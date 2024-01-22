Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Riley Exploration Permian Offers 6.6% Dividend, Offbeat Operations

Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Riley Exploration Permian is a $448 million market cap company paying a 6.6% annualized dividend. It drills horizontal wells—focusing on waterfloods—in conventional formations (not shales) in the Northwest Shelf.
  • The company’s heavy combined insider and private equity (67.9% total) ownership could mean outside investors have little say.
  • The quarterly dividend of $0.36/share is payable February 8 for holders as of January 25.
Oil Drilling in New Mexico

Marcia Straub/Moment via Getty Images

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) presents a conundrum. It offers a relatively rich dividend (6.6% annualized). Indeed, for short-term traders, the company's quarterly $0.36/share dividend is payable February 8, 2024, to stockholders of record January 25, 2024.

I hope you enjoyed this piece. I run a Marketplace service, Econ-Based Energy Investing, featuring my best ideas from the energy space, a group of over 400 public companies. Each month I offer:

 *3 different portfolios for your consideration, summarized in 3 articles, with portfolio tables available 24/7 to subscribers

 *3 additional in-depth articles = 6 EBEI-only articles; 

*3 public SA articles, for a total of 9 energy-related articles monthly;

 *EBEI-only chat room;

 *my experience from decades in the industry. 

Econ-Based Energy Investing is designed to help investors deal with energy sector volatility. Interested? Start here with an initial discount.

This article was written by

Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
3.7K Followers

Laura Starks is the CEO of Starks Energy Economics, LLC and has a degree in chemical engineering and an MBA with a concentration in finance which she has used to invest personally and share her ideas about energy companies for many years.

She is the leader of the investing group Econ-Based Energy Investing where she delivers actionable analysis of energy companies and the partnerships between them. Features she offers include: 3+ actionable ideas a month, two model portfolios, regular macro discussion, direct access in chat for questions, and regular updates on all current and new ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

p
pat 245
Today, 12:07 PM
Comments (51)
IMHO a good one to pass on. Too many other good to excellent opportunities in the Permian.
g
grcinak
Today, 11:16 AM
Comments (1.93K)
Interesting analysis Laura. Thanks. I was unaware of Riley. Generally I am not interested in being a minor shareholder in publicly traded companies controlled by insiders, especially oil and gas companies, such as Jerry Jone's Comstock. I have seen far too many examples of management acting in management's own controlling, personal interest at the expense of minor equity holders. "C'est la vie."
