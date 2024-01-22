kate_sept2004/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) is a telehealth company that provides online healthcare services, specializing in men's health and weight management. Recently, their prospects have gained traction on the back of their success in the GLP-1 weight management program.

For now, business is clearly growing at a rapid rate and is growing while being meaningfully profitable. Nobody disputes that. The question that looms large is how sustainable are its GLP-1 growth aspirations? And answering that question is where the plot thickens.

For my part, I contend that in time, investors will come back around to rewarding this stock with a higher share price. After all, the one thing that will provide investors with the certainty they crave are several back-to-back strong quarterly results.

Furthermore, what's particularly attractive here is that LifeMD's newly issued preliminary guidance for 2024 implies that this business is cheaply valued at less than 11x forward EBITDA. Therefore, I believe this stock offers investors a positive risk-reward. Here's why.

Rapid Recap

Back in early November, before LifeMD's updated 2024 guidance was put out, I said in a bullish analysis:

This is a battleground stock, led by a company with a history of being over-promotional. Consequently, even as I have a bullish rating on this stock, I recommend that investors approach this investment with caution. After all, in the past 10 years, this stock has frequently been susceptible to its fair share of bubbles and pops.

Author's work on LFMD

Since I penned those words, the stock sold off significantly, as you can see above, as investors became concerned that Eli Lilly (LLY) would meaningfully disrupt LifeMD's near-term prospects.

Nonetheless, I maintain that this stock offers investors a compelling risk-reward.

LifeMD's Near-Term Prospects

LifeMD is a healthcare company that offers telehealth services, focusing on areas like men's health and weight management.

They provide an online platform where people can connect with doctors. Specifically, LifeMD has seen success in its weight management program, helping over 16,000 subscribers. They also have a B2B enterprise program, collaborating with other companies in the healthcare space.

However, despite these achievements, the company faces various challenges and strategic initiatives to address them. One major challenge is the need to sustain and accelerate the growth of its weight management program. While the program has attracted over 16,000 patient subscribers, LifeMD acknowledges the initial drop-off of around 25% to 30% within the first 30 days, primarily due to insurance coverage and co-pay costs. The company aims to enhance its growth by focusing on several factors, including brand recognition, expansion of insurance coverage, and better availability of medications.

Additionally, LifeMD is concentrating on the growth of its B2B enterprise program through collaborations with companies like ASCEND Therapeutics and IQVIA. The company also aims to enroll its affiliated medical group in commercial insurance plans, expecting it to significantly lower out-of-pocket costs for patients and drive overall satisfaction and retention.

However, the main question mark facing the stock is to what degree does Eli Lilly and other competitors prevent LifeMD's growth prospects from being little more than a flash in the pan?

Rather than getting caught in anecdotes, I believe we should instead seek to take a hard look at the underlying LifeMD's 2024 guidance.

Revenue Growth Rates for 2024 Are Strong

LFMD revenue growth rates

LifeMD's updated guidance, at the high end, points to 38% y/y revenue growth rates for 2024. Needless to say, that is pretty terrific growth, on the back of what was already a stellar 2023.

Even though the results for Q4 2023 are not out yet, the fact that LifeMD put out Q4 guidance previously together with its Q3 2023 results and LifeMD did not update this guidance when it provided its 2024 guidance leads me to believe that there's little risk that LifeMD will miss this target.

Consequently, this means that as we look ahead to 2024, there should be a very strong H1 2024, before the comparables become more challenging in Q4.

Nevertheless, for now, I don't believe that investors are giving LifeMD a lot of credence that this business can indeed deliver +35% CAGR in 2024. But investors will come around to this stock, particularly once LifeMD starts to deliver one quarter after another of strong growth rates, at some point Mr. Market's pendulum will swing back putting LifeMD once again in favor with investors.

For now, it's just a matter of being patient, which admittedly is the one thing investors hate to be. However, I believe that given LFMD's attractive valuation, this will mean that in a short period, the stock will once again be favored.

LFMD's Stock Valuation -- 11x EBITDA

LifeMD projects that it can reach about $22 million of EBITDA at the high end in 2024. This means that the stock is priced at 11x EBITDA. Typically, this would be a terrific bargain, a stock priced at less than 11x EBITDA with more than 35% CAGR expected on the top line.

However, the concern that investors have is how sustainable can investors expect this sort of growth rate to be? After all, there's little doubt that the biggest growth driver for LifeMD is coming from GLP-1.

And given that LifeMD doesn't have any sort of intellectual property, it has to compete for market share against peers, such as Eli Lilly (LLY) who have tremendous marketing resources and executive talent.

The Bottom Line

In my assessment, LifeMD, the telehealth company with a focus on men's health and weight management, is currently experiencing a phase of significant expansion, particularly driven by the success of its GLP-1 weight management program.

Although questions linger about the program's long-term sustainability, I maintain that the stock holds promise.

I argue that once the company consistently delivers robust quarterly results, investors will likely come around to pushing the stock to higher valuations.

LifeMD's 2024 guidance indicates a compelling 38% year-over-year revenue growth rate, reinforcing its appeal as an investment.

Additionally, the stock's valuation, priced at less than 11x forward EBITDA, is a bargain, notwithstanding investor concerns about sustaining such growth rates in a competitive landscape, especially against industry leaders like Eli Lilly.

Overall, my outlook on LifeMD remains positive, urging patience from investors and emphasizing the potential for the stock to regain market favor.