K92 Mining: Industry-Leading Growth At An Attractive Price

While the S&P 500 (SP500) has built on its Q4 gains with a new all-time high set last week, the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has given up the bulk of them, down ~10% year-to-date in what's typically its best month of the year from a seasonality standpoint for the precious metals sector. This can be attributed to underwhelming guidance from some mid-tier producers, production misses among a couple of larger producers like Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), and pervasive negative sentiment that has led to many investors throwing in the towel on the sector as a whole.

Unfortunately, K92 Mining Inc. (OTCQX:KNTNF) didn't fare much better in FY2023, with production falling short of its initial guidance, but the company put together a monster Q4 with record quarterly production, saving face and delivering above its revised guidance midpoint after a tough year.

That said, while production came in below initial estimates, it was an overwhelmingly positive year from an exploration, resource growth, and development standpoint, with the discovery of a new high-grade zone at the J2 Vein, high-grade hits at Northern Deeps, and a massive increase in its resources (and resources per share) to ~7.0 million gold-equivalent ounces.

In this update, we'll dig into the Q4 results, recent developments, and why K92 Mining is a premier way to get exposure to gold.

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted, and any (*) in the text indicate footnotes below the paragraph for extra detail.

Q4 Production & Sales

K92 Mining released its Q4 and FY2023 production results earlier this month, reporting quarterly production of ~39,100 gold-equivalent ounces ((GEOs)). This translated to a 10% increase from the year-ago period and helped lift annual production to ~117,600 GEOs, beating the top end of the updated guidance of 111,000 to 116,000 GEOs. This beat was not surprising given that it was unlikely the company would downgrade guidance and risk missing the updated outlook, but this did mark another year of missed initial guidance, unfortunately. On a positive note, K92 Mining enters 2024 in the best position it's ever been with its twin incline ~99% complete, and the Q4 2023 records look easily beatable with the company shattering previous records for plant throughput, development meters, and ore tonnes mined.

K92 Mining Quarterly Gold-Equivalent Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Digging into the results a little closer, we can see that plant throughput came in at ~151,900 tonnes or 1,651 tonnes per day, trouncing my more conservative estimate of 1,550 tonnes per day, and translating to a 25% increase year-over-year, and a 21% beat vs. nameplate capacity of 1,370 tonnes per day. Meanwhile, recoveries came in at 91.7% for gold (+50 basis points) and 93.6% for copper (+180 basis points) with the rougher flotation expansion complete, and with this accomplished despite lower average gold grades. Finally, ore tonnes mined surged 39% year-over-year to ~155,100 tonnes, with total mined material of ~347,500 tonnes up 21% year-over-year, while mine development came in at a record of 2,649 meters. These results were phenomenal (~151,900 tonnes processed at 8.7 grams per tonne gold-equivalent), but the added disclosure was even more impressive.

For starters, the upgraded Stage 2A plant saw multiple new daily throughput records, with a new record of 2,320 tonnes processed on November 19th (trouncing October 10th record of 2,027 tonnes per day), and a record of 2,136 tonnes per day over a 7-day period in November, with the latter being ~56% above nameplate capacity. And while these elevated rates may not be achievable consistently over a full quarter, it's looking like 1,650 tonnes per day may end up being conservative for 2024, with the potential for some quarters above 1,700 tonnes per day. This is quite significant, with every 100 tonnes per day of excess capacity at a constant 8.0 gram per tonne head grade translating to an additional ~2,200 GEOs per quarter. Finally, while these impressive throughput rates could help to augment production this year, these results have significant implications for the Stage 3 Plant (1.2 million tonnes per annum) which was built under the same conservative assumptions and could potentially operate above 1.3 million tonnes per annum. (*)

(*) To put this in perspective, an extra 200,000 tonnes per annum at the plant (1.9 MTPA vs. 1.7 MTPA) if the ore is available could mean an extra ~50,000 GEOs per annum produced assuming a constant 8.5 gram per tonne head grade on top of the previous expectations of ~406,000 GEOs per annum on average once Stage 4 is complete. The 200,000 tonne upside stems from what I believe to be conservative assumptions of both plants operating 10-12% above capacity considering Stage 2A is already beating by 10%.

K92 Mining - Quarterly Throughput & Gold Feed Grade - Company Filings, Author's Chart

K92 Mining - Total Tonnes Mined, Tonnes of Ore Mined, Mine Development & Twin Incline Completion - Company Filings, Author's Chart

While the plant records are exciting, the records at the mine are just as exciting and it's nice to see twin incline completion on track for early this year. In fact, ore is being mined from the twin incline ahead of schedule already, and this twin incline is transformative to say the least, with it being significantly larger (6x6.5 meters and 5x5.5 meters) and being over-sized purposely to take advantage of the exponential resource growth property-wide which could ultimately support throughput rates of ~2.0 million tonnes per annum (nearly 20% above 1.7 million tonnes per annum Stage 4 design for the plant).

