelerating momentum.

For long-term energy investors, I suggest Riley Exploration Permian as a hold due to the predominant private equity and insider ownership equity overhang, relatively small production volumes, relatively small market capitalization, audit concern, quant sell rating, and activity in the obscure Northwest Shelf with non-shale targets. This is offset by the company's ability to better target oil (rather than gas or liquids) and its relatively generous dividend policy.

Short-term traders may want to trade around the dividend dates.

Third Quarter 2023 Results

For the quarter ending September 30, 2023, the company reported a net income of $9 million, or $0.43/diluted share. Revenues were $108 million, income from operations was $58 million; however, interest expense was -$10 million and the loss on derivatives was -$35 million.

Operating cash flow was $53 million and free cash flow was $31 million.

For the nine months ending September 30, 2023, Riley earned $73.6 million in net income or $3.68/diluted share.

Cash flow from operations for the first nine months was $141 million. However, cash used for investments was -$448 million, which included -$325 million for the New Mexico acquisition and -$114 million for other property acquisitions.

The company's 3Q23 production was 19,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/D). Of this, oil was 70% at 14,000 barrels per day (BPD).

Operations and New Mexico Acquisition

Per Hart Energy Riley went public in February 2021 via a reverse merger with Tengasco.

In April 2023, it acquired New Mexico oil and gas assets from Pecos Oil and Gas for $330 million so it now has a 44,000 net acreage position.

Riley drills for oil in Yoakum County, Texas, in the San Andres Formation in the Northwest Shelf. Its New Mexico property is in driller-popular Eddy County.

In the diagram below, traditionally the most economic zones are the Spraberry, the Wolfcamp, and Bone Springs.

Oil Prices

The January 19, 2024, closing oil price for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil at Cushing, Oklahoma for February 2024 delivery was $73.41/barrel.

US companies are producing oil at or near all-time highs of 13.3 million barrels per day. In its most recent Short-Term Energy Outlook, the Energy Information Administration shows a 5-95 range of $30/bbl-$145/bbl by year-end 2025 with downward pressure. Attacks on ships traversing the Red Sea have led many companies, including oil shippers, to choose longer and more expensive routes around South Africa.

Reserves

According to its last 10-K from December 31, 2022, total reserves then were 77.7 million BOE with a mix of 63% oil, 19% NGLs, and 18% natural gas.

Riley reported future net revenue of oil and gas reserves, discounted at 10% of $1.4 billion. The reserve value for year-end 2023 will factor in a lower price for natural gas (and oil) but a higher volume of oil post-New Mexico acquisition.

Competitors

Despite the "Permian" in its name, Riley Exploration Permian is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Virtually every US oil and gas company competes in the Midland or Delaware sub-basins of the Permian with oil and gas from the lesser-developed Northwest Shelf and Central Basin Platform.

Competitors focused on only the Northwest Shelf or Central Basin Platform are much less numerous but include Ring Energy (REI), which has a smaller market capitalization of $258 million.

The company also has significant competition from private companies.

Competition extends throughout its business, from hiring executives and expert professionals, to competing for takeaway capacity and service contractors, to selling oil and gas.

Governance

On January 1, 2024, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Riley Exploration Permian's overall governance as (6), with sub-scores of audit (9), board (7), shareholder rights (3), and compensation (7). In this ranking a 1 indicates lower governance risk and a 10 indicates higher governance risk.

On December 29, 2023, shorts were 2.3% of floated shares.

Riley Exploration's beta is surprisingly moderate for a small oil and gas company at 1.01, representing volatility like that of the overall market.

Per its most recent investor presentation, on October 31, 2023, the biggest holders were private equity firms:

Yorktown Energy Partners, 27.0%

Bluescape Energy Partners 25.6%

Balmon Investments 10.4%

Riley Permian Management 4.6%

Board of Directors excluding Yorktown 0.3%

Estimated public float 32.1%.

