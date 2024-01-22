Carol Yepes/Moment via Getty Images

If the past couple of years have taught investors anything, it's that it's hard to predict the market. The KPMG CEO Outlook, a survey of 1,325 CEOs conducted between July and August 2022, showed what percent of CEOs predicted a recession in the next 12 months. The results were quite shocking.

The vast majority expected a recession. As we all know, no recession has taken place. Most of these CEOs follow the economy very closely. They have access to nearly every indicator and economic metric and have professional staff to assist them with their forecasts. And yet almost all of them were wrong.

Most average and even expert investors simply can't allocate enough time to follow the economy and the market. It's also very time-consuming to listen to earnings calls and decipher financial statements. I believe a well-diversified portfolio should have a minimum of 30 stocks. The average earnings call is 45 to 60 minutes. Listening to 30 companies' calls would take between 1,350 and 1,800 minutes a quarter. As the CEO survey shows, even if you do dedicate this time and follow the market and economy very closely, there is absolutely no guarantee your predictions will be successful.

I want to make this very clear. I believe it is very possible to predict the performance of a company or an economic metric, but it is very hard and time-consuming. If you are managing an entire portfolio of stocks, it makes it even more difficult because you need to research so many companies, but it is still possible. However, if you don't have the bandwidth to do hours of research on an entire portfolio of stocks, your investing career doesn't have to end. There is an investing strategy that is not just simple but has been very successful in the past. Just buy and hold Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Holdings

VTI's holdings are very easy to understand. VTI aims to replicate the total US stock market. For an expense ratio of only 0.03%, VTI offers exposure to 3,750 US stocks weighted by market cap.

Top 10 Holdings (ETF.com)

VTI's top 10 holdings are all very large and well-known companies. Investing in VTI is simply investing in the entire US stock market.

It's simple, but is it successful?

I think it's safe to say that almost all fund managers are smarter than your average investor. Their daily 9 to 5 (and almost certainly more than this) is simply searching for investments to outperform the market. Average investors may spend maybe an hour a day researching.

A recent study looked at the performance of actively managed large-cap funds against the US market, which VTI tracks. It compared them over the past 20 years. The study found that 92% of these funds underperformed the broad market index. You would have had a 1 in 25 chance of choosing a fund that outperforms. I don't like those odds.

Another study done by S&P Dow Jones Indices analysts aimed to see how consistently actively managed funds could outperform the market. This study looked at 2,132 actively managed US stock mutual funds (funds using leverage or tracking a narrow sector aren't included in this study) that had been operating for at least one year as of June 2018. The analysis looked at the top 50% of performers in 2018. They took those funds that were in the top 50% and looked at how many of them were in the top 50% between 2018 and 2022. Only 1% were able to stay in the top 50% over the 5-year period. Your chance of choosing a consistent winner over 5 years was 21 in 2,100.

So we have established that it's hard to outperform the market, and it's hard to pick a winner. But why is this? Well, the US market represented by VTI is extremely efficient. If a company becomes undervalued, the market will very quickly bring it back to a fair value. Because the market is so efficient, owning VTI means you will own every stock at a fair price. How do you know the price is fair? Because the market is pricing these stocks, and therefore pricing VTI. VTI is priced by every investor. To say you can consistently outperform VTI is to say you are smarter than the market.

Reader takeaways

Investing can be difficult. While it's not bad to try to outperform the market, it's a good idea to make VTI the backbone of your portfolio. Owning VTI ensures you are investing in a well-diversified index that is priced by all investors. If professional fund managers have a hard time beating the market, it's reasonable to assume an average investor will have an even harder time. If you want a successful and simple investment, VTI is a great choice for the equity portion of your portfolio.