Finally, the raise bore rig and bore heads are now on site, allowing for much higher productivity, improved safety, and less truck congestion with an ore pass system, allowing gravity to work in the company's favor by year-end (K92 stated that raise bore work will commence in Q1 and be completed in Q4).

New Underground Infrastructure & Raise Bore Rig On Site - Company Website

So, what does this all mean?

Today, K92 Mining is a ~120,000 GEO producer with a massive ~7.1 million GEO high-grade resource, with its M&I gold-equivalent grades (10.0 grams per tonne gold-equivalent) above the grades at other large-scale underground mines owned by some of the largest producers like Brucejack, Buritica, Bulyanhulu, Hope Bay, Meliadine, Musselwhite and many others. However, the company is fully-funded with a low-capex and simple growth plan (twin incline/ore pass system for higher mine production rates, new plant next to current plant for higher throughput) to ultimately increase production to ~410,000 GEOs per annum, peak production rates of ~500,000 GEOs per annum, and potentially closer to 450,000 GEOs per annum over its mine life if it can flex mine production rates and take advantage of plant outperformance.

And with this being a low-growth sector with most projects of this size (350,000+ GEOs) costing $1.0 billion conservatively, K92 Mining is in rare air and set to morph into a free cash flow machine in 2026, making it one of my favorite small-cap ideas in the sector.

"In terms of throughput, we've got some pretty good metallurgists I think working for us. And that's seen with taking a plant that -- when we took over the mine, it had a capacity of 170,000 tonnes per annum. We've refurbished it to 200,000 tonnes per annum. Stage 2 obviously took it to 400,000. And Stage 2A has taken it to 500,000 which is pretty much where we're running right now. So we've basically tripled the capacity and we haven't added any additional mills. We added flotation. We've obviously added crushing capacity and we've done quite a number of other changes in the circuit. We think that with some tweaking, we can probably add another 10% to the throughput and so potentially get it up to maybe 550,000 tonnes per annum. So we'll certainly be looking for another 10% from it."

- K92 Mining CEO John Lewins, Q3 2022 Conference Call.

Some investors understandably might be skeptical about adding major incremental ounces given capex blowouts we've seen sector-wide and also what seems to be massive growth plans for a junior. However, K92 Mining has historically been quite conservative in its projections, with the above statement taken from Q3 2022 when K92's CEO John Lewins stated that he thought the Stage 2A plant might have another 10% in it with some tweaking, implying 550,000 tonnes per annum. In the most recent quarter, the plant operated at an annualized rate of ~608,000 tonnes (10% beat), and it looks to have upside on that record quarterly figure.

In summary, I am quite confident in the company's ability to execute successfully, and it certainly helps from a capex standpoint that it's locked in a fixed price lump sum contract for the 1.2 million tonne per annum plant ($81 million) and all long-lead item contracts excluding freight. (*)

(*) The process plant represents over half of the total growth capex for the Stage 3 Expansion and commissioning remains on track for the end of Q1 2025 (*).

Recent Developments

With new equipment arriving this year and the twin incline at 98% completion, I would expect significant increases in ore mined, and another strong year on deck (~140,000 GEOs), ahead of significant growth in 2025 once the Stage 3 Expansion is complete. However, it's worth noting that while production results have been solid and it's nice to see the company report a new production record (previous quarterly record ~35,500 GEOs), the exploration side of the story remains quite exciting, with a recent presentation highlighting significant opportunities across the company's land package.

Arakompa Drilling Highlights & Long Section - Company Website Historical Resources on Kainantu Property - Kainantu TR

As discussed in past updates, K92 Mining will be drilling Arakompa, which is a high-grade relatively near-surface resource of ~800,000 ounces at 9.0 grams per tonne of gold, which is actually slightly higher-grade than Kora on a gram per tonne gold basis. This deposit is northeast of Kora (its current main underground mine), but it hasn't tested Arakompa to date as it's been so busy on its mining lease with new discoveries like Judd, Kora, Kora South, and Judd South. This could be a significant additional mine on the property, and provide greater operational flexibility later this decade at even better gold grades, with highlight intercepts at this asset like 2 meters at ~187 grams per tonne of gold, 5 meters at ~162 grams per tonne of gold, and 2 meters at 82 grams per tonne of gold, which while not as impressive as the near-record 7.3 meters at ~250 grams per tonne gold out of Judd are still very impressive hits, especially with them so close to surface.

