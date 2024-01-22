skynesher

Investment action

Based on my current outlook and analysis of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX), I recommend a hold rating. As I discussed below, there are merits to the bull and bear case. There is certainly a plausible investment case for IMAX in the near term (the bull case) as it continues to ride on the premiumization trend within cinemas and return capital to shareholders. However, my take is that the structural headwind to IMAX growth cannot be ignored, and I am not willing to take the risk of investing knowing that IMAX competition is getting bigger and stronger by the day.

Basic Information

IMAX is a famous name that most consumers would recognize, especially moviegoers. IMAX specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations. It has two main business units: digital remastering of films and other presentations into the IMAX format and the design, manufacture, and sale/lease of premium theater systems. IMAX generally doesn't own the theaters in the IMAX network but sells or leases the IMAX Theater System along with a licensing fee to use its equipment.

Financials

As of 3Q23 reported in October, IMAX has a trailing 12 months revenue of $386 million, with the past 3 quarters in FY23 growing at high rates of 30 to >50%. While this growth seems significant, I must point readers to the fact that IMAX saw a huge revenue drop of 65% in FY20 due to the pandemic. The business is simply recovering from this loss as revenue is still below pre-covid levels (FY19 revenue was $395 million). Another important trend to take note of for IMAX is that its balance sheet has flipped from a net cash position to net debt since FY20, and it has stayed at a net debt position ever since then, with the latest net debt position of $156 million. This is not something to worry as it only implies a leverage ratio of a little over 1x net debt to EBITDA.

Review

My overall take on IMAX is a neutral view (hold rating), as I see merits in both the bull and bear cases, with the former materializing in the near-to-medium term while the latter being a long-term headwind.

I will start with the bull case. The main argument here is that cinemas are trying their best to stay relevant in today’s environment, where there are plenty of entertainment choices for consumers. In particular, for watching movies, unlike in the past, where consumers had to go to a cinema for the latest shows, there is Netflix today and many other choices (Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV, etc.). While video-on-demand [VOD] or over-the-top [OTT] might not have the latest blockbusters, they are still competing for the same entertainment hours that consumers have. This has had a clear impact on cinema attendance over the years, and with volume declining, cinemas shifted to premiumizing their product to attract consumers by installing better sound systems, recliner sofa seats (some even have beds), more spacious seating areas, etc. IMAX benefited from this as it is a premium offering that consumers cannot replicate at home. Therefore, I agree with the bull case here that IMAX is well positioned to gain a share of the box office over time, driven by consumer demand for a more premium theatrical experience. The other bullish point for IMAX, from an equity shareholder perspective, is that the business has a great capital return track record. Since 2015, IMAX has continuously bought shares every single year, reducing the share count from 69 million to 54 million as of 3Q23, on average about ~3% a year. IMAX exited 3Q23 with a 1.1x leverage ratio and still has $187 million (24% of the current market cap) remaining under the company’s share repurchase authorization. Considering the fact that the IMAX proposal to acquire the remainder of IMAX China did not go through, this suggests that IMAX now has a lot of dry powder on hand to continue returning capital to shareholders. To give some details, IMAX was supposed to purchase the remaining 28.4% of IMAX China for $1.28/share, or $124 million. Suppose this entire capital is allocated to buyback shares, IMAX could potentially buy back ~16% of its business ($124/$771 million market cap). They could even lever up the balance sheet to do so if they wanted. As such, from a near-term perspective, I do see an attractive bull case.

The bear case is that VOD and OTT are here to stay, and they are going to become larger and larger over time. Take Netflix, for example. The company is going to spend as much as $17 billion on content in 2024. The strength of the Netflix content library has enabled it to start raising prices, and while some might say that it is impacting the number of subscribers, I point to the fact that churn has remained low at less than 2%. In fact, the increase in price gives Netflix even more dry powder to invest in content to compete with cinemas. Note that I am just using Netflix as a prime example; other big players like Amazon and Apple have a much stronger balance sheet than Netflix, enabling them to continuously invest in content. The long-term implication is that this should put a lid on the growth of the number of cinemas because the return on capital will continue to diminish. In other words, the number of movie screens that IMAX can penetrate will grow much slower, or possibly decline, as some cinemas look to downsize because of a smaller audience. I think there might already be signs of this happening. In 3Q23, IMAX installed 30 total systems in the quarter, bringing the year-to-date figure to 59. While total year-to-date installations did much better than 2022, note that the mix of installations this year is skewing more towards system upgrades. Almost one-third of the installations so far are upgrades, whereas only 13% are upgrades in 2022. This implies that the number of IMAX systems installed is not growing.

Valuation

Author's work

IMAX currently trades at a cheap valuation of 7.5x forward EBITDA when compared to its historical trading range (7.5x to 14x). I am using consensus estimates for my assumptions because they have historically been accurate (in fact reported figures have beaten consensus figures 47 times out of the past 57 quarters). I believe consensus estimates are also reasonable because FY22 and FY23 have seen very strong growth, the high FY23 base and weak macro environment will be a drag to FY24 performance. As for FY25, I believe a 9% rate is reasonable as IMAX growth reverts back to a more normalized level (average of pre-and-post-covid between FY18 to FY22). I assumed EBITDA margin to fall in FY24 because of the rising wage environment and my flattish revenue outlook. As IMAX reverts to normalized growth in FY25, margin should expand back to 35.1%

Using these assumptions, even if IMAX trades at 7.5x, the near-term upside is pretty attractive. The valuation could even rerate higher, back to the historical average of 11x, which will make the upside even more appealing. This situation might be worth the risk for near-term investors who are willing to stomach the bear case. The reason for my hold recommendation is because I cannot shake off the idea that there seems to be a structural headwind: OTT players are gaining more consumer time share, which is detrimental to IMAX, and they are getting bigger by the day. This comes largely from personal experience, as I used to be a cinema goer, but it has significantly reduced my visit frequency ever since I had access to Netflix (from once a month to once a year). If this long-term headwind causes a much bigger impact than expected in the near-term, it could cause huge pressure on IMAX's ability to grow, and this will hurt the near-term upside potential.

Final thoughts

Concluding my post, my recommendation for IMAX is a hold rating. While IMAX benefits from the premiumization trend in cinemas and a strong track record of returning capital to shareholders, the sustained growth of VOD and OTT services poses a potential threat to the cinema industry. While the current upside potential may appeal to short-term investors, the long-term structural headwind leads me to maintain a neutral stance on IMAX.