Insider ownership is 31.9% (Yorktown, management, board)

As noted elsewhere, three of the six top executives of Riley Exploration are from the same family: Bobby Riley, chairman, CEO and president; Philip Riley, CFO and executive VP of strategy; and Corey Riley, executive VP of business intelligence.

Financial and Stock Highlights

With a January 19, 2024, closing price of $21.92/share, Riley's market capitalization is $448 million.

The company's 52-week price range is $21.58-$47.79 per share so the most recent closing price is a modest 46% of the 52-week high and in fact near the 52-week low. The one-year target price is $53.00/share: the closing price is only 41% of that level.

Trailing twelve months' earnings per share is $5.02 for a current price/earnings ratio of 4.4. The averages of two analysts' estimated 2023 and 2024 earnings per share (EPS) are $5.59 and $7.21, respectively, giving the company a bargain forward P/E ratio range of 3.0-3.9.

In the last three quarters, the company has beat earnings estimates by $0.31/share and missed earnings estimates by -$0.13/share and most recently by -$1.46/share.

Trailing twelve months' operating cash flow was $181 million and levered free cash flow was -$14.6 million.

Riley pays a very good dividend of $1.44/share or 6.6%.

On September 30, 2023, Riley Exploration Permian had $564 million in liabilities including $365 million in long-term debt, and $953 million in assets giving it a liability-to-asset ratio of 59%.

Mean analyst rating is a 2.0, or "buy," but from only two analysts.

The average trading volume is 77,800 shares on 20.43 million shares outstanding or a thin 0.38%.

Notes on Valuation

The company's book value per share of $19.30 is near its current market price, suggesting neutral investor sentiment.

Current market capitalization is $448 million, current enterprise value is $828 million, September 30, 2023, asset value was $953 million, and future net revenue discounted at 10% at December 31, 2022-which excludes the New Mexico acquisition--was $1.4 billion.

Riley's market capitalization relative to production is a modest $22,500/flowing BOE and $32,00 per flowing barrel of oil.

Positive and Negative Risks

Today, one of the biggest issues is US political risk from an anti-hydrocarbon federal (and many states) administration.

Potential investors should consider their oil and gas price and general stock market expectations as key factors for Riley Exploration Permian. Reserve values for year-end 2023 are likely to be lower than for year-end 2022 due to much smaller natural gas prices.

As a relatively small, family-and-private equity-held organization, Riley needs to prove it can operate satisfactorily through price cycles and through shortages of labor, capital, and takeaway capacity in an obscure corner of the ferociously competitive Permian Basin.

Recommendations for Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian will appeal to dividend-hunters for its 6.6% yield and its relatively bargain price/earnings and enterprise value/EBITDA metrics.

Again, the company's quarterly $0.36/share dividend (6.6% annualized) is payable February 8, 2024, to holders of record January 25, 2024.

Yield-seeking investors and those looking for oil growth may want to consider other companies. Limited partnerships of minerals and royalties, although they present tax issues for some investors, can offer substantial returns.

Some oil and gas companies offer fixed-plus-variable dividends that, via free cash flow outcomes, can be large when oil and gas prices are high, and flex down as needed when oil and gas prices are low.

Even large international oil companies pay more substantive dividends than before. For example-although do note it is in the midst of an attempted acquisition of Hess (HES)-Chevron's (CVX) yield is 4.25%.

Long-term investors may want to hold back, watch for the falling knife, for several reasons:

The company went public only a few years ago and is still gaining experience, *infrastructure buildout in the Northwest Shelf and in New Mexico is slower and less complete than in the Midland sub-basin

Concern about family dynamics perhaps interfering with executive decisions (3/6 executives named Riley including the CEO and the CFO), the poor audit subscore in governance

Thin trading volume

Updated reserve values will incorporate the New Mexico acquisition

Insider and private equity pressure to sell down their 68% equity could depress the stock price or act against other shareholders' interests