K92 Mining's EVP Exploration Chris Muller shared the following when discussing its north-eastern targets at Arakompa and Maniape:

"But looking at Arakompa and Maniape, we think we can do it all again with these two prospects because they're within close proximity to Kora and Judd and these veins are actually perpendicular to the Kora and Judd lodes, but to all intents and purposes, they're very much the same in terms of their mineralization style and tenor in terms of width and grade. At least we believe that anyway, based on the limited work that's been done on these. Zooming in, they both have at least 1 kilometer strike lengths and historical resources, with Arakompa having a historic resource of nearly 800,000 ounces at 9 grams per tonne of gold. And looking at Arakompa, nearly every hole hit mineralization. This vein system is completely open at depth and along strike, with our drill program (the first in 25+ years) initially testing shallow areas, but then extending them to depth."

- K92 Mining EVP Exploration, Chris Muller, 2023 PNG Resources & Energy Investment Conference.

The second point worth noting is that K92 Mining initially reported high-grade mineralization at a new discovery, Northern Deeps, which lies 50 meters west of its twin incline and 500 meters north of the current Judd mining area. Highlight intercepts at the J1 Vein included 5.05 meters at 12.51 grams per tonne gold-equivalent, 1.47 meters at 11.70 grams per tonne gold-equivalent, and 2.0 meters at 6.94 grams per tonne gold-equivalent, in addition to 4.1 meters at 5.59 grams per tonne gold-equivalent at the K2 Vein. The above results have added further upside to an already exciting exploration story at Kainantu, and channel sampling completed late in Q3 hit additional high-grade with 6.8 meters at 11.8 grams per tonne gold-equivalent, and 4.6 meters at 14.89 grams per tonne gold-equivalent at the southern drive. This is right next to its news infrastructure, in an area previously believed to be low-grade, and at similar/above average grades to Kora/Judd, another exciting development.

Plus, the nice thing about Northern Deeps and the growing Judd resource is that the company is in a similar position to Kirkland Lake Gold at Fosterville in its prime during a period when the stock gained over 1000%, with near-mine high-grade discoveries that can be quickly and inexpensively brought into the mine plan.

Judd UG Development Channel Sampling (Now Being Drilled) - Company Website Judd Long Section with Northern Deeps - Company Website

Finally, the company has also shown its exploration pyramid, and I have written in resource potential numbers (millions of ounces) per the sizes it has assigned to its targets. Obviously, this is conceptual and there's no guarantee that these come to fruition. As it stands, K92 has a ~7.0 million ounce resource at Kora/Judd, but according to the pyramid, it sees the potential for Arakompa to be a Kora look-alike with up to 3 million ounces, with further upside from the high-grade Maniape target. The company also has high hopes for Karempe (a vein running parallel to its current operations) with intercepts like 2.5 meters at ~40 grams per tonne gold-equivalent. Finally, the company's exploration pyramid highlights additional upside of up to 5 million ounces from Kora/Karempa Deeps, with high-grade mineralization already confirmed in October at Kora Deeps with ~3.1 meters at 7.2 grams per tonne gold-equivalent.

K92 Mining Exploration Pyramid - Company Website

So, in an upside case scenario, K92's company-wide resource base (ex porphyries where it already holds 10+ million GEOs) could potentially grow to 9.0+ million GEOs later this decade post-depletion if one or two of these major targets pans out (Kora/Karempa Deeps, Karempa, Arakompa), easily supporting mine life into the 2040s here and with a more flexible operation with multiple deposits (Karempa and/or Arakompa + Kora/Judd).

Additional Exploration Upside

Not only is there considerable resource upside to the south at the A1 porphyry target, as I discussed in a previous update, and at Kora/Judd South, but there are multiple additional gold targets on the property that could provide a source of future feed (Arakompa, Maniape, Kora/Judd Deeps, Karempe). Finally, it's important to note that the high conductivity zone outlined in the below map continues well past A1 and the current Kora/Judd resource for multiple kilometers to the southeast (shown below). Hence, even if the company hits a mid to high-grade copper porphyry at A1 (it has already defined a ~10+ million gold-equivalent ounces at its Blue Lake porphyry), there's still meaningful upside across the land package in areas that have received no attention south of A1. So, with K92 Mining having the right address and a track record of turning forward-looking statements into reality and "high potential areas" into new high-grade resources, I remain quite optimistic on future resource/reserve growth on this property that keeps on giving wherever K92 sets up to drill.

Kainantu Geophysics & Target Locations + Targets Being Drilled Currently - Company Website High Conductivity Zone Kainantu vs. Kora Mine - Company Presentation, Author's Drawing

The blocks in the above image do not imply that K92 Mining will find multiple Koras, but is simply shown to put Kora's current footprint in focus relative to the size of the high conductivity zone extending to the south towards and well past A1.

