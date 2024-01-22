Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Bancorp: Buy The Dip Opportunity (Technical Analysis)

Jan. 22, 2024 11:10 AM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock
Walter Zelezniak Jr profile picture
Walter Zelezniak Jr
3.84K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. Bancorp represents a buy the dip opportunity based on price action, momentum, and relative strength.
  • USB has rallied off its low, recaptured its rising 30-week EMA, and put in a series of higher highs and higher lows.
  • Momentum is bullish, indicated by the PPO line being above the center line and above the signal line. Relative strength is also trending higher.

US Bank ATM and branch

Sundry Photography

Last week, the SP 500 index closed at a new all-time high. Also last week, I saw an article on SeekingAlpha.com about buying the dip. Well, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) represents a buy the dip idea. This article

This article was written by

Walter Zelezniak Jr profile picture
Walter Zelezniak Jr
3.84K Followers
As an individual investor nearing retirement I am trying to build my financial assets in order to have a fulfilling retirement. I am interested in trading both long and short; or at least using inverse ETFs, to take advantage of market declines. Having long term and short term trading strategies, proper execution of my trading plan, and absolute investing results are my goals. I see my articles as a way to keep me focused on developing winning trades. I also expect to learn much from the feedback that is provided in the comments section.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in USB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About USB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.