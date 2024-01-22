Sundry Photography

Last week, the SP 500 index closed at a new all-time high. Also last week, I saw an article on SeekingAlpha.com about buying the dip. Well, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) represents a buy the dip idea. This article will outline why I think USB is an interesting idea based on price action, momentum, and relative strength. I will also outline a risk management strategy if you choose to buy USB.

Chart 1 - USB Weekly Price Chart with Price Percentage Oscillator, Volume, and Relative Strength

www.stockcharts.com

The first thing I look at when analyzing a price chart is price action. The weekly timeframe is my preferred timeframe to analyze a stock or index. USB dropped 55% between its high of $57.80 in January 2022 and its low of $26.17 in May 2023. For most of that time, USB traded below its 30-week exponential moving average (EMA) shown in blue. It is easy to identify the downtrend. Starting in May 2023, the bulls took control of USB. The stock rallied to $39.41 over a 13-week period. That was a 51% rally. During that rally, USB recaptured its 30-week EMA, yet couldn't stay above that EMA for long. USB then declined for 12 weeks reaching a low of $30.13 in October 2023. The good news with that decline was that USB put in a higher low compared to the low reached in May 2023. The next 7 weeks saw USB rally to its most recent high of $45.34. That rally saw several big developments. First, USB had four large bullish candles on higher volume than the previous week. That shows institutional buying during that rally. The second big development was that USB cleared the $41.99 level. That price represents a 50% retracement from USB's high of $57.80 in January 2022 to its low of $26.17 in May 2023. When a stock closes above its 50% retracement level of a decline, that is a good sign that the bottom is set. The third big development was that USB closed above the high of $39.41. USB has now put in a higher high after putting in a higher low. That is the definition of a bullish trend, higher highs and higher lows. Lastly, USB recaptured its 30-week EMA and has held that EMA for 10 weeks. Also note that the 30-week EMA is sloping higher which is bullish. The buy the dip opportunity is present in the five-week pullback that ended last week with a bullish hammer candle that tested the previous supply zone outlined with the blue box. Bears pushed the price of USB down to the $39 level but then buyers stepped in and USB closed at $42.01 forming the bullish hammer candle.

The top pane of Chart 1 shows the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) which is a momentum indicator. Right now, the PPO is in a bullish position. When the PPO is above the center line or the zero level that is bullish. Right now, the measurement is 5.819, well above zero. Another indication of PPO being bullish is when the black PPO line crosses above the red signal line. That is the condition PPO finds itself in now. Momentum is bullish.

The bottom pane of Chart 1 shows the relative strength of USB compared to the SP 500 index. The black line represents a ratio of USB to the SP 500 index. When the line is moving higher, that indicates that USB is outperforming the major index. Conversely, when the black line is declining then USB is underperforming the major index. If you want to beat the SP 500 index, which is hard to do, you must buy stocks that are outperforming the index. Right now, USB is such a stock. The ratio has been trending higher and is now above an its upward sloping 30-week EMA.

With the SP 500 breaking out to new highs, I want to own stocks that are outperforming the index. However, my idea of buying USB could be ill advised. Knowing that, I like to have an exit plan for any stock I buy before I buy the stock. A stop loss serves that purpose. Some ideas for a stop loss are just below the bottom of last week's hammer candle, say $38.50. That represents an 8.3% loss from last week's closing price. Another stop loss is a close below the 30-week EMA. That would be about a 10% loss from the current price. I don't like risking more than that.

In summary, USB is a buy the dip opportunity that looks to be in a medium-term uptrend. Price has rallied off its low, has recaptured its rising 30-week EMA, and has put in a series of higher highs and higher lows. The trend for USB is bullish. Momentum as indicated by the PPO is in a bullish condition. The PPO line is above the center line and above the signal line. Relative strength is trending higher and is above its upward sloping 30-week EMA. And while I do think that USB is a stock to consider on this recent pullback, do yourself a favor and have a risk management plan in place before you initiate a position. Utilize one of the stop loss ideas presented above.