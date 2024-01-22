Chesky_W

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) or "Electrovaya" is an aspiring Canadian developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery systems with a focus on the material handling markets. In addition, the company is expanding into on-road applications and stationary energy storage.

Electrovaya is also developing a solid state battery, however any potential commercialization is still years away.

Company Presentation

The company is claiming a safer and vastly superior performance of its lithium-ion batteries relative to competitors with more than 4x higher cycle times:

Company Presentation

In recent years, Electrovaya has established relationships with a number of Fortune 100 customers and entered into strategic supply agreements with leading material handling OEMs:

Company Presentation

While results have not always lived up to management's ambitious projections, revenues have been growing nicely. For FY2024, Electrovaya is targeting another substantial step-up in revenues as well as positive net income and cash flow from operations.

Company Presentation

To accommodate additional growth and benefit from incentives provided by the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA"), the company acquired the former ACU-RITE manufacturing site in Jamestown, NY with estimated capital expenditures of up to $75 million.

Company Presentation

However, things haven't gone according to plan, as the company has not yet secured required financing.

In fact, the issue in combination with the company's less-than-stellar financial condition resulted in the requirement to include a going concern warning in the company's annual report (emphasis added by author):

During the year ended September 30, 2023, the Company generated negative cash from operations of $5.3 million (...). As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.0 million (...). The Company is also anticipating the planned construction of its gigafactory in Jamestown, New York (the “Gigafactory”), which will need additional financing. The first phase of construction is expected to take place within the existing 137,000 square foot manufacturing facility for the production of cells and batteries, with an estimated capital expenditure of approximately US$38 million. These material uncertainties raise significant doubt upon the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

On the flip side, the company claims that even in case of failure to secure financing, the Jamestown facility could be sold at a profit:

The Company plans on pursuing large scale investments in its planned Jamestown gigafactory only in the event that it closes a government backed debt facility that includes advantageous terms with minimal impacts to operating cash flow and equity dilution. If the Company is unable to secure such financing, it will delay or cancel these expansion plans with limited financial impact as the main investment made thus far is the land and building which can be sold at a profit.

In addition, the purchase of the Jamestown property doesn't look great from a corporate governance perspective as Electrovaya's majority shareholders used the transaction to extract a $0.5 million premium from the company, as outlined in the company's annual report (all numbers expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars with emphasis added by author):

During the year ended September 30, 2022, the company acquired real estate (land and building) through its common control entity Sustainable Energy Jamestown (“SEJ”), a limited liability company controlled by the major shareholders of the company. SEJ purchased the land and buildings for $5.1 million financing the purchase with a deposit of $600 and a promissory note of $4.4 million (...). Transaction costs incurred by the Company were $105. Both the asset and liability, including an amount payable to the majority shareholders of $531, are included in the restated September 30, 2022 financials. (...) During the year ended September 30, 2023, the Company purchased the membership interest in SEJ from the major shareholders of the company. The land and buildings comprising the real estate was revalued by $2.7 million, which was recognised in other comprehensive income. The purchase price included a premium of $500 paid to the members of SEJ, who are also majority shareholders of the Company, which was recorded in General and Administrative costs on the statement of earnings.

In layman's terms, the company's majority shareholders which consist of the co-founder and executive chairman Dr. Sankar Das Gupta and his son and CEO Dr. Rajshekar Das Gupta used a special purpose vehicle to acquire the property in 2022 in exchange for a deposit of $0.6 million and the issuance of a 4.4 million promissory note to the seller. Effectively, the seller of the property financed almost 90% of the transaction, but this did not stop controlling shareholders from extracting a $0.5 million premium when they sold their membership interests to the company last year.

But perhaps the premium was warranted, as Electrovaya recognized a whopping $2.7 million gain from the revaluation of the property in its annual report:

In accordance with IFRS, Electrovaya has elected to revalue its Land and Building as at March 31, 2023. As a result, Land and Building are carried at revalued amounts as opposed to historical cost. The Land and Building assets have been revalued based on the report of an independent qualified valuer.

When I learned about the transaction in September, I contacted the company for clarification. According to investor relations,

The property was purchased by Sustainable Energy Jamestown as Electrovaya did not have the available capital at the time. This also helped the company start the process for applying for various government grants earlier. The price paid by Electrovaya when purchasing the company was set to cover expenses incurred by the company related to the purchase of the site. The purchase price was significantly below the value of the property.

Quite frankly, with the seller required to finance almost 90% of the purchase price, I just don't see why Electrovaya could not acquire the property itself rather than purchasing it from its controlling shareholders at a premium.

In addition, I am struggling with the massive revaluation gain given the apparent requirement for major seller financing and the fact that the facility had been sitting idle since 2019.

Please note that the Das Gupta family also owns the facility hosting the company's new Electrovaya Labs division in Mississauga, Canada.

Lastly, the son succeeding his father as the CEO of a publicly-listed company isn't exactly a sign of great corporate governance either.

Adding insult to injury, Electrovaya's new auditors required management to restate financials for FY2022 and make changes to previously reported FY2023 quarterly results.

Due to these changes, reported FY2023 revenues of $44.1 million surpassed management's guidance of $42 million. However, without $3.3 million in revenue moving from FY2022 into Q1/FY2023, results would have missed projections once again.

Regulatory Filings

Moreover, the company will have to refinance its maxed out revolving credit facility by June 30 at the latest point.

According to management on the Q4/FY2023 conference call, the company expects to refinance the facility in due time and almost simultaneously close on project financing for the Jamestown facility.

Considering anticipated revenue growth of up to 70% in the current fiscal year, Electrovaya would be well-served to increase its working capital facilities.

However, given the combination of substantial capital expenditures and anticipated higher working capital needs, I wouldn't be surprised to see the company raising more equity later this year.

Lastly, I am struggling with the company's valuation relative to closest peer Flux Power Holdings (FLUX) or "Flux Power". While Electrovaya's projected growth rate is higher, Flux Power has similar gross margins, lower corporate debt levels and better corporate governance but is trading at an approximately 35% discount:

Regulatory Filings / Company Press Releases / Yahoo Finance

Please note that Electrovaya's management has guided FY2024 revenues in a range of $65 million to $75 million, while Flux Power does not provide formal guidance. Sell-side coverage is limited for both Electrovaya (one analyst) and Flux Power (two analysts).

Going forward, much will depend on the company's ability to secure required financing for the Jamestown facility and deliver upon its ambitious growth targets in FY2024 and beyond.

On the Q4 conference call, management was pretty confident in hitting the high end of the range, but growth is expected to be back half-weighted.

Gross margins are expected to surpass 30% with positive adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations.

In addition, the company is in negotiations with a multinational bus manufacturer for an electrified transit bus, with production expected to commence in late 2025:

This contract, should we get it, could potentially have similar revenue profile as our current OEM customers in the material handling sector and would represent a major win for the company.

According to management, Electrovaya's current manufacturing site in Ontario would be able to support approximately $130 million in annual revenues, with the Jamestown facility expected to be in production by mid-2025.

Bottom Line

After a long period of overpromising and underdelivering, Electrovaya's execution has improved in FY2023, with growth largely hitting management's targets for the first time in recent years.

For FY2024, the company has set ambitious growth targets again and despite of projected revenue growth of up to 70%, cash flow from operations is expected to turn positive.

On the flip side, Electrovaya was required to restate financial results and corporate governance leaves much to be desired.

In addition, the company is behind its plans for the Jamestown facility as funds have not yet been secured, which in combination with the required near-term refinancing of the company's maxed out revolving credit facility has resulted in a going concern warning.

Lastly, Electrovaya is trading at a large premium to its closest publicly-listed peer, Flux Power.

While the company's growth prospects look decent, Electrovaya's weak financial condition, poor corporate governance and a history of less-than-stellar execution are keeping me sidelined at this point.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.