To put K92 Mining's address in perspective, Papua New Guinea's gold production is just shy of the prolific Timmins Camp gold production in Canada (~80 million ounces from 1910 to current), with production in Papua New Guinea but in a much shorter time frame. In fact, ~70 million ounces of gold have been produced since 1970 (50-year time period vs. 110 years for the Timmins Camp), with the most productive mines being Lihir, Panguna, Porgera, and OK Tedi. Hence, K92 Mining is certainly in an enviable position from a discovery standpoint in one of the better addresses geologically in an under-explored area of Papua New Guinea, but not subject to geysers in blast holes and geothermal outbursts like its distant neighbor at Lihir, with Lihir Island formed from the remnants of five volcanoes, and its operations within the youngest volcano, the Luise Caldera.

PNG Metals Production (1970-2012) - WatuRiver.com

Technical Picture

Looking at K92's technical picture, we can see that the stock triggered a bullish moving average cross-over last week (10-week up through 40-week moving average), and these cross-overs have been quite significant when they've come after steep downtrends (50%+ declines) and periods when the 10-week has spent a minimum of 9 months below the 40-week moving average before a crossover.

In fact, the last time this occurred was in the brutal cyclical bear market in 2018 for the Gold Miners Index, with K92 Mining bottoming out ahead of the index in early 2018 and surging to new 52-week highs before the GDX found its eventual bottom. Obviously, there are no guarantees and history doesn't have to repeat itself, but we could be seeing a similar setup today with K92 Mining well off its lows and now triggering a similar bullish moving average crossover.

K92 Mining Weekly Chart - StockCharts.com

As for the bigger picture, K92 Mining might have suffered a steeper correction than some of its mid-tier peers, but it's important to put this in context. This is because while many multi-month declines for miners have left them near multi-year lows and clear downtrends with significant overhead supply from investors that are sick and tired of every rally fizzling out, K92 Mining remains in a long-term uptrend. In fact, the stock has built a bull flag/pennant similar to what it did in 2018 before it blasted higher, and the company certainly has the catalysts on deck to support a move higher. These include the company's busiest exploration season to date with much-awaited results from A1 (top porphyry target), Arakompa, Kora Deeps/Judd Deeps, higher production, and it being just one year away from completing its Stage 3 Expansion.

K92 Mining Yearly Chart - Worden

Finally, this technical picture is supported by a very attractive valuation, with K92 Mining trading at just ~$145/oz on enterprise value to resources basis when it's set to pull these resources out of the ground for an AISC margin of ~$1,250/oz post-2025, and it's discovering these ounces at a cost of less than $10/oz. Hence, I am cautiously optimistic that this current signal could play out similarly, with the potential for K92 to break out of its multi-year consolidation and head to new all-time highs above US$8.10 in the next 15-18 months.

Summary

K92 Mining had a solid quarter in Q4, and while it came up shy of its FY2023 guidance, the company has struggled since the pandemic due to having to catch up on development rates, as well as several one-time issues that have derailed production (shortage of bulk emulsion explosives in 2021, incident involving underground loader, restriction on travel for its expat FIFO workforce from Australia). That said, the twin incline is now ~99% complete, development rates are at record levels and will improve further with the addition of new equipment, and the company will be much better positioned to deal with any hiccups by year-end 2024 with a large stockpile in place to draw from starting in 2025. Meanwhile, the plant continues to shatter records and perform well above the nameplate, suggesting the potential for higher production levels if the company can process closer to ~590,000 tonnes this year vs. nameplate capacity of the Stage 2A plant of ~500,000 tonnes.

K92 Mining Operations - Company Website

From a bigger picture standpoint, K92 Mining may look fully valued from a trailing cash flow standpoint (~$43 million in cash flow in first nine months of 2023) based on its current production profile, but it's on the eve of a transformation that will increase production by ~150% vs. 2023 levels (Stage 3) and over 4x to peak years in its Stage 4 Expansion, with growth from ~118,000 GEOs to ~500,000 GEOs. Meanwhile, the company already is one of the best stories sector-wide from an exploration standpoint, with it being the only sub $1.5 billion producer I'm aware of with a Tier-1 scale mine with costs set to be over 40% below the industry average (~$750/oz vs. ~$1,450/oz FY2025 estimates). In fact, its closest comparison post-2025 is Lundin Gold, a miner currently trading at a market cap of ~$2.8 billion and 1.0x P/NAV.

In summary, with K92 Mining trading below 0.50x P/NAV and with a path to generating upwards of $450 million in free cash flow at peak production levels, I continue to see K92 Mining as a buy on dips, and one of the best ways to get exposure to the gold price.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.