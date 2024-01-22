Wall Street Lunch: Can ADM's Accounting Issue Spell Trouble?

deepblue4you

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Archer Daniels Midland placed its CFO on administrative leave. (0:15) Index of leading economic indicators falls for 21st month in a row. (1:51) AI voice cloning startup gets Unicorn valuation. (3:47)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Our top story so far

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) shares are plunging after it placed CFO Vikram Luthar on administrative leave pending an investigation into certain accounting practices and procedures related to the company's nutrition segment.

The move came in response to a document request by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As a result of the announcement, ADM said it expects to delay its Q4 earnings release as well as the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for 2023.

The company is withdrawing guidance for the nutrition unit and now expects to deliver above $6.90/share in adjusted earnings for full-year 2023, after previously forecasting full-year profits above $7/share.

The nutrition segment's 2023 operating income is forecast to fall more than 18% to the lowest since 2020, according to analyst estimates.

Wall Street was quick to revise its outlook. Baird analyst Ben Kallo downgraded ADM to Neutral from Outperform with a $61 price target, slashed from $96, believing the investigation will remain an overhang for the stock until cleared.

Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Samuelson also cut shares to Neutral with a $67 PT, cut from $90, saying the latest developments will cloud ADM's near-to-medium-term investment case.

And Roth MKM's Brian Wright cut the stock to Neutral from Buy with a $66 PT, slashed from $98.

In today’s trading

Stocks are higher as yields fall back a little. The major averages are up around +0.5%, with the S&P 500 (SP500) coming off a record close on Friday.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) fell back below 4.1%.

On the economic front, the Conference Board’s measure of leading economic indicators fell less than expected, off -0.1% to 103.1. Economists were looking for a drop of -0.3%.

But Bespoke Investment Group noted that it was the 21st month in a row of declines for the index. That’s the third-longest streak on record.

Meanwhile in Asia, Chinese stocks took a tumble, even as major state-owned banks moved to help the yuan, tightening liquidity in the offshore foreign exchange market while actively selling U.S. dollars onshore.

Reuters reported that the goal was to prevent the yuan from falling too rapidly as China's A shares fell. Overseas funds have sold about $1.6 billion in Chinese equities so far in 2024, with investor confidence impacted by signs of a slowdown in China's economy.

Among active stocks

Walmart (WMT) plans to shut down the Store No. 8 business unit in an effort to cut costs. That’s according to the Wall Street Journal. Store No. 8 was created seven years ago as an "incubator" for new ideas and to test technology innovations that would help the company compete with Amazon (AMZN).

"We've graduated capabilities from this operating approach that are now fully embedded into our organization," CFO John David Rainey said, adding, "The responsibility to shape the future of retail is now shared by all segments."

The SEC is investigating B. Riley's (RILY) dealings with a client linked to alleged securities fraud as well as the use of his assets to help the bank get a loan from Nomura Holdings (NMR).

The SEC has carried out interviews in recent months about B. Riley and its relationship with Brian Kahn, according to a Bloomberg report. Kahn is said to be an unidentified co-conspirator in a Justice Department criminal case prompted by the 2020 demise of the Prophecy Asset Management hedge fund.

And Hilton (HLT) announced that it ended 2023 with the strongest development quarter in its history by opening a record number of new rooms. The hotel operator opened 132 hotels and approximately 24,000 rooms between October and December.

In other news of note

Artificial intelligence voice cloning startup ElevenLabs has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round, valuing the company at more than $1 billion.

ElevenLabs said the funding round was co-led by Andreessen Horowitz, Nat Friedman, and Daniel Gross and joined by Sequoia Capital, Smash Capital, SV Angel, BroadLight Capital, and Credo Ventures.

The company did not disclose a valuation, but a Reuters report, citing a person familiar with the matter, noted that the round valued the firm at $1.1 billion, making it a unicorn, or a billion-dollar startup.

The company was valued at $100 million in its previous funding in 2023, according to data from PitchBook.

ElevenLabs' products allow users to convert text to speech online with its AI voice generator and create natural AI voices instantly in any language. The company also has an AI tool that allows users to create their own AI voice clone from just a few minutes of audio.

ElevenLabs said that its technology is being used by employees at 41% of Fortune 500 companies.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner

J.P. Morgan is out with a list of stocks that will struggle if the Fed doesn’t come through with expected rate cuts.

Analysts said: “While easier monetary policy could extend the cycle, it is also likely to come at a cost of ‘higher for longer’ re-asserting itself at a time when equity positioning has significantly increased and valuation has re-rated back to levels when short-term rates were close to zero.”

They highlighted stocks outside of defensive sectors with short-term momentum at risk.

Those include Victoria’s Secret (VSCO), Harley-Davidson (HOG), Citizens Financial (CFG), Southwest (LUV), and Boston Properties (